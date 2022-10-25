From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — For the third time in two weeks, the Trussville Police Department is investigating a possible threat at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) that was reported to the administration at the “close of the school day.” HTMS Principal Jennifer Abney stated the administration and SRO are following the established protocol, […]

TRUSSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO