ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Partial solar eclipse 2022: 10 stunning photos shared on social media

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVbyj_0ilnSov900

A partial solar eclipse put on a show Tuesday over parts of Europe, Asia, northeast Africa and the Middle East, according to The New York Times and NPR.

Social media users shared their photos with the hashtags #eclipse and #solareclipse. Here are some of our favorites:

1. Eglinton, Northern Ireland

Photo by @patryksadowski.photo, Instagram

2. Delhi, India

Photos by @kaptured_kt, Instagram

3. Sheffield, England

Photo by @tim_russon, Instagram

4. Munich, Germany

Photo by @vulkankultour, Instagram

5. Athens, Greece

Photos by @cjferoussis, Instagram

6. Kettlewell, England

Photo by @saraspillett, Twitter

7. London, England

Photo by @HummingBird_The, Twitter

8. Meerut, India

Photos by @fluttershutter6, Twitter

9. Egypt

Photos by @aly.fahim, Instagram

10. Chennai, India

Photo by @lithus_picturesque, Instagram

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

World leaders grieve deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

HONG KONG — (AP) — World leaders expressed sadness and condolences after at least 151 people were killed in a crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul, South Korea. The tragedy occurred in Seoul's Itaewon district during Halloween festivities when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley. At least 82 others were injured in the South Korea's deadliest accident in years.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EXPLAINER: How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?

It happened at a music festival in Houston, a soccer stadium in England, during a hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, in a Chicago nightclub, and countless other gatherings: Large crowds surge toward exits, onto playing fields or press up against a stage with such force that people are literally squeezed to death.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Philippine storm victims feared tsunami, ran toward mudslide

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Victims of a huge mudslide set off by a storm in a coastal Philippine village that had once been devastated by a killer tsunami mistakenly thought a tidal wave was coming and ran to higher ground where they were buried alive by the boulder-laden deluge, an official said Sunday.
CNN

Social media videos show huge crowd crammed into alley

South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid-19 restrictions turned to tragedy, when over 150 people died in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
118K+
Followers
133K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy