ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF Giants rival, Dodgers, expected to pursue Aaron Judge too

By Natasha Welingkar
Giants Baseball Insider
Giants Baseball Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZWjJ_0ilnUhoU00

The SF Giants have to worry about the Dodgers ending up with Aaron Judge this offseason, according to one recent report.

The Dodgers may give the SF Giants some competition in the race to sign Aaron Judge this offseason, according to a report by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Per Feinsand's reporting, sources consider the Dodgers a legitimate threat to sign Judge this offseason, setting up a potential bidding war between the two NL West rivals and the Yankees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4YFT_0ilnUhoU00

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

"According to sources, the Dodgers could become serious players in this offseason’s Aaron Judge sweepstakes, a move that would potentially result in a position change for Betts, a six-time All-Star outfielder," Feinsand wrote. "Should the Dodgers decide to let the likes of Trea Turner, Justin Turner (club option), Craig Kimbrel and Joey Gallo (among others), leave as free agents, they could have roughly $100 million coming off the payroll, giving them ample space to make a bid for Judge."

Feinsand is not the first reporter to mention the Dodgers as a potential suitor for Judge. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported last week that the Yankees consider the Giants the biggest threat to sign Judge away from the Bronx Bombers, but also noted the Cubs and Dodgers as teams to watch.

Judge was an explosive hitter this season, leading the league in almost every major offensive category, including a record-setting 62 home runs. He’s a lock for this year’s AL MVP, despite the Yankees’ disappointing finish to the season in against the Astros in the ALCS.

This regular season, Judge started 74 games in center field and 54 in right field, though throughout his career he’s spent most of his time in right. While the Giants have a few outfielders with decent track records in Mike Yastrzemski, Austin Slater, and LaMonte Wade Jr., there’s certainly ample room for Judge to join the mix.

The Dodgers, on the other hand, have five-time Gold Glove winner Mookie Betts in right field. According to Feinsand’s report, though, Betts, would be open to moving back to second base, the position he played early in his big-league career.

“Betts played seven games (including five starts) at second base in 2022, and he routinely takes ground balls there during batting practice,” Feinsand noted. “Manager Dave Roberts has even spoken of the benefits of playing Betts at second base, citing it as a way to keep him healthier during the long season.”

Giants ownership has very openly implied their interest in Judge, who grew up rooting for the team not 100 miles from San Francisco, in Linden, California. In addition, Giants’ announcer Dave Flemming has revealed he’s heard of some tension between Judge and the Yankees.

If Judge were to leave New York, many suspect that it would take more than just a strong offer, and behind-the-scenes issues could play a big role. The SF Giants will hope to take advantage of that opportunity this offseason, but it appears their biggest rival could be aiming to make the same move.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral

Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas

The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
thecomeback.com

Derek Jeter gets honest about Aaron Judge’s Yankees future

After a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, star slugger Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Given that Judge has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees up to this point, it’s tough for fans to even imagine him wearing another uniform – much like Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
NEW YORK STATE
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX43.com

Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices

PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Giants Baseball Insider

Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco, CA
181
Followers
91
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Giants Baseball Insider brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Francisco Giants.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy