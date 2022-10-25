Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Birmingham man sentenced to 121 months on drug charge
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced a Birmingham man yesterday for possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. Haikala sentenced Randy Hasan Abdurrahim, 37, to […]
2 from Birmingham indicted for theft of U.S. Treasury checks
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix (Houston Division) announced that a federal grand jury indicted two individuals from Birmingham this week with conspiracy, theft of government property, receiving stolen Treasury checks, and aggravated identity theft. Those indicted are Richard Anthony […]
Three convicted felons sentenced for illegal firearms possession
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge sentenced three Alabama men this week for being felons in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Acting Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. United States District Court Judge R. David Proctor sentenced the […]
Civilian employees at Anniston Army Depot charged with conspiracy to steal government property
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – Two civilian employees at the Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) have been charged with conspiracy to steal property of the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Department of Defense Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent in Charge Cynthia Bruce, Defense Logistics Agency Office of the Inspector General Assistant […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
UPDATE: Irondale PD identifies violent suspect in Irondale assault
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — Irondale Police Chief Jason Wiggins announced that the Irondale Police Criminal Investigations Unit has positively identified a violent suspect who allegedly committed an assault at the 1800 block of Crestwood Boulevard on Wednesday. On Thursday, Oct. 27, the Irondale Police Criminal Investigations Division obtained two outstanding felony warrants […]
Trussville PD investigates possible threat at HTMS
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — For the third time in two weeks, the Trussville Police Department is investigating a possible threat at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) that was reported to the administration at the “close of the school day.” HTMS Principal Jennifer Abney stated the administration and SRO are following the established protocol, […]
Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance in 2021 Easter Sunday homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) requests help from the public in obtaining information on the murder investigation of Areyelle Yarbrough. The homicide occurred on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, just after 7:00 p.m. “Birmingham Police Officers responded to W.C. Patton Park after gunfire erupted,” Sergeant Monica Law stated. “At […]
Drug search warrant yields over 500 grams of cocaine, other narcotics in Fultondale
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit served a drug search warrant on Chapel Hills Parkway in Fultondale on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the search produced 522.2 grams of Cocaine, 7.1 grams of Ketamine, and 95.8 grams […]
Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce to host Legislative Breakfast
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Legislative Breakfast at the Trussville Civic Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Check-in begins at 6:45 a.m.; breakfast will be served at 7 a.m. This event is open to the public. The program will feature a legislative update from Danny […]
Clay prepares for grocery tax cuts to take effect in November
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council met Tuesday night, October 26, for the second scheduled monthly meeting of October. Much of the agenda was covered in the report from City Manager Ronnie Dixon. All members of the Council were dressed in matching t-shirts supporting the annual fundraiser for The […]
Planned lane closures on I-20 EB & WB, in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the inside left lane at 7 p.m. and center lane at 8 p.m. or outside right lane at 7 p.m. and center lane at 8 p.m. of I-20 eastbound or […]
Birmingham man sentenced to more than 16 years in prison on drug, gun charges
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge sentenced a Birmingham man on drug and gun charges, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced Kendrell Maurice Bell, 28, to 200 […]
38-year-old charged with attempted murder in Center Point Parkway shooting
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 38-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting that occurred on Center Point Parkway on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at approximately 3:03 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Marcus Dion Woods was arrested and charged with attempted murder. The victim is expected […]
City of Birmingham to host food collection drive
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The City of Birmingham will be collecting food items for holiday boxes to be distributed to residents in need. Donations will be collected November 2-4 at Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd., from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Family-sized canned goods are preferred. […]
5K raises money, awareness for clean water in Africa
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — More than 180 runners raced through downtown Trussville to support a great cause, Saturday, October 29. The inaugural Foundations For Hope 5K brought people from around the running community to raise awareness and funds to help provide clean drinking water to underserved communities in east Africa, specifically Kenya, […]
32-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 32-year-old man was killed in a Birmingham shooting on Thursday, Oct. 27, at approximately 4:29 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Litfelton Alexander Frost, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 4100 block of 38th Avenue North in Birmingham. Frost […]
12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
HTMS student reportedly brought weapon to school
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) student reportedly brought a weapon to school on Monday, Oct. 24. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), they were made aware of a student that brought a kitchen knife to school. As soon as the knife was reported, the student was immediately […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 1