This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. Shopping for a jet-setter? Or someone who just likes to take weekend road trips? Gift them the stylish and functional Baggu Cloud Travel Bag and they'll never need another duffle bag again. Ever since I bought it last year, this has become the first bag I grab when I start packing for a trip. Whether I am using it for my clothes for a long weekend (it can hold at least five days' worth of clothing for me) or slipping it into my checked luggage, it goes on all of my trips because I can always find a use for it.

1 DAY AGO