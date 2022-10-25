Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
CNET
How to Prepare for Black Friday
At this point in the fall, Black Friday is almost upon us. Officially taking place on Nov. 25 this year, many Black Friday sales will kick off much earlier than that (some already have!) so you need to get yourself prepared now in order to ensure you can nab the best deals in the coming weeks.
CNET
Amazon Sales Rise -- but a Gloomy Holiday Outlook Takes the Spotlight
Amazon saw its sales spring back over the summer, it reported Thursday, after it had struggled with flagging growth and lower profits in the past year. But the company predicted a rough upcoming holiday season, forecasting underwhelming sales growth and the possibility of making zero profit. Shares of Amazon tanked...
CNBC
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy violated labor laws with union remarks, federal agency alleges
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy violated labor law when he made remarks discussing the company's stance on unionization, a federal labor official wrote in a complaint. Jassy said in interviews with CNBC's "Squawk Box" and Bloomberg Television that employees could be less empowered in the workplace if they voted in a union.
CNET
Amazon Revenues Rise, But Holiday Months Might Not Bring Profits
Amazon's sales sprang back over the summer, the company reported Thursday, after the company struggled with flagging growth and lower profits in the past year. But the company's profits from online shopping faltered, and incomes that exclude its cloud services business fell in Amazon's international business segments. The company also predicts a rough holiday season, with potentially zero profit.
CNET
Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Run on Your Laptop?
With so many highly anticipated holiday 2022 games delayed until next year, there are really only a handful of big releases this season. That short list includes God of War: Ragnarok, Gotham Knights and the latest installment in one of gaming's longest-running franchises, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Of...
CNET
Google Secretly Bought an AI Company to Build Your Avatar, Report Says
Google quietly acquired Alter, a Twitter-backed AI avatar startup formerly named Facemoji, earlier this year for $100 million, according to a report Thursday from TechCrunch. The exact date of the acquisition and purchase price has yet to be confirmed by Google. Alter's acquisition was completed two months ago, an unnamed...
CNET
Shop Huge 1-Day Discounts On a Selection of Refurb Samsung Smartphones
If you've shopped for a new smartphone lately, you've probably seen how steep the prices can be. If you don't want to shell out the cash for the latest model, there are other options that can save you hundreds. Refurbished devices are much cheaper than buying something new. Right now,...
PlayStation quietly removes PS Plus feature
Weirdly, Sony has seemingly deleted the dates that tell you when games are leaving PlayStation Plus from the display menus and graphical user experience on the PlayStation 5. It's very possible that this is an error that has emerged from an update, before we start rolling up our sleeves. However. It is known that Sony doesn't particularly prioritise preservation of its storied library of games, especially in contrast with Xbox's commitment to backwards-compatibility across generations and TLC for older titles.
CNET
Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free, No Subscription Required
Microsoft 365 is the latest iteration of the Microsoft Office suite, featuring familiar apps that you might use for work, school or your personal life. The most common way to access those apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could get in the way of you using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
CNET
Google Quietly Bought an AI Startup to Build Your Avatar
Google quietly acquired Alter, a Twitter-backed AI avatar startup formerly named Facemoji, earlier this year for $100 million, TechCrunch reported Thursday. Alter's acquisition was completed two months ago, an unidentified source told TechCrunch. Google confirmed the acquisition late Thursday but didn't provide details on the exact date of the acquisition...
CNET
Get Big Savings on Beauty Products During Sephora's Holiday Sale
Sephora's annual holiday sale is here for all you beauty and makeup collectors. Whether you're doing holiday gift shopping or just grabbing a few things for yourself, Sephora members can get up to 20% off select products, plus 30% off Sephora Collection when you use the code SAVINGS at check out.
CNET
Get Up to 31% Off Roborock Vacuums During This Halloween Sale
It's nearly Halloween and things are getting spooky, but that doesn't mean your house or apartment has to be scary. Dirt and dust have been lurking in the corners and it's time to get rid of them for good. A robot vacuum will help you do the job with minimal effort so you can focus on your Halloween plans and have a clean living space at the same time.
CNET
The Baggu Cloud Travel Bag Is the Best Duffle Bag to Gift This Year
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. Shopping for a jet-setter? Or someone who just likes to take weekend road trips? Gift them the stylish and functional Baggu Cloud Travel Bag and they'll never need another duffle bag again. Ever since I bought it last year, this has become the first bag I grab when I start packing for a trip. Whether I am using it for my clothes for a long weekend (it can hold at least five days' worth of clothing for me) or slipping it into my checked luggage, it goes on all of my trips because I can always find a use for it.
Get five free months of HBO Max with this excellent streaming deal - expires soon!
Over the last few months, HBO Max has been offering a deal that'll give you 40% off if you prepay for a year of streaming, but you only have until October 30th to sign up.
CNET
Amazon Hit With Labor Complaint Over CEO's Comments on Unions
The National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against Amazon for comments made by its CEO, Andy Jassy, in interviews conducted earlier this year, CNBC reported Thursday. Jassy violated national labor law when he suggested that employees were better off without unions, according to the complaint filed by the NLRB's regional office in Seattle. Amazon denies that the comments crossed a legal line.
CNET
Wired vs. Wireless Security Cameras: How to Choose Which is Best for You
If you're worried about keeping your home safe, there's good news: security cameras work. Some studies have found that visible cameras deter criminal activity. This is because, according to research from the FBI, most burglaries aren't planned in advance -- they happen because of opportunity. One way to make sure...
NME
PlayStation users to receive more exclusive ‘Modern Warfare 2’ content
More exclusive content has been announced for the PlayStation versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The existing pre-order bonus for PlayStation users, the Oni Operator Pack with the operator title and weapon blueprint for use in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, was announced in September alongside early access to the beta. An update on the Call of Duty website has now revealed that more exclusives will be made available to PlayStation users post-launch.
CNET
Is Xbox Game Pass Worth It? We Do the Math
I grew up with a video game controller in my hands. Video games have gone through a major evolution since then -- and so have their price tags. Then, in 2017 Microsoft launched Xbox Game Pass, followed by Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in 2019. These are subscription services that give players unlimited access to an expanding library of over 400 new and old games, and costs $120 or $180 for one year, respectively. XBGP lets you play on console or PC, and XBGPU lets you play console, PC and cloud gaming. These prices make either Game Pass plan attractive, but in the end, is it cheaper to buy physical copies of games?
CNET
Learn to Negotiate With Your Internet Service Provider and Save Money
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Pew Research Center data from 2021 revealed that approximately 90% of all US adults found the internet either "essential" or "important" during the pandemic. How is it not 99.9%? Our internet connections have been crucial for work, school and family ties. But what happens when the cost of that internet connection starts to creep up? If you don't qualify for Lifeline or the Affordable Connectivity Program program, then one solution may be an old-fashioned negotiation.
