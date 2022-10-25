ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral

Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas

The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
FOX43.com

Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices

PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists

The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Padres Players Believed Dodgers Took 2022 NLDS For Granted

The Los Angeles Dodgers won 14 of 19 matchups against the San Diego Padres during the 2022 regular season, but the script was flipped in their National League Division Series meeting. The Dodgers went up 1-0, only to lose each of the next three games and get eliminated. Prior to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Derek Jeter gets honest about Aaron Judge’s Yankees future

After a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, star slugger Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Given that Judge has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees up to this point, it’s tough for fans to even imagine him wearing another uniform – much like Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
NEW YORK STATE
Golf Digest

It doesn't sound like Derek Jeter loved the Yankees using highlights of him losing to the Sox in ‘04 as “motivation”

It’s been a tough week to be wearing pinstripes. On Sunday, the Yankees were swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros, shattering years of Yanks fans’ delusions that they were only bested by the sign stealing. The Astros proved once and for all they that are the superior team on the field and the better-run franchise off of it, sparking a week of consternation and self-examination for the Bronx Bombers.
