Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Meridian Bar Has Arguably The Best Bloody Mary In Idaho
There was once a time when I would say that nothing beats an ice-cold beer on the weekend. Fast-forward to now and that tune has completely changed – whether it's a mimosa or a Bloody mary, there are several other ways to treat your tastebuds on the weekend. While...
Internet Hilariously Argues Over The Smell of Nampa
We love the internet for many reasons. If you're a student, the answer and the information to just about any essay or homework assignment is just one (or a few) searches away. If you're an adult, or someone trying to be an adult--there are instructions to just about any imaginable task.
Local Bed & Breakfast Let’s You Experience Far Away Destinations Right Here in Boise
Now and again we all need a vacation. A nice little get away to somewhere warmer, somewhere colorful, somewhere beachy, just somewhere different. Far away destinations like Egypt, Hawaii, Italy and even an enchanted forest are out of the question most of the time. Well thanks to this fun, unique and massive Bed and Breakfast in Boise called Anniversary Inn we can experience all of that and more.
Amazing Map Shows You the Best Trick-Or-Treat Routes Around Boise
How much does Boise love Halloween? Enough that there's been a Trunk-Or-Treat event somewhere in the Treasure Valley every weekend in October. Have you been watching the forecast for Monday, October 31 like a hawk? So have we! And the good news is that while things look a little grey and cold for Trunk-Or-Treat events happening on Hallo-Weekend, things look great for actual Halloween! The chance of showers we thought could happen on Halloween has been pushed back to Tuesday. We're looking at a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60ºs.
Idaho’s Scariest Haunted Halloween Experience is in Caldwell
October is winding down faster than we can say Happy Halloween. Speaking of our favorite scary night, Monday, you still have a chance to enjoy Idaho's most creative terrifying Halloween Experience. If you're new to the area or a kid at heart, it's time to make the run to Caldwell, Idaho, to experience The Haunted World.
Who Let The Dogs Out? Well, These Two Boise Parks on November 1st
There are some "things" that are just SO Boise--this happens to be one of them. If you were to ask a group of Idahoans what they love the most, you might hear a bunch of similar answers: local craft restaurants or beer, hiking, the outdoors--and their dogs. Outdoor activities, dog...
Idaho’s #1 Thai Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
So, I’m perusing online yesterday, and I see a list of each state’s most loved Thai restaurant by Lovefood. Of course I was curious to know what Idaho's "most loved" Thai Restaurant is... Sure enough, I saw that Boise’s very own Mai Thai Restaurant was on the list...
5 Scenic Drives for Amazing Fall Foliage Less Than 3 Hours from Boise
Seriously, we can’t get enough of this beautiful Fall weather here in Idaho, right? I am repeatedly amazed right now by the foliage and the colors of the trees and the cool, crisp air, especially in the morning. I wish it could stay Fall forever!. However, it’s typical here...
Beloved Iconic Boise Diner Could Be Toast For More Apartments
I'm sure you know many phrases describe progress. We must move forward, or we'll be left in the dust, which could be one of them. We've been the only outlet that has been critical of the rapid building that has replaced our precious farmland with another cookie-cutter subdivision. An out-of-state...
Post Register
Boise resident's dog taken from backyard by wild animal
Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report Monday morning from a Boise resident that their dog had been taken from their back yard on Sunday by a wild animal. The resident stated that after letting their 18-pound miniature labradoodle out, they went to get the dog and...
Popular Homemade Boise Christmas Light Display Has Closed
One of the Treasure Valley's favorite homemade Christmas light displays won't be lighting up Southeast Boise this holiday season. Local Christmas light displays add joy and excitement to our community. The really good ones are the ones we come back to see every year. The Christmas light display at 2469...
Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College
Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s
Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
Boise Area Christmas Events Return; Need Help Spreading Spirit of the Season
Over the past two years, the organizers behind some of the Treasure Valley’s favorite Christmas events tried to keep the spirit up while pivoting the way they hosted them. In 2022? They’re coming back in person and need your help to make them happen!. Canyon County Festival of...
Generous Locally Owned Boise Pizza Shop Announces It’s Closing After 7 Years
Earlier this month, the locally-owned pizza shop announced they were temporarily reducing their hours due to staffing issues. Do you have a family of extremely opinionated eaters? Can you never come to a consensus when it comes to which pizza to order? Then chances are that Pizza Pie Cafe in Boise has come to your rescue on more than one occasion. The locally-owned pizza shop was well known for its all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta and salad buffet which offered everything from a basic cheese pizza to a uniquely Idaho “Spud-O-Licious” pizza to Cookie Dough, Apple and Oreo dessert pizzas.
kslnewsradio.com
Trial for Chad Daybell to be delayed, Idaho judge rules
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — In a decision late Friday afternoon, an Idaho judge has ruled that the trial for Chad Daybell will be delayed. According to East Idaho News, Daybell’s attorney John Prior had filed a motion with the court to move the trial jury to a later date. Judge Steven Boyce granted that motion.
8 Events Taking Place this Halloween Weekend in Twin Falls and Boise
For many of us it has snuck up, and for some, it has been a long wait, but Halloween weekend is finally here. With the holiday falling on a Monday, it makes it more of a three-day event this year than a one-day holiday. Many are taking advantage of the calendar this year and holding many Halloween events before the day itself, and that benefits the residents of Twin Falls, as there is much to do this weekend and much candy to be had.
7 Brutal Reviews Of Kuna Confirm People Are Savage
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – I love reading a solid bad review. Having said that, I do want to be clear that I don’t necessarily condone the behavior nor do I even leave bad reviews myself. I honestly think if someone is petty enough to create an account somewhere to leave a 1-star review for a business (or in this case, a town!) then the problem probably isn’t with the business, but rather the person.
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 Checks
How much would $1,000 help you and your family right now? The state has plans to issue $1,000 checks to some citizens. This money could help you cope with high inflation and other expenses. The money will come in the form of tax rebates.
15 of the Coziest Places to Warm Up With Soup in Boise
The trees are showing off their beautiful fall colors. It’s getting dark before 7 p.m. Temperatures dropped dramatically in a matter of days. What does all of this mean?. Technically, it means we’re experiencing the few weeks of fall that Boise gets to enjoy before things just get stupid cold. It also means that soup season is upon us! There are few better ways to warm up after coming in from a chilly autumn walk along the Greenbelt than with a bowl of steaming hot soup.
MIX 106
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0