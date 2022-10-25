Partial solar eclipse 2022: 10 stunning photos shared on social media
A partial solar eclipse put on a show Tuesday over parts of Europe, Asia, northeast Africa and the Middle East, according to The New York Times and NPR.
Social media users shared their photos with the hashtags #eclipse and #solareclipse. Here are some of our favorites:
1. Eglinton, Northern Ireland
Photo by @patryksadowski.photo, Instagram
2. Delhi, India
Photos by @kaptured_kt, Instagram
3. Sheffield, England
Photo by @tim_russon, Instagram
4. Munich, Germany
Photo by @vulkankultour, Instagram
5. Athens, Greece
Photos by @cjferoussis, Instagram
6. Kettlewell, England
Photo by @saraspillett, Twitter
7. London, England
Photo by @HummingBird_The, Twitter
8. Meerut, India
Photos by @fluttershutter6, Twitter
9. Egypt
Photos by @aly.fahim, Instagram
10. Chennai, India
Photo by @lithus_picturesque, Instagram
