ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Family Dollar: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

By Nicole Spector
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cknm5_0ilnURdk00

When we think about purchasing high-quality items, the last place that tends to come to mind is Family Dollar — or really any dollar store, for that matter. For good reason. Dollar stores aren’t the most glamorous of retail destinations. They tend to be rather run down and overcrowded, and some of the goods they sell — like produce — are just a little bit iffy and ought to be bought elsewhere.

Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Advice: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

But Family Dollar does have some fairly high-quality items on its shelves . You just have to know what to look for and take some time to really sift through the shelves — and comparison shop.

Or, you can just listen to what Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com , has to say. She walked GOBankingRates through five must-have, high-quality items for sale at Family Dollar right now.

Play-Doh Products

“Family Dollar has a few Play-Doh picks and they’re decently priced, [so] they make great last-minute gifts on your way to a kids’ birthday party or as a treat for your own kids as well,” Ramhold said. “Activity packs may go for around $8, but a 5-count of classic bright colors should be around $3, and a 4-count pack of holiday scents may go for about $5. All in all, this is one of the better toys you can buy at a dollar store because it’s a well-known brand and you know what to expect.”

Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?

Sorry! Board Game

“This is a classic for family game night, although it may lead to flipped tables and long-held grudges,” Ramhold said. “Family Dollar has it for around $10, which is right in line with what some big-box stores charge — so you can rest easy knowing you’re getting a good deal.”

Pine-Sol 3-pack

“You can pick up a pack of three bottles for around $4.50, which isn’t bad at all for stocking up on cleaner, especially ahead of cold and flu season,” Ramhold said.

Fabuloso 3-pack

“There are a few different scents available, depending on the store,” she said, “but they should cost around $5 for the pack of three, which is a great price for stocking up on these items — especially if this is your preferred household cleaner.”

Febreze 2-pack

“This is one of those instances where purchasing in bulk at Family Dollar is better than not,” Ramhold said. “A single can of Febreze will set you back about $3.25, but a 2-pack is $5.50, which means you’re saving $1 over purchasing two separate cans.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Family Dollar: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

2 Cheap Skincare Products Dermatologists Say You Should Use Every Day This Fall

Whether you’re a beginner to the world of skincare or just want to know what affordable products dermatologists recommend and deem essential, we have you covered! We reached out to doctors and skincare experts to learn more about the skin-loving benefits of two products in particular— sunscreen and micellar water— that are available at drugstores and won’t break the bank. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of youth skincare line Bright Girl, and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant at Better Goods.
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Tia Mowry?

Actress Tia Mowry, best known for her role as Tia Landry in the Emmy Award-winning TV series "Sister, Sister," recently announced her divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict, in an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out

Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
207K+
Followers
15K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy