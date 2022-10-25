Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Amazon accidentally exposed an internal server packed with Prime Video viewing habits
Security researcher Anurag Sen found a database packed with Amazon Prime viewing habits stored on an internal Amazon server that was accessible from the internet. But because the database was not protected with a password, the data within could be accessed by anyone with a web browser just by knowing its IP address.
Aviation International News
Go Rentals To Use NuVinAir Cleaning Products
Go Rentals—a rental car company specializing in the private jet industry and luxury hotels and resorts—is partnering with NuVinAir, a Dallas-based provider of proprietary and environmentally friendly cleaning solutions. Under the partnership, NuVinAir will support 66 of Go Rentals’ locations. Launched as a franchise operation in 2019,...
TechCrunch
5 tips for launching in a crowded web3 gaming market
With great strategy more important than ever, here are a few tried-and-true steps you can take that will help set you apart when you’re seeking capital and preparing for liftoff. Leverage experience in the traditional gaming studio sphere. The blockchain gaming market is full of builders who are experienced...
voguebusiness.com
With digital IDs, Chloé plots supply chain progress and a circular future
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. After committing last year to giving all of its products...
cxmtoday.com
Bolt Launches a Virtual Shopping Assistant for This Holiday Season
Bolt, a checkout technology company, announced the launch of its latest product, Bolt Shopper Assistant, the first virtual shopping assistant of its kind—enabling retailers to turn anonymous guest shoppers into account-holding customers, providing a faster login for returning shoppers, and increasing conversion with personalized shopping experiences. Digital retailers often...
TechCrunch
YouTube’s ad revenue is declining, but creator economy experts aren’t worried
For many YouTubers, ad revenue is a significant source of income, with members of YouTube’s Partner Program earning 55% of ad revenue generated on their videos. So, a decline in ad revenue could be cause for alarm. Still, creator economy experts are prepared to weather the storm. Digital services...
cspdailynews.com
‘Affordability Matters,’ Murphy USA CEO Says
7 Foodservice Predictions That Could Shape C-Stores and Restaurants in 2023. CSP’s Top 202 details the largest chains in the convenience-store industry and the biggest M&A stories of the past year. Welcome to a deep dive into the c-store landscape. Category Management Handbook. Category sales performance in Beverages, Candy,...
NBC New York
Salesforce Service Cloud CEO Clara Shih on Where Google Maps and AI Chatbots Meet
Salesforce's Clara Shih thinks of its Einstein chatbot technology as a tool which does for work what Google Maps does in optimizing routes for drivers. Unloading mundane tasks and allow customer service representatives to focus on higher-order problem solving is the key. "It's absolutely critical. I mean, right now, so...
TechCrunch
Apple pauses gambling ads on App Store product pages after developer outcry
The change took place earlier this week and the problem was almost immediately discovered by developers, who naturally check their product page frequently to make sure all is well. For a brief but significant period — Tuesday night, basically — many of these newly created ad spaces were filled with “online casinos” and sports or horse betting apps.
TechCrunch
Persona expands beyond identity verification with new suite of services
In addition to the core verification product, the company now includes a set of services on the platform that customers can mix and match as they wish. These include a risk assessment engine, an identity workflow tool, a graph database aimed at link analysis and fraud detection and a marketplace, an app store of sorts, for external developers to help connect their business tools to Persona’s identity tools.
TechCrunch
SGNL.ai secures $12M to expand its enterprise authorization platform
In an interview with TechCrunch, Kriz asserted that authorization is increasingly becoming a concern for management at every level. He’s not wrong. According to Gartner, organizations running cloud infrastructure services will suffer a minimum of 2,300 violations of least privilege policies — i.e. when a user is given privileges above what they need to do their job — per account each year by 2024. Meanwhile, the average global cost of a data breach reached a record $4.24 million in 2021, IBM recently reported, increasing by 10% from 2019 as more people transitioned to remote work.
TechCrunch
HealthJoy raises $60M to make benefits easier to navigate
TechCrunch last covered HealthJoy when it raised its Series C. The latest funding brings its total raised to $108 million. Co-founder Justin Holland told TechCrunch that HealthJoy’s client base has doubled to more than 1,000 employers, covering more than 500,000 employees and dependents, since its Series C funding. It integrates with every benefit in an employer’s package (including medical, dental, vision, savings accounts, clinics and wellness initiatives) and has a live 24/7 concierge.
TechCrunch
Let’s check in on community-focused startups
It’s part of the reason I had so much fun interviewing founders from Clubhouse and Chief last week at TechCrunch Disrupt. I spoke to the founders of these companies to understand how they’ve evolved to deal with a bewildering new normal, and while a social audio app and a private membership community for women in leadership are quite different in strategy, they shared the same vibe: Less is more.
salestechstar.com
Spacee Launches New Virtual Store Walkthrough Feature
Company’s new Deming shelf-mounted robots feature live video feeds. Spacee, which provides the best computer vision and AI solutions that help businesses drive new insights, improve efficiency and boost revenue, today launched a new version of its Deming shelf-mounted robots that feature live video feed capabilities, allowing retail store managers to see shelves and get real-time inventory snapshots remotely.
laportecounty.life
Comcast gives back to customers with its Xfinity Rewards program
Comcast is showing its gratitude for its customers with its new Xfinity Rewards program. The program sees customers given exclusive rewards based on how long they’ve maintained their relationship with Comcast and Xfinity, with long-term customers being rewarded greatly. The program divides customers into one of four tiers: silver...
mytotalretail.com
Tips to Increase E-Commerce Conversion Rates
The e-commerce landscape has become hypercompetitive as more consumers shop online. Retailers are investing significant resources in driving traffic to their websites through a combination of channels (e.g., search, social, email, SMS, etc.), yet far too often that traffic isn’t converting once on a store’s site. Coinciding with the rise in online traffic are shoppers’ expectations for seamless, quick and easy purchase experiences.
salestechstar.com
Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce Enters Peak with New and Expanded Client Relationships
Strong service levels, supported by new automation, robotics and a seasoned team attract leading ecommerce brands. Pitney Bowes , a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced a number of new and expanded client relationships as the peak holiday shopping season begins. Since the start of Q3, Pitney Bowes has launched more than 30 new clients while expanding its relationships with several long-standing clients based on strong service:
From TVs to Machetes, Food Aggregators Break out of Their Mold
DoorDash announced Friday (Oct. 28) a partnership with home improvement and farm supplies retailer Tractor Supply Company, offering delivery from nearly 2,000 of the latter’s stores. The move marks the aggregator’s first foray into the category and shows DoorDash expanding well beyond food delivery or even grocery and convenience,...
Wells Fargo’s New Virtual Assistant, Fargo, to Be Powered by Google Cloud AI
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Fargo, a new virtual assistant set to roll out to customers in the coming months, will leverage Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a more personalized, convenient, and simple banking experience. Wells Fargo’s collaboration with Google Cloud marks a pivotal milestone in its digital strategy to provide customers with an intuitive banking journey that meets their individual financial needs.
1 in 4 Consumers Use Digital Wallets at Grocery Stores
Digital wallet adoption is on the rise at the grocery store, and merchants that do not yet accept mobile payments may need to step it up if they want to remain competitive. Data from PYMNTS’ new study “Connected Wellness: The Next Prescription for Healthcare Providers — Digital Wallets,” which draws from a September survey a census-balanced panel of more than 2,600 U.S. consumers, reveals that 24% of those asked had used digital wallets to pay for their most recent grocery purchase.
