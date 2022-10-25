ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

US uses farmers markets to foster ties at bases in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — As the United States and Japan further strengthen their military alliance, they’ve turned to farmers markets to foster friendlier ties between American military bases and their Japanese neighbors. On Sunday, about 20 Okinawan farmers and vendors came to Camp Hansen, a Marine Corps base on...
MassLive.com

Four Mass. residents pardoned by Gov. Baker for various non-violent crimes

Four people were pardoned by Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday, two seeking legal immigration status and two aiming to become corrections officers. “Each of these individuals has shown compelling reasons for requesting a pardon, including the need to remove barriers that currently prevent them from accessing more professional opportunities,” Baker said in a news release. “These offenses all occurred many years ago, and since that time, all four individuals have committed themselves to bettering their lives and improving their communities. I appreciate the Governor Council’s careful review of these cases.”
