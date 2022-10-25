BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friday will turn out to be a mainly dry weather day as a storm system and cold front approaches the area. Temperatures will start out comfortably cool in the morning. Have a light jacket and you’ll be fine. We climb to near 80° by afternoon with increasing clouds and wind. We might squeeze out a stray shower or sprinkle during the afternoon. Expect a few isolated to scattered showers after sunset.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO