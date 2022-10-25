The Village of Homer has announced that leaf and branch pickup has been extended until the week of November 14th. The original pickup was only until October 31st. If leaves and branches are not picked up at a location by November 14th, residents are asked to call the Village Offices at 607-749-3322 and to leave their addresses which will be placed on a list. Residents can also email treasurer@homerny.org.

HOMER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO