FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Sheriff Looking for Suspect Involved in Larceny at Walmart
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect involved at Walmart on October 21st. The suspect, pictured below, is believed to be involved in the larceny of a wallet. Anyone who has any information regarding the identification of the person pictured above is...
Village of Homer Extending Leaf and Branch Pickup
The Village of Homer has announced that leaf and branch pickup has been extended until the week of November 14th. The original pickup was only until October 31st. If leaves and branches are not picked up at a location by November 14th, residents are asked to call the Village Offices at 607-749-3322 and to leave their addresses which will be placed on a list. Residents can also email treasurer@homerny.org.
City of Cortland First Round Leaf Pickup Coming Up
The City of Cortland DPW has announced that the first round of leaf pickup will begin this Monday, October 31st. The DPW is asking residents to pile their leaves along the street between the curb and sidewalk. Not in the roadway. Residents can expect the leaves to be picked up on or around the same day their trash is normally collected.
Obituary of Barry Charles Stevens
Barry Charles Stevens, 60, of Marathon, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Health Alliance Hospital, Kingston, NY. Barry was born in Cortland, NY, on May 12, 1962, the son of the late Bruce and Dawn Stuttle Stevens. Barry was a “jack-of-all-trades” and worked at various places over the years. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post #617, Marathon. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR and the relaxation of fishing.
Obituary of Alice Shirley Bell
Alice Shirley Bell, 98, of Brooktondale, NY passed away on October 24, 2022 at the Auburn Nursing Home. She was born March 10, 1924, at home in Danby, she was one of ten children born to the late Austin Lathrop Rose and Florence Mae Beers Rose. Alice worked at Dairy Records at Cornell, retiring in 1987. She was a member of the Brooktondale Baptist Church and Caroline Senior Citizens.
Chief Pitman Gives Tips to Keep Halloween Full of Treats and No Tricks
In this week’s edition of Happenin’ in Homer, Chief Bob Pitman from the Village of Homer Police Department stopped by and spoke with X101’s Matt Brooks about events and safety tips for this upcoming Halloween weekend. Keep up with the Homer Police Department by visiting their Facebook...
Catching up on the Campaign Trail with Josh Riley
Our own John Eves sat down this week with Ithaca lawyer and Democrat Josh Riley. Riley’s currently vying with Republican and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro for the 19th Congressional District seat of New York. During the interview, Riley talks various things including more about the issues most important to voters when they go to the booth, as well as something voters may not know about his opponent Molinaro.
Obituary of Herbert Walter Ritter
Herbert Walter Ritter, 94, formerly of Marathon, NY, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center, Cortland, NY. Born on January 23, 1928 in Haarlem, The Netherlands, Walter was a dairy farmer in the Marathon area. He was a longtime member of the Free and Accepted Masons Lodge #438 of Marathon.
Blue Playoff Pride with Coach P!
Head Coach of the Homer Trojans football team Gary Podsiedlik has his squad braced for the playoffs as they face Oneida Friday at 7. In his 33rd season at the helm, Coach P sat down with our own John Eves to break down the Oneida game and the importance of playing time for more players on the team.
Making the Playoff Push With Coach P!
Coach Gary Podsiedlik is in his 33rd year as the head coach of the Homer Trojans football team. With this year’s 6-1 squad poised to make a playoff run with a game against Oneida Friday at 7, Coach P joined our own John Eves to talk over how the season went this year and the last game Homer played against Oneida heading into this matchup.
