Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Is How Much You’ll Pay For The Most Expensive Steak In New York State
If you consider yourself a steak connoisseur and you haven't had the most expensive steak in New York Steak, you might want to put it on your Christmas list. A lot of it has to do with the scarcity of a cut of beef. While butchers may only get one or two of certain cuts from a cow, ground beef can be made from multiple parts of the animal. According to The Spruce Eats,
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
New York Is Losing Rich Young People Faster Than Any Other State
Comparatively, New York state has more rich young people than most. But they certainly aren't staying here. an interesting article about how quickly our rich young professionals are leaving New York State. As a dad of two young kids that I hope will someday be described as rich and young, it's pretty scary to see how quickly they're leaving here to go somewhere else.
If You Forget Your I.D. Can You Still Fly Out Of New York State Airports?
The holiday travel season has begun. You might be booking your trip to see family for Thanksgiving or spending Christmas on a beach somewhere warm (Oh, how I envy you). But what happens if you forget your identification and you're at the airport already, trying to make it through the hour-long security line? Or what if you lost your I.D. a few days before your trip and you can't get a replacement in time? Is your trip a total loss? It might not be as bad as you think...
Health Warning: Triple Threat To New York State Residents This Winter
The New York State Health Department and Governor Kathy Hochul are warning New Yorkers to protect themselves against a triple threat to their health this winter. Cases of influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus are increasing around the state and we haven't even gotten into the weeds of winter yet.
Buffalo Is An Artsy City?
Buffalo is a great city for all sorts of things, whether it's sports, food, or entertainment; you can pretty much find it in the 716. But, exactly how artsy is Buffalo?. Being that we live in Buffalo, it's sometimes easy to forget how great the arts are in our area.
wnypapers.com
Maguire family of dealerships moves into Buffalo area, adds Grand Island Chevrolet, Toyota & Hyundai outlets From Fuccillo Auto Group
The Maguire Family of Dealerships on Thursday announced its acquisition of Fuccillo Chevrolet of Grand Island, Fuccillo Toyota of Grand Island, and Fuccillo Hyundai of Grand Island from the Fuccillo Auto Group, marking the Maguire family of dealerships’ first entrance into the Greater Buffalo market. A press release said,...
2 Bank Robbers Who Stole $80,000 From A Tonawanda Bank Are Still Wanted
Soon, it will be 7 years since two men robbed a bank in Tonawanda and they still haven't been captured. The robbers got away with $80,000 dollars, stolen from Evans Bank on Niagara Falls Boulevard on January 8, 2016. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Field Office in Buffalo is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to each of the men's arrests.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Historic Performing Arts Center in Buffalo Is Getting Sued
Shea's Performing Arts Center is getting sued. It is certainly the story of two sides. The Board of Trustees former President was fired and now is suing. The Board says it is just a money grab. Here is what happened. Michael Murphy was the President of the Shea's Board of...
New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?
Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.
wnypapers.com
Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority launches online portal for residents to pay rent from personal computers & smartphones
Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority (BMHA) residents no longer need to mail or drop off their monthly rent payments thanks to the arrival of the new BMHA online portal, a web-based service available via smartphones and home computers. The online service portal will streamline the rent payment for both residents and authority staff.
Overnight winter parking delays across Western New York
Overnight winter parking restrictions have been delayed in some Western New York areas due to favorable weather forecasts.
These Were Spotted On The Shelves Again at Wegmans in WNY
It's that time of the year when the weather is cold in the morning and warms up to the 50's or even 60's by the afternoon. It makes for tough decisions when deciding what to wear (jeans, shorts, t-shirts, sweaters, jackets, etc.). I went with shorts and a hoodie this morning.
Large, Unique Danger For Driver In Upstate New York
How alert are you when you are driving on the Thruway or the back roads around New York State? It seems there are more distractions than ever for drivers. As the fall and winter months approach us, there is a unique warning from officials for those who drive in the Empire State.
6 Of The Creepiest Abandoned Mental Asylums In New York State
As Halloween quickly approaches, here's a look at some real-life creepy abandoned mental asylums around New York State. What's more frightening than quite-possibly haunted mental asylums where real-life horrors happened? These are locations around the state where people were sent to spend the rest of their lives and more often than not, die lonely miserable deaths. Some of the really unlucky residents had experiments conducted on them like lobotomies and electro-therapy. The bad vibes will make your skin crawl just by watching the videos below, never mind actually being in the actual location.
16 Ways To Celebrate National Chocolate Day in Upstate New York
Yes, every day is National Chocolate Day for many of us. There is a "national food holiday" virtually every day on the calendar, it can be pretty hard to keep track. But they are great. They give a certain food (or drink) item a few moments in the spotlight. National Chocolate Day (October 28) is one of the best.
Four Buffalo Restaurants That Should Get Locations Nationwide
Outside of the Bills, Sabres, snow and the people, the biggest claim to fame for Buffalo is the amazing food you can find here. Western New York is not a place that you go to for fine dining or those fancy things like you can find on every corner in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, but it is a place with outstanding bar food. That is perfectly okay with Buffalonians too.
Western New York Home For Sale Has Most Incredible Fireplace
Ask anyone what is the most important thing in real estate and they will tell you location, location, location. Sure having a home in the perfect location, but sometimes it is what is inside the home that makes it highly desirable. As we start heading into the cold snowy months...
Take a Look Inside The New Chick-fil-A in Hamburg
Buffalo isn't exactly the mecca of national fast food chains. Let's be honest about that. This is a region which loves and supports local restaurants, while a vast majority of the national fast food chains consist of McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC, etc. However, Chick-fil-A came to Western...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4