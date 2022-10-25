ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Victim in deadly drive-by shooting outside bank in Central identified

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have identified a man killed in a drive-by shooting outside a bank in Central on Friday, Oct. 28. A spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said it happened outside the Chase bank on Sullivan Road near Greenwell Springs Road before 8 p.m.
Shooting outside bank in Central sends 1 to hospital

Southern and Jackson St. fans get ready for big matchup for ESPN College GameDay. Fans of both Southern and Jackson State are excited about the teams being featured for ESPN College GameDay. Updated: 6 hours ago. It was senior night in Port Allen and the football team took some time...
Grilled Salmon and Avocado Salad; Halloween Orange Cake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Salmon is delicious with chilled salad greens and avocados. This fish is the perfect ingredient for a Louisiana fall salad. Top it with teriyaki dressing and serve with fresh-squeezed lemonade or iced tea. Prep Time: 30 Minutes. Yields: 4 Servings. Ingredients:. 1 pound salmon steak,...
Rain and storms for a portion of your weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friday will turn out to be a mainly dry weather day as a storm system and cold front approaches the area. Temperatures will start out comfortably cool in the morning. Have a light jacket and you’ll be fine. We climb to near 80° by afternoon with increasing clouds and wind. We might squeeze out a stray shower or sprinkle during the afternoon. Expect a few isolated to scattered showers after sunset.
