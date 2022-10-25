ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Thomson: Winning World Series with Phillies 'would be one of the greatest feelings I've ever had'

By Logan Mullen
 5 days ago

Rob Thomson has done a lot in baseball, but winning a World Series this year with the Phillies would trump a lot, if not all of it.

Thomson has had a whirlwind year. Serving as the bench coach at the beginning of the year, he took over as interim manager in June when the Phillies canned Joe Girardi. He helped turn the team around, and now they are set to face the Houston Astros in the World Series.

It has been an improbable run for the Phillies and Thomson, who had the interim tag removed earlier this month. He said in an appearance Tuesday on “Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team” what it would mean to him if the Phillies closed the deal.

“It would be one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever had, it really would," Thomson said. "I really have fallen in love with the city and the people that are here and I love our fans because they’re passionate, they tell you when you aren’t doing well, and they certainly show up when you are doing well. And I love that about it.

“We had so many players on this club that had never experienced this playoff atmosphere, and they were so poised to not get caught in the moment, and now we’re going to the World Series. To win it and run up Broad Street, that would be an unbelievable feeling.”

With the Astros in front of them, the Phillies have a tough task ahead. But Thomson’s team has defied the odds plenty of times already this season, maybe this will prove to be the next example.

