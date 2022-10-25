Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight, but bariatric surgery has several advantages
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
MedicalXpress
Diverticular disease associated with cancer outside gastrointestinal tract
Through the ESPRESSO cohort, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, University of Newcastle, Australia, University of Washington, Seattle, and Karolinska Institutet examined the risk of cancer among 75,000 patients with a diagnosis of diverticular disease and colorectal histopathology. The paper is now published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
MedicalXpress
Wearable device study in 88,000 people shows the heart health benefits of more intense physical activity
Increasing physical activity of any intensity is beneficial for health, but new research published today in the European Heart Journal shows that there is a greater reduction in cardiovascular disease risk when more of that activity is of at least moderate intensity. The study, led by researchers at the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Center and University of Cambridge, analyzed wrist-worn accelerometer-measured physical activity data from more than 88,000 UK Biobank participants.
MedicalXpress
Long COVID prevalent in U.S. adults with prior COVID-19 infection
Nearly 15 percent of U.S. adults with a prior positive COVID-19 test reported current symptoms of long COVID, according to a study published online Oct. 27 in JAMA Network Open. Roy H. Perlis, M.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues estimated the prevalence of and sociodemographic factors associated...
MedicalXpress
Respiratory viruses are catching up to kids after years of COVID precautions
Now that masking rules have been relaxed and school schedules have largely returned to their pre-pandemic normals, children are finally catching the viruses they hadn't previously contracted, health experts say. Pediatric health care systems reported high levels of respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, and influenza over the last month...
MedicalXpress
Looking at the role epigenetics plays in the ways cancer behaves
Two teams of researchers working independently from one another have conducted studies to learn more about the role that epigenetics plays in the behavior of cancerous tumors. The first group, a team at the Institute of Cancer Research in the U.K., working with colleagues from several other institutions in the U.K. analyzed thousands of samples of bowel cancers from different patients looking for instances of epigenetic changes.
MedicalXpress
A telltale protein spreads throughout the brain in distinct patterns based on patients' Alzheimer's phenotype
New imaging of patients with Alzheimer's demonstrates how a telltale protein spreads throughout the brain based on the phenotype of the disease, i.e., whether the condition is dominated by forgetfulness, or atrophy in a specific brain region. The research offers a host of illuminating clues that ultimately may inform new treatment strategies.
MedicalXpress
Chlorhexidine disinfectant may perform best in killing bone tumor cells after surgery
The widely used disinfectant chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) appears to be the most effective irrigation solution for use as part of the surgical treatment of bone tumors, suggests an experimental study in The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. Of the various solutions used to eliminate remaining tumor cells after surgery,...
MedicalXpress
When tapas can cause harm: Large listeriosis outbreak in Spain
Listeria bacteria are ubiquitous in the environment and consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes is one of the main routes for food-borne outbreaks. Healthy adults might not even develop any symptoms after eating contaminated food. Listeriosis can, however, cause serious health issues in pregnant women, newborns and people with a weakened immune system. The incidence of listeriosis has been steadily increasing in Europe since 2008 with an observed upward trend in Spain since 1997.
MedicalXpress
Favine protein potentially protects against vascular disease
Atherosclerosis, the clogging of the arteries with fatty plaques, is a major cause of death worldwide. Human atherosclerosis often involves calcification (or a build-up of calcium) in the arteries, and thrombosis, where a blood clot (or "thrombus") blocks the blood vessel. Studies of atherosclerosis have been hindered by the lack of a mouse model for these two processes, but this is no longer the case, thanks to a research team at Osaka University who has developed such a model.
MedicalXpress
Healthy blood flow is more important than you may know
When UC San Diego bioengineering professor emeritus Shu Chien reminds you that it's a good idea to get up, move, and get your blood flowing, he knows exactly what he is talking about. In fact, Chien has led research teams that discovered some of the reasons why getting your blood flowing is so good for you. (These beneficial effects of exercise on the vascular system that Chien helped to discover are in addition to the many beneficial effects of exercise on the heart, the musculoskeletal system, and more.)
MedicalXpress
Cinnamon is highly beneficial according to a new study
Cinnamon might be the oldest known spice in the world. In ancient Egypt, it was once valued more highly than gold. Cinnamon is used in nearly every holiday treat during the fall and winter, but there are plenty of benefits to using cinnamon year round. Science has confirmed the many...
MedicalXpress
Large stroke trial finds intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery
A large stroke trial has shown that intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery. The results of the trial, stopped early due to the significance of the findings, were presented in a late-breaking session at the World Stroke Congress and simultaneously published in The Lancet. Professor Craig Anderson,...
MedicalXpress
Developmental-behavioral pediatricians can diagnose most autism cases in young children without ADOS testing
Trained developmental-behavioral pediatricians can generally diagnose autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in young children without the need for additional Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule (ADOS) testing, finds a prospective multicenter study. The study, conducted through the Developmental Behavioral Pediatrics Research Network (DBPNet) and led by Boston Children's Hospital, was published in JAMA Pediatrics.
MedicalXpress
Discovery of endocannabinoid gene mutation leads to identification of new, rare pediatric neurological disease
In a study published in the October 2022 issue of Brain, researchers from Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine (RCIGM) and the University of California San Diego School of Medicine describe their discovery of a new clinical syndrome, Neuro-Ocular DAGLA-related Syndrome (NODRS), in children with termination variants in the diacylglycerol lipase alpha (DAGLA) gene which encodes an enzyme in the brain that is involved in the signaling pathway of the endocannabinoid (eCB) system.
MedicalXpress
Stacking your exercise over the weekend
Researchers have found that condensing exercise into a few days is as effective as spreading activity out across a week. Dr. Wes Troyer, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, explains how people who stack their workouts can avoid common injuries and reap the benefits of their activity. Exercise...
MedicalXpress
Pandemic-related stress linked with changes in menstrual cycle
Women with high stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic were twice as likely to experience changes in their menstrual cycle compared to those with low pandemic-related stress, according to new research from the University of Pittsburgh published today in Obstetrics & Gynecology. Overall, more than half of the study participants...
MedicalXpress
Better reporting of harm needed in clinical trials
Clinical trials are critical to understanding the benefits of new treatments and medical therapies, but researchers say people who design and run clinical trials need to lift their game when it comes to recording and reporting harm. In a Medical Journal of Australia article, the researchers examined how inadequate reporting...
MedicalXpress
The language of loneliness and depression, revealed in social media
Loneliness is a risk factor for depression, but it can also be a symptom. Mental health professionals who treat patients experiencing both must navigate the complex relationship between the two conditions, yet also understand and treat them individually. To shed light on this, a multidisciplinary collaboration between Penn, Purdue, Stanford, and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) combined traditional psychological assessments with linguistic methods and machine-learning analysis of Facebook posts.
MedicalXpress
Large cohort study on the consequences of different patient attitudes toward treatment decisions
When it comes to determining next steps in hospital treatment, patients will frequently say, "I can't decide that. You're the doctor; you decide." Some patients, however, prefer to decide treatment essentially on their own. These findings have been reported by Sabina Hunziker and her team in a large cohort study on the consequences of different patient attitudes now published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.
Comments / 0