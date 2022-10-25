Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
The Fed is killing the housing market
The US economy grew by a 2.6% adjusted annual rate in the third-quarter, bouncing back from two negative quarters and beating analyst expectations. This ultra-resilient economy stands in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive attempts to quell inflation by slowing growth through aggressive interest rates. But a quick look under the hood of Thursday’s headline GDP number reveals a different story: The housing market is feeling the burden of central bank policy and crumbling under the extra weight.
KTVZ
5 things to know for Oct. 28: Twitter, Midterms, Trump, Mortgage rates, North Korea
President Joe Biden predicts student loan borrowers will start receiving debt relief within weeks, despite the program being put on hold due to a court challenge brought by six Republican-led states. There’s also a slew of other hurdles the administration must overcome, including lawsuits from a state attorney general and conservative groups who claim Biden is overstepping his legal authority.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
KTVZ
Inflation data shows US prices were still uncomfortably high last month
A new batch of inflation data released Friday showed that while prices remained uncomfortably high in September, a slowdown in wage growth indicates some relief may be in sight. That’s an encouraging development for the Federal Reserve, which is battling to bring down the highest inflation in 40 years.
KTVZ
Shanghai district orders mass COVID-19 testing, lockdown
BEIJING (AP) — China’s largest city of Shanghai is ordering mass testing on all 1.3 million residents of its downtown Yangpu district and confining them to their homes at least until results are known. Friday’s demand is an echo of measures ordered over the summer that led to a two-month lockdown that devastated the local economy, prompting food shortages and rare confrontations between residents and the authorities. China has shown no sign of backing away from its hardline “zero-COVID” policy since a major congress of the ruling Communist Party that concluded this week by awarding authoritarian leader Xi Jinping a third five-year term in power and packed top bodies with his loyalists.
KTVZ
Rail strike worry prompts businesses to seek WH intervention
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Businesses are increasingly worried about the renewed threat of a railroad strike after two unions rejected their deals, and they want the White House and Congress to be ready to intervene. A coalition of 322 business groups sent a letter to President Joe Biden Thursday urging him to make sure the deals he helped broker last month get approved because a railroad strike would have dire consequences for the economy. All 12 rail unions must approve their agreements to prevent a strike next month. The five-year deals include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses, but the negotiations hinge on quality-of-life concerns about paid sick time and demanding schedules.
KTVZ
Bill Richardson Fast Facts
Here’s a look at the life of Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico. Father: William Blaine Richardson Jr., executive with Citibank. Marriage: Barbara (Flavin) Richardson (1972-present) Education: Tufts University, B.A., 1970; Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, M.A., 1971. Religion: Roman Catholic. Other Facts. Grew up...
KTVZ
ExxonMobil posts another record profit as oil prices remain high
America’s largest oil company ExxonMobil set a profit record for the second-straight quarter as oil and gas prices remained high. No. 2 US oil company Chevron also posted much-better-than-expected results. ExxonMobil earned $18.7 billion, excluding special items, up 6% from the second quarter results which had been the record...
KTVZ
TV host and ex-presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak flees Russia after apartment search
Russian TV host and 2018 presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak has fled Russia for Lithuania, Russian state news agency TASS reported Thursday. Sobchack entered Lithuania using her Israeli passport, according to the country’s State Security Department director Darius Jauniskis. “Yes, I can confirm that Sobchak is in Lithuania,” TASS cited...
KTVZ
300 business groups call on Biden to intervene in rail unions contract vote
Three hundred business groups are calling on President Joe Biden to intervene in the ratification of the national tentative agreement he helped broker last month between rail unions and US freight railroads. In a letter sent to the president Thursday, retail, agricultural, manufacturing, and trucking associations jointly asked the president...
KTVZ
Putin accuses Western elites of playing ‘dangerous, bloody and dirty game’
Russian President Vladimir Putin took some familiar swipes at the US and its allies during a speech on Thursday, accusing “Western elites” of playing a “dangerous, bloody and dirty game” and seeking to blame them for much of the world’s trouble, including his own invasion of Ukraine.
KTVZ
‘Scrabble variants’ now cause the majority of new Covid-19 infections in the US
The Omicron BA.5 subvariant is no longer the dominant cause of Covid-19 infections in the United States, according to estimates released Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Instead, a host of new sublineages — offshoots of BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5 — are now responsible for the...
KTVZ
Trump ally: ‘Dozens’ of my associates sought help on pardons
NEW YORK (AP) — A trusted friend of Donald Trump who’s facing federal foreign influence charges has testified that “dozens” of people asked him for help in getting pardons from the former president. Tom Barrack also told a jury on Thursday at a trial in New York City that he never sought a pardon for himself, even after he learned he was under investigation for allegedly acting as a secret foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates. Asked why, Barrack responded, “I never did anything wrong.” Barrack didn’t name anyone he supported for a pardon. Closing arguments in the trial are expected later next week.
KTVZ
Biden predicts student loan borrowers will start receiving relief within weeks, despite court challenge
President Joe Biden predicted Thursday that student loan borrowers will start receiving relief — which is currently on hold over a court challenge — within weeks, projecting confidence that his administration will win the challenge. “We’re going to win that case. I think in the next two weeks...
KTVZ
Elon Musk will have to pay three fired Twitter executives nearly $200 million
The three top Twitter executives whom Elon Musk fired Thursday will walk out the door with about $187 million of Musk’s money. Former CEO Parag Agrawal, former CFO Ned Segal and former Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde were ousted after Musk took control of the company late Thursday, according to a source familiar with the situation.
KTVZ
Trump Org. trial jury: 8 men, 4 women, and a few opinions
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s taken just three days to seat a jury of 12 people in the tax fraud trial of Donald Trump’s company — surprising even some people involved in the case who thought it would take at least a week to find an impartial panel in heavily Democratic New York City. Five of the jurors were sworn in Thursday, joining seven who were picked Tuesday. Six alternates still need to be seated. That process is beginning anew Thursday and Friday with a second pool of potential jurors, but lawyers say they’re on track for opening statements on Monday. The case involves allegations that some top Trump Organization executives received off-the-books compensation such as apartment rent, luxury cars and school tuition.
KTVZ
Iran security forces crack down on mourners at Nika Shahkarami ceremony
Mourners gathering to commemorate the 40th day since the death of Nika Shahkarami, an Iranian teenager who went missing on September 20 after attending protests in the capital Tehran, were met with gunfire and tear gas by security forces, according to video posted on social media and geolocated by CNN.
Comments / 0