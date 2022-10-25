ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Every October weekend was dry

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Has the weather seemed drier than normal lately, especially on the weekends in WNY? If it has, you're onto a weather trend that hes encompassed the month of October. As of this writing this is the 27th driest October on record for Rochester. Official records date...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Fine weather to end October

All the ingredients came together for a cold night. High pressure, clear sky and little or no wind all worked in concert to dip the mercury to numbers we haven't felt since last Spring. Our weather pattern this weekend will continue to be ruled by an expansive area of high...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Weather Extra: What are rainbow clouds?

The sky puts on a free shows nearly everyday in our area! Linwood was strolling through Webster park the other day and grabbed a picture of what appears to be a rainbow in the clouds! Why did this happen?. A rainbow cloud can occur because of something called cloud iridescence....
WEBSTER, NY
13 WHAM

Pumpkins In The Park 5k continues after warehouse fire

Rochester, N.Y. — Fleet Feet hosted Pumpkins In The Park 5K at Cobbs Hill on Saturday. The long-standing Halloween tradition of running/walking in costume continued after Fleet Feet’s warehouse fire on October 16. This was the first race since the fire that destroyed 95% of everything in their...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Colossal career

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a colossal career at RIT. RIT President David Munson gathered family and friends of Dr. Barry Culhane Thursday evening to celebrate his retirement after 47 years on campus. "Well the first thing to know is that Barry is a colossal personality,"...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

House to be torn down after fire on Remington Street

Rochester, N.Y. — A house on Remington Street is to be torn down after a fire Saturday morning. RFD says that the home is vacant and contains hording conditions. RFD also said it is also the second or third fire that they have had inside of the house. No...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

FLYAP hosts Women in Manufacturing Summit in downtown Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Dozens of businesses, educators, and students gathered for the ‘Women in Manufacturing Summit’ on Thursday. The summit was a chance for women to share their experiences in the working field. “Manufacturing is a huge field, especially in Rochester we have a lot of big...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Someone who recently visited a local business has a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000. The third-prize ticket was sold at A1 Food & Meat Market on South Plymouth Avenue. The winner's identity has not been announced. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were: 19-36-37-46-56 and a...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Guardians of Hope accepting donations for Ukraine this weekend

Spencerport, N.Y. — The war in Ukraine is on its eighth month, and people in Rochester are making sure the people suffering there are not forgotten. Members of the community, including a group called Guardians of Hope are still working to get donations to box up and deliver to Ukraine.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Town hall to address potential public takeover of RG&E

Rochester, N.Y. — In the midst of a nearly 20 percent rate hike proposed by Rochester Gas & Electric, a town hall event Thursday night will address the company's future. City Councilmember Mary Lupien and members of Metro Justice are hosting the town hall, to discuss the idea of a public takeover of RG&E. They believe the move could mean cheaper utility rates and more reliable service.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Section V football playoffs set to kick off

Rochester, N.Y. — The postseason is here for football teams across Section V. The sectional playoffs kick off Friday with the quarterfinal round, with 56 teams competing across seven classifications this weekend. All but three games will be held Friday night, with the rest coming up Saturday afternoon. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Harbor House hosts annual fundraiser event

The Harbor House hosted their annual fundraising event tonight at Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford. Our own Don Alhart and Scott Hetsko joined Harbor House to share stories from behind the news desk. Harbor House also honoring Don Alhart for his years of service to the Rochester community. The fundraiser...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
13 WHAM

Wegmans helping people get rid of unwanted prescription drugs this weekend

Rochester, N.Y. — Wegmans Food Markets is partnering with local law enforcement agencies in New York to host community prescription medication drop-off events at several stores this weekend. On Saturday, October 29, people will have the opportunity to get rid of potentially dangerous expired, unused, or unwanted prescriptions from...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Frederick Douglass statue unveiled at Rochester airport

Rochester, N.Y. — The Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport unveiled a bronze statue of its namesake Friday. Sculpted by artist Olivia Kim, the statue serves as a reminder of Douglass' impact, values and lifelong commitment to freedom. "I pray that people traveling in and out of the city...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot inside Rochester nightclub

Rochester, N.Y. — Police said a man was shot inside Allure Nightclub on Central Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Friday. The club was open for business at the time. Police said as they investigated the call for shots fired at the club, a 20-year-old man arrived at Rochester General Hospital with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. They determined he was shot inside the club.
ROCHESTER, NY
buffstaterecord.com

Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices

The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
13 WHAM

Mayor pushes for Walgreens to stay open in 19th Ward

Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans says he's determined to keep Walgreens open on Thurston Road in the 19th Ward. The store is set to close Nov. 7, leaving neighbors with few alternatives. One woman we spoke to said she was upset to hear Walgreens is closing. "They have...
ROCHESTER, NY

