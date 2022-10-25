Read full article on original website
More than 15,000 people attend 'Freedom Revival 2022' at Waterfront Park
SAN DIEGO — Freedom Revival 2022 stopped at San Diego's Waterfront park Saturday for an event focused on freedom, religion, and political issues. The religious and political events drew in thousands of attendees and focused on state and local policies. An estimated 15,000 people attended the event. Organizers say...
Federal program helps Californians behind on their water bills
SAN DIEGO — Along with rising inflation, Californians are also seeing their water bills increase as well, partially driven by the ongoing drought. As a result, many San Diegans are behind on their water bills, some owing more than three thousand dollars. Help is available, through a federal program...
San Diego County Supervisors approve data program to reduce homelessness
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a data analytics policy to help prevent homelessness. Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher proposed developing a comprehensive integrated data system that allows county employees to evaluate if a person is at risk of becoming homeless and offer support to keep them housed.
Gov. Newsom Backs Measure D to End San Diego’s 2012 Ban on PLA’s in Construction
Gov. Gavin Newsom threw his support behind San Diego’s Measure D Thursday, on the Nov. 8 ballot, to eliminate the city’s ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements. The deals, PLAs as they are known, would govern city construction projects. PLAs are agreements between contractors and labor...
San Diego County warns of 'tripledemic' hitting this fall and winter
SAN DIEGO — Rady Children's Hospital was at capacity Friday morning, with 56 patients in the intensive care unit. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is hitting San Diego earlier this year, thinly stretching medical facilities across the region. San Diego County warned that a triple whammy of all three viruses...
Well-known San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel sentenced in gun trafficking case
Prominent San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel was sentenced Friday for his role in a gun trafficking operation.
San Diego County considers using analytic technology to tackle homelessness
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County leaders are considering analytic technology to tackle the homelessness crisis. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will consider a proposal that includes technology that will help predict who will become homeless. Major League Baseball teams use a similar technology to win games. They...
How much longer until researchers create a drug or vaccine for RSV?
SAN DIEGO — In just the past three weeks, 650 kids have tested positive for RSV at Rady Children's Hospital. That doesn't include tests done elsewhere or those kids who were never diagnosed. A lot of parents may be wondering if there's any medication or a vaccine that can...
Winner of $38M SuperLotto prize sold at San Diego 7/11 comes forward
SAN DIEGO — Someone has come forward to claim the prize money for a $38 million dollar SuperLotto Plus jackpot. The 7-11 store on Spruce Street in San Diego sold the winning ticket but until late Friday afternoon, everyone thought the deadline had come and gone. The claimant came...
Family demands answers after their 22 year old son died in a San Diego County jail cell
SAN DIEGO — Six days after getting booked into jail on charges of driving while under the influence of drugs, deputies inside San Diego Central Jail discovered 22 year old William Hayden Schuck dead inside of his cell. Now, more than seven months after their son's death, Schuck's parents,...
Feeding San Diego prepares for the holidays, while providing relief to families facing food insecurity
SAN DIEGO — With the holidays coming up, Feeding San Diego is working to provide relief to families experiencing food insecurity, while facing challenges of it’s own. "Families are making hard choices, it’s impossible to afford everything right now for some families based on the cost of living here." said Carissa Casares, with Feeding San Diego.
San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods
San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
Thumbs up for In-n-Out permit
National City council Oct. 18 narrowly approved an appeal for a Conditional Use Permit for a new In-N-Out burger joint at 1900 East Plaza Blvd. The city’s planning commission had denied the request for a drive-through on Aug. 1 and it came before city council in a public hearing on Sept. 6.
San Diego officers raid homes with redacted search warrants
SAN DIEGO — Officers served search warrants at several locations throughout the county Thursday morning. The raids were part of Operation Mic Drop, according to civil rights activists who are up in arms about redactions in the warrants. One search warrant left at a home in Spring Valley had...
Transgender youth Halloween event goes off without a hitch despite backlash
SAN DIEGO — Safety and security precautions were in place in Hillcrest as a controversial Transgender Youth Halloween event happened smoothly, hosted by TransFamily Support Services. Hundreds of parents and youngsters in costume came out Saturday to party and party hearty! There were many incredible Halloween costumes. The Nightmare...
SD Man Sentenced for Beating Transgender Victim at East Village Homeless Resource Center
A San Diego man was sentenced to 44 days in jail, with credit for time served, for repeatedly punching a transgender person earlier this year at an East Village homeless resource center, the San Diego City Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Tony Taverlia McQueen, 57, pleaded guilty to battery in...
Family's miniature pet pig denied entry to United States
SAN DIEGO — No – you can not bring your undocumented pet pig into the United States. A 63-year-old man and his granddaughter were turned away from the U.S.-Mexico border, but not for any reason regarding their documents required to cross the border – they had a miniature pet pig in their back seat!
Doctor charged in 24 year-old inmate’s death, family calls for more accountability
The San Diego County District Attorney has charged a second person in connection with a San Diego County inmate’s death in 2019.
Animal Safehouse provides safe haven for pets in domestic violence situations
SAN DIEGO — A large percentage of battered women are unable to escape abusive situations because they are worried what may happen to their pets. The Rancho Coastal Humane Society has a program to help these victims and their pets. The Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s Animal Safehouse Program has...
23 charged in homemade firearms, drug investigation
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ San Diego Group IV Field Office and the Escondido Police Department announced today 23 defendants were charged on various narcotics- and firearms-related charges, culminating in the seizure of 113 firearms with most of the guns being privately made firearms, more commonly referred to as “Ghost Guns” following an 18-month investigation.
