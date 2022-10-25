ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

President Aoun leaves office amid Lebanon's financial crisis

Michel Aoun, the 89-year-old Christian president who presided over Lebanon's cataclysmic financial meltdown and the deadly Beirut port blast, vacates the presidential palace on Sunday, leaving a void at the top of a failing state.
The Associated Press

Brazil’s polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians began voting Sunday morning in a polarizing presidential runoff election that pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past. The runoff shaped up as a close contest between President Jair Bolsonaro and his political nemesis, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Both are well-known, divisive political figures who stir passion as much as loathing. The vote will determine if the world’s fourth-largest democracy stays the same course of far-right politics or returns a leftist to the top job — and, in the latter case, whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat. Bolsonaro was first in line to cast his vote at a military complex in Rio de Janeiro. He sported the green and yellow colors of the Brazilian flag that always feature at his rallies.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Israeli army preps Palestinian gunman's home for demolition

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Israeli military Sunday prepped the family home of a Palestinian gunman for demolition, a day after he killed an Israeli man near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank,. Several people were also wounded in the shooting late Saturday. Dramatic security camera...
CNN

Social media videos show huge crowd crammed into alley

South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid-19 restrictions turned to tragedy, when over 150 people died in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said. CNN's Will Ripley reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy