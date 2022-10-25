Four people were pardoned by Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday, two seeking legal immigration status and two aiming to become corrections officers. “Each of these individuals has shown compelling reasons for requesting a pardon, including the need to remove barriers that currently prevent them from accessing more professional opportunities,” Baker said in a news release. “These offenses all occurred many years ago, and since that time, all four individuals have committed themselves to bettering their lives and improving their communities. I appreciate the Governor Council’s careful review of these cases.”

