Megan Mullally pays tribute to Leslie Jordan

It is hard to think about Leslie Jordan's career without thinking about the iconic role he played on "Will & Grace" opposite Oklahoma native Megan Mullalley.

Their rivalry as Karen Walker and Beverly Leslie made millions laugh in the original series and the recent revival on NBC.

Jordan died Monday after a car crash in Los Angeles and friends and fans, including Mullally paid tribute.

In a post on her Instagram account she wrote:

my heart is breaking.

i really can’t believe it. leslie jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. people use that expression a lot, and i’m not sure it’s always applicable...



i felt such a deep affection for him that day; he was so warm and present and darling. as we were leaving, i got a couple more big hugs and told him i loved him, as usual. so glad! what a gift!

and so. love you, leslie. miss you already. and one thing i know for sure… there will never ever be another you.

Mullally grew up in Oklahoma City. Jordan also had strong ties to Oklahoma, specifically Tulsa, sharing a deep friendship with late interior designer Charles Faudree. Jordan wrote on his Facebook page about Tulsa and his friendship in 2014.

