Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
Every October weekend was dry
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Has the weather seemed drier than normal lately, especially on the weekends in WNY? If it has, you're onto a weather trend that hes encompassed the month of October. As of this writing this is the 27th driest October on record for Rochester. Official records date...
13 WHAM
Fine weather to end October
All the ingredients came together for a cold night. High pressure, clear sky and little or no wind all worked in concert to dip the mercury to numbers we haven't felt since last Spring. Our weather pattern this weekend will continue to be ruled by an expansive area of high...
13 WHAM
Weather Extra: What are rainbow clouds?
The sky puts on a free shows nearly everyday in our area! Linwood was strolling through Webster park the other day and grabbed a picture of what appears to be a rainbow in the clouds! Why did this happen?. A rainbow cloud can occur because of something called cloud iridescence....
13 WHAM
Pumpkins In The Park 5k continues after warehouse fire
Rochester, N.Y. — Fleet Feet hosted Pumpkins In The Park 5K at Cobbs Hill on Saturday. The long-standing Halloween tradition of running/walking in costume continued after Fleet Feet’s warehouse fire on October 16. This was the first race since the fire that destroyed 95% of everything in their...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Colossal career
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a colossal career at RIT. RIT President David Munson gathered family and friends of Dr. Barry Culhane Thursday evening to celebrate his retirement after 47 years on campus. "Well the first thing to know is that Barry is a colossal personality,"...
13 WHAM
House to be torn down after fire on Remington Street
Rochester, N.Y. — A house on Remington Street is to be torn down after a fire Saturday morning. RFD says that the home is vacant and contains hording conditions. RFD also said it is also the second or third fire that they have had inside of the house. No...
13 WHAM
FLYAP hosts Women in Manufacturing Summit in downtown Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Dozens of businesses, educators, and students gathered for the ‘Women in Manufacturing Summit’ on Thursday. The summit was a chance for women to share their experiences in the working field. “Manufacturing is a huge field, especially in Rochester we have a lot of big...
13 WHAM
Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Someone who recently visited a local business has a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000. The third-prize ticket was sold at A1 Food & Meat Market on South Plymouth Avenue. The winner's identity has not been announced. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were: 19-36-37-46-56 and a...
13 WHAM
Guardians of Hope accepting donations for Ukraine this weekend
Spencerport, N.Y. — The war in Ukraine is on its eighth month, and people in Rochester are making sure the people suffering there are not forgotten. Members of the community, including a group called Guardians of Hope are still working to get donations to box up and deliver to Ukraine.
13 WHAM
Town hall to address potential public takeover of RG&E
Rochester, N.Y. — In the midst of a nearly 20 percent rate hike proposed by Rochester Gas & Electric, a town hall event Thursday night will address the company's future. City Councilmember Mary Lupien and members of Metro Justice are hosting the town hall, to discuss the idea of a public takeover of RG&E. They believe the move could mean cheaper utility rates and more reliable service.
13 WHAM
Section V football playoffs set to kick off
Rochester, N.Y. — The postseason is here for football teams across Section V. The sectional playoffs kick off Friday with the quarterfinal round, with 56 teams competing across seven classifications this weekend. All but three games will be held Friday night, with the rest coming up Saturday afternoon. The...
13 WHAM
Harbor House hosts annual fundraiser event
The Harbor House hosted their annual fundraising event tonight at Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford. Our own Don Alhart and Scott Hetsko joined Harbor House to share stories from behind the news desk. Harbor House also honoring Don Alhart for his years of service to the Rochester community. The fundraiser...
13 WHAM
Wegmans helping people get rid of unwanted prescription drugs this weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — Wegmans Food Markets is partnering with local law enforcement agencies in New York to host community prescription medication drop-off events at several stores this weekend. On Saturday, October 29, people will have the opportunity to get rid of potentially dangerous expired, unused, or unwanted prescriptions from...
20-year-old shot multiple times inside Rochester nightclub
Rochester police were led to the 400 block of Central Avenue for the report of gunshots fired at Allure Nightclub.
13 WHAM
Frederick Douglass statue unveiled at Rochester airport
Rochester, N.Y. — The Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport unveiled a bronze statue of its namesake Friday. Sculpted by artist Olivia Kim, the statue serves as a reminder of Douglass' impact, values and lifelong commitment to freedom. "I pray that people traveling in and out of the city...
13 WHAM
Man shot inside Rochester nightclub
Rochester, N.Y. — Police said a man was shot inside Allure Nightclub on Central Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Friday. The club was open for business at the time. Police said as they investigated the call for shots fired at the club, a 20-year-old man arrived at Rochester General Hospital with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. They determined he was shot inside the club.
13 WHAM
Voters weighing several factors as early voting begins in Monroe County
Rochester, N.Y. — Voting season is here, with early voting in New York state starting on Saturday for the 2022 midterm elections. This year, people had differing reasons for deciding to vote early, but all had one thing in common — a commitment to the democratic process. Nearly...
buffstaterecord.com
Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices
The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
Body discovered in Rochester, RPD investigates
Investigators said they're working with the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office to identify the body, the cause of death, and when the death occurred.
13 WHAM
Mayor pushes for Walgreens to stay open in 19th Ward
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans says he's determined to keep Walgreens open on Thurston Road in the 19th Ward. The store is set to close Nov. 7, leaving neighbors with few alternatives. One woman we spoke to said she was upset to hear Walgreens is closing. "They have...
Comments / 0