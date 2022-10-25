Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Post Register
One dead after Boise house fire
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise and Meridian Fire Departments' responded to a fully involved structure fire last night around 10:00 p.m. off of Arborcrest Ct. in Boise, Idaho. When firefighters arrived the structure was already engulfed in flames and the structure was collapsing. Firefighters engaged the fire from the exterior of the building to prevent the spread of flames and to protect neighboring homes.
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Expect delays and lane closures on Garrity, Franklin and 11th Ave.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection of Garrity, Franklin and 11th Ave. A truck hit a traffic cabinet overnight and crews expect it will take several hours to repair. Traffic through this intersection will be slow and drivers can expect delays and possibly lane...
Post Register
Meridian apartment fire sobering reminder about kitchen safety
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Fire Department reported responding to an apartment fire on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, around 11:00 p.m. The structure fire was located in an apartment building on N. Webb Way in Meridian, Idaho. Crews determined the cause of the fire as an unattended cooking accident and...
Post Register
Suspect in stabbing near Boise River arrested
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Following a lengthy investigation by the Boise Police Violent Crimes Unit, Richard Lemaster, 37 years-old, was identified as a suspect in a stabbing that occurred on July 28 between 9th St. and Capitol Blvd along the Boise River. A preliminary investigation made by officers showed...
Post Register
Check out this Halloween-Themed House!
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Check out this spooktacular house in Meridian! CBS2 got to view it live last night and there were all sorts of creepy things from the spiders to the teeth over the garage. The residents of 451 W. Maple Ave. in Meridian went all out. It's...
Post Register
Boise resident's dog taken from backyard by wild animal
Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report Monday morning from a Boise resident that their dog had been taken from their back yard on Sunday by a wild animal. The resident stated that after letting their 18-pound miniature labradoodle out, they went to get the dog and...
Post Register
Nampa man killed in shooting
A Nampa man has died following a shooting late Saturday night. On October 28, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Nampa Dispatch received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness who heard the shots, the other from the adult male who was the shooter.
Post Register
Deputy coroners resign over Roberts allegations
BLACKFOOT — Three Bingham County deputy coroners have resigned as a result of allegations of sexual battery filed last week in Ada County against interim Bingham County Coroner James “Jimmy” Roberts, according to an East Idaho News report. The resignations reportedly take effect Nov. 10, and it...
Post Register
Lopez, Nikolas
Nikolas Anthony "Pez" Lopez, 30, of Nampa, passed away on October 26, 2022, in Idaho Falls, after a courageous battle with the persistent demons of addiction. Nik was born July 14, 1992, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Roberta Ann Lopez (Kappel) and Salvador Lopez. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Lincoln High School. Nik also attended College of Western Idaho. Nik was working as an electrical apprentice at DC Electric with his life-long friends, Zach Olive and Drew Jorde. Nik loved animals, anime movies and books, video games, and he had an amazing collection of Pez dispensers. Nik shared his sense of humor with his older brothers and enjoyed being an uncle. Most of all, he loved his mom, siblings, and niece, Lettie, and nephew, Treinen. Nik is survived by his loving parents, Roberta Ann Lopez of Nampa, ID and Salvador Lopez of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Amy Kappel of Nampa, ID; brother, Michael (Kylee) Lopez of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Gabriel Lopez of Salt Lake City, UT; and his numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herb & Trudi Kappel and Francisco & Maria de Jesus Lopez; and his dog, Jager. A Rosary will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. A visitation for family and friends will follow until 8:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, and as part of the fight against addiction, please donate in Nik's name to: https://www.youthranch.org/tributes. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Nikolas 7/14/1992 - 10/26/2022Anthony Lopez.
Post Register
Fruitland ends Snake River's season, 27-14
THOMAS -- The Snake River Panthers' 2022 football season ended Friday night with a 27-14 loss to the Fruitland Grizzlies in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs. But Snake River didn't go down without a fight.
Post Register
Boise State throttles Colorado State
Boise State is bowl eligible following a 49-10 demolition of Colorado State. The Broncos came into the game heavy favorites, with most sportsbooks favoring BSU by 25. Oddmakers were proven right, with the Broncos quickly jumping out to a 14-3 lead after Q1 and a 28-10 lead going into the locker room at half.
Comments / 0