Nikolas Anthony "Pez" Lopez, 30, of Nampa, passed away on October 26, 2022, in Idaho Falls, after a courageous battle with the persistent demons of addiction. Nik was born July 14, 1992, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Roberta Ann Lopez (Kappel) and Salvador Lopez. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Lincoln High School. Nik also attended College of Western Idaho. Nik was working as an electrical apprentice at DC Electric with his life-long friends, Zach Olive and Drew Jorde. Nik loved animals, anime movies and books, video games, and he had an amazing collection of Pez dispensers. Nik shared his sense of humor with his older brothers and enjoyed being an uncle. Most of all, he loved his mom, siblings, and niece, Lettie, and nephew, Treinen. Nik is survived by his loving parents, Roberta Ann Lopez of Nampa, ID and Salvador Lopez of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Amy Kappel of Nampa, ID; brother, Michael (Kylee) Lopez of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Gabriel Lopez of Salt Lake City, UT; and his numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herb & Trudi Kappel and Francisco & Maria de Jesus Lopez; and his dog, Jager. A Rosary will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. A visitation for family and friends will follow until 8:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, and as part of the fight against addiction, please donate in Nik's name to: https://www.youthranch.org/tributes. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Nikolas 7/14/1992 - 10/26/2022Anthony Lopez.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 5 HOURS AGO