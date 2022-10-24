Read full article on original website
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers BandCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government fundingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
No. 24 NC State hopes changes aid offense vs. Virginia Tech
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State needed its open date for a chance to tweak its offense after losing the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year at quarterback. The first chance to find out how well it works for the 24th-ranked Wolfpack comes with Thursday night’s visit from Virginia Tech. Charleston Southern graduate transfer Jack Chambers is atop the depth chart at quarterback now that Devin Leary is lost to injury for the rest of the season. Chambers has now worked as the starter for five-plus quarters since Leary went down in the Oct. 8 win against Florida State. He’s relied heavily on his legs to make plays and the offense has yet to reach the end zone. After last week’s loss at No. 16 Syracuse, the Wolfpack (5-2, 1-2 ACC) had a bye week to figure out how to better take advantage of Chambers’ skills. It also allowed for Chambers to get more reps as the starter.
gobblercountry.com
The Highest Preseason Ranking in VT Program History
The Virginia Tech Hokies women’s basketball team will start their next season with the program’s highest ever preseason ranking. Checking in as the No. 13 squad in the 2022-23 AP Top 25 Preseason Poll, the Hokies are bracketed by fellow ACC program, North Carolina, at No. 12 and No. 14 Ohio State. Joining VT and UNC, from the ACC, are the No. 7 Louisville Cardinals, No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and No. 10 NC State Wolfpack.
Franklin News Post
Colonels down Eagles in Blue Ridge contest
William Fleming scored points in every quarter Friday night in a 35-26 Blue Ridge District football victory over Franklin County at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. The Eagles (5-3, 2-1 Blue Ridge District) tallied 13 points in the second stanza and 13 points in the final frame.
Wytheville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Martinsville
BROUGHT THE HEAT: Sunday in South Florida, Kyle Larson led a dominant 199 laps en route to his first Homestead-Miami Speedway victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. Larson, who started fifth in the 267-lap race, won both stages at the 1.5-mile track before collecting his third Cup Series win of the season. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott is the only driver with more trips to victory lane (five) in 2022.
WDBJ7.com
NASCAR driver Kyle Petty to host book signing in Martinsville for his new memoir
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - NASCAR driver Kyle Petty is going to be spending time in Martinsville after the Xfinity 500 race this weekend. Kyle Petty will hold a book signing for his new memoir Saturday at Roosky’s in Martinsville. The memoir is called Swerve or Die: My Life in...
thecarrollnews.com
Carroll band hits winning note
The Carroll County Marching Band also placed second in the category of general effect and the Cavaliers finished second on the day out of 11 bands. Additionally, Carroll County won the People’s Choice Award. The Carroll County Marching Cavaliers perform Oct. 15 at the Glenvar Celtic Classic in Salem.
Courthouse News Service
Virginia Tech speech police questioned by skeptical Fourth Circuit
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The Fourth Circuit heard heated arguments Tuesday morning over the constitutionality of Virginia Tech’s so-called bias response team, which one group says has a chilling effect on students’ right to free speech. Speech First, an organization dedicated to protecting free speech on college...
WDBJ7.com
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
WSET
'There is a remedy:' Martinsville superintendent speaks on scores from new NAEP report
(WSET) — A new national report shows fourth and eighth graders fell behind in reading. It also shows the largest decline ever in math. Scores also dropped here in Virginia, according to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). Martinsville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Zebedee Talley, a former...
NBC12
2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginians are $100,000 richer after winning big in Wednesday night’s drawing. Those two tickets each won $100,000 by matching four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number. The tickets were bought at:. Rangeley 102 Market and Deli, 1715 Dillons Fork Road...
cardinalnews.org
Something has changed in Henry County. More people are now moving in than moving out.
There are lots of ways to tell a story. We can use words, of course. Or we can paint a picture, which we’re told is worth 1,000 of them. Regular readers know that I’m something of a data nerd. My high school math teacher, the late Fred Pence at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County, would have been amazed at my newfound love for math, but some lessons take a while to learn. In particular, I’ve come to be fascinated by the mathematics of demography. To my astonishment, so are many of you. My demographic-focused columns are among the best-read ones, so, in the words of the great philosopher Ray Davies of The Kinks, “give the people what they want.” In all seriousness, data has become my preferred way to tell a story, especially when it comes to describing how parts of Virginia are changing. We can argue over whether a certain political action is good or bad, but there’s no denying that two plus two is still four.
WSLS
Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you
We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
cardinalnews.org
Danville shows Martinsville how to turn around a city
Here’s how much the world has changed: We’re now looking to Danville as an example of how to do things. We are just four years removed from the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate – Corey Stewart – depicting Danville as “boarded-up” and “sad,” and a national news story that called the city a “decomposed industrial hulk.” Both were wrong – that harsh assessment of the city was about two decades out of date – but sometimes right and wrong doesn’t matter in politics or public perception.
WXII 12
Earthquake hits Virginia overnight, no reports of severe damage
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake was reported in Virginia Tuesday morning. It hit the area around 5:25 a.m. with a 2.6 magnitude near the North Carolina-Virginia border. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was reported not far from Galax, about five to six miles, east-southeast of Independence, and nearly 2 miles below the surface.
Franklin News Post
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
fox5dc.com
Earthquake rattles southwest Virginia town
A 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled a southwest Virginia town early Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey says the quake struck Independence, Virginia around 5:25 a.m.
wfxrtv.com
Minor earthquake shakes Grayson Co., schools closed
UPDATE — Grayson County residents experienced a bit of shock on Tuesday morning as a small earthquake shook parts of the area. The earthquake happened around 5:25 a.m. and started at a magnitude of 2.4 and was upgraded to a 2.6 magnitude. “I heard everything start rattling in the...
WDBJ7.com
Female combat veteran says ‘failure is not an option’
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Simple things aren’t so simple when they’ve been taken from you. Like a marriage to the boy you’ve known since elementary school. Constance Peresada married the boy she met in elementary school. She became a widow at the young age of 23, but she wasn’t the only one grieving. Their two little girls, Joy and Sirita were forced to grow up. “I lost him on May 19th, 1984. He had a fall involving a motor vehicle,” said Peresada.
