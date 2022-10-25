ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County Supervisors approve data program to reduce homelessness

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a data analytics policy to help prevent homelessness. Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher proposed developing a comprehensive integrated data system that allows county employees to evaluate if a person is at risk of becoming homeless and offer support to keep them housed.
San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods

San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Thumbs up for In-n-Out permit

National City council Oct. 18 narrowly approved an appeal for a Conditional Use Permit for a new In-N-Out burger joint at 1900 East Plaza Blvd. The city’s planning commission had denied the request for a drive-through on Aug. 1 and it came before city council in a public hearing on Sept. 6.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
San Diego officers raid homes with redacted search warrants

SAN DIEGO — Officers served search warrants at several locations throughout the county Thursday morning. The raids were part of Operation Mic Drop, according to civil rights activists who are up in arms about redactions in the warrants. One search warrant left at a home in Spring Valley had...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Family's miniature pet pig denied entry to United States

SAN DIEGO — No – you can not bring your undocumented pet pig into the United States. A 63-year-old man and his granddaughter were turned away from the U.S.-Mexico border, but not for any reason regarding their documents required to cross the border – they had a miniature pet pig in their back seat!
SAN DIEGO, CA
23 charged in homemade firearms, drug investigation

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ San Diego Group IV Field Office and the Escondido Police Department announced today 23 defendants were charged on various narcotics- and firearms-related charges, culminating in the seizure of 113 firearms with most of the guns being privately made firearms, more commonly referred to as “Ghost Guns” following an 18-month investigation.
San Diego, CA
