5 Reasons You Shouldn’t Regret Quitting Your Job

When Caitlin Rogers was in her mid-twenties, she quit her job without a backup plan.

Back then, Rogers was a nonprofit staffer who was extremely burned out and miserable. While her decision to quit her job wasn’t something her mom approved of, the course of her life was about to hit reset. Within one week of quitting, Rogers met a friend who would eventually become her business partner.

Today, Rogers is the co-founder and chief storytelling officer of Next Day Animations . She has been animating alongside her co-founder for over 10 years. It was an outcome she could never have predicted and it might not have even happened had she not quit.

“If I hadn’t left the job where I was so unhappy, I never would have ended up with the satisfying career I have today,” said Rogers. “Quitting isn’t giving up. It’s setting a standard for what you want, and acknowledging that the current job isn’t cutting it.”

Many people struggle with their feelings in the aftermath of quitting a job. Some people quit out of unhappiness or due to burnout. Others may quit out of necessity, such as knowing their career can no longer advance in the role or the pay grade is too low to stay.

Deciding to quit a job often boils down to weighing the pros and cons because, frankly, it is a big decision that impacts your career, finances and personal life. Those who have carefully evaluated their “why” for quitting shouldn’t regret it for the following reasons.

It’s Normal To Feel Badly About Exiting a Role

If you feel badly about quitting your job, whether you’ve been in the role for a year or a decade, this is a perfectly normal feeling. Debbie Winkelbauer, CEO of Surf Search , said many clients she works with as a recruiter struggle to leave their jobs even when they know they should.

The reason why we feel badly is because we care. We’re invested in more aspects of the company than just our positions — like the department we work out of, the company culture and the business itself.

“If you didn’t care, you wouldn’t be a good worker,” said Winkelbauer. “But leaving a toxic or unfulfilling environment is a sign of strength, not weakness. It’s about valuing yourself as an employee.”

You Can’t Grow Anymore

Remember: growth doesn’t necessarily have to mean receiving a promotion to a more senior role in your current department.

LinkedIn career expert Blair Heitmann said growth can also be a lateral move that helps you gain experience in a different function. If there are no more means of growing, in or out of your department, quitting your job may be the best move for you personally, professionally and financially.

There Are No Learning Opportunities

Heitmann said LinkedIn data shows skill sets for jobs changed by around 25% since 2015. This number is expected to double by 2027. As a result, it’s absolutely pivotal for workers to stay fresh when it comes to their skill set.

“Many companies are now offering continued learning and upskilling offerings to keep, and bring in, employees,” said Heitmann. “If learning opportunities aren’t available at your current company, know there are other companies out there who are going above and beyond in this area.”

There’s High Turnover

Heitmann said it’s not a great sign when there’s a rotating door of people leaving your company, especially if people you respect seem to resign out of the blue.

High turnover could be an indication that there are systemic issues within your company, or something’s coming down the pipeline people aren’t happy with. Heitmann recommends trying to gain some insight as to why people are leaving, as those issues may affect you and could signal it’s time for your exit as well.

You’re Not Aligned With the Company’s Culture and Values

Do you and your company share the same values? Are you proud to talk about your job and the overall organization? If you answered yes, you may be more inclined to continue working there. If you said no, it might be time to look for a job somewhere else.

A good company culture gives professionals a sense of belonging in their day-to-day work lives. Those not aligned with the culture and values of the company they work for should not regret quitting if it means they will work for a company where they’re on the same page. Make sure you know what you’re looking for in your workplace and search for jobs in industries that match your mission and North Star.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 5 Reasons You Shouldn’t Regret Quitting Your Job