Traffic Alert: Expect delays and lane closures on Garrity, Franklin and 11th Ave.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection of Garrity, Franklin and 11th Ave. A truck hit a traffic cabinet overnight and crews expect it will take several hours to repair. Traffic through this intersection will be slow and drivers can expect delays and possibly lane...
One dead after Boise house fire
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise and Meridian Fire Departments' responded to a fully involved structure fire last night around 10:00 p.m. off of Arborcrest Ct. in Boise, Idaho. When firefighters arrived the structure was already engulfed in flames and the structure was collapsing. Firefighters engaged the fire from the exterior of the building to prevent the spread of flames and to protect neighboring homes.
Suspect in stabbing near Boise River arrested
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Following a lengthy investigation by the Boise Police Violent Crimes Unit, Richard Lemaster, 37 years-old, was identified as a suspect in a stabbing that occurred on July 28 between 9th St. and Capitol Blvd along the Boise River. A preliminary investigation made by officers showed...
Check out this Halloween-Themed House!
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Check out this spooktacular house in Meridian! CBS2 got to view it live last night and there were all sorts of creepy things from the spiders to the teeth over the garage. The residents of 451 W. Maple Ave. in Meridian went all out. It's...
Caution, Idaho Prepares For Wild Winter Snowfall This Week
You don't have to be a rabid fan of the HBO series Game of Thrones to understand the phrase, 'winter is coming.' In some parts of our state, winter leaves for about a month or two. Multiple weather reports say it's time to ditch the lawnmower and break out the snow shovel.
Updated Boise Winter Weather Predictions Say It’s Going to Be a Wet One
Just a few weeks ago we shared the NOAA’s initial winter forecast for Boise and the surrounding area. As cooler temperatures settle in, that forecast has shifted a bit!. Honestly, the first forecast didn’t give us much to go on. When it came to if temperatures were going to be above or below normal, it was a toss-up for the Boise area. The forecast showed us “equal chances of temperatures above or below average.” It also showed equal chances of above or below-normal precipitation.
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 Checks
How much would $1,000 help you and your family right now? The state has plans to issue $1,000 checks to some citizens. This money could help you cope with high inflation and other expenses. The money will come in the form of tax rebates.
Boise resident's dog taken from backyard by wild animal
Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report Monday morning from a Boise resident that their dog had been taken from their back yard on Sunday by a wild animal. The resident stated that after letting their 18-pound miniature labradoodle out, they went to get the dog and...
Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College
Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
Fruitland ends Snake River's season, 27-14
THOMAS -- The Snake River Panthers' 2022 football season ended Friday night with a 27-14 loss to the Fruitland Grizzlies in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs. But Snake River didn't go down without a fight.
Mountain Home Police Chief Scott Conner terminated
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home, Idaho (CBS2) - Mountain Home Police Chief Scott Conner has been terminated. Mayor Rich Sykes said in a statement, "effective October 26, 2022, with the unanimous consent of the City Council, Mayor Rich Sykes unappointed Scott Conner as the Mountain Home Chief of Police thereby terminating his position with the city pursuant to MHMC 3-1-2. While we thank him for his service to the City, the City believes a new direction is needed in the leadership of the Mountain Home Police Department."
Lopez, Nikolas
Nikolas Anthony "Pez" Lopez, 30, of Nampa, passed away on October 26, 2022, in Idaho Falls, after a courageous battle with the persistent demons of addiction. Nik was born July 14, 1992, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Roberta Ann Lopez (Kappel) and Salvador Lopez. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Lincoln High School. Nik also attended College of Western Idaho. Nik was working as an electrical apprentice at DC Electric with his life-long friends, Zach Olive and Drew Jorde. Nik loved animals, anime movies and books, video games, and he had an amazing collection of Pez dispensers. Nik shared his sense of humor with his older brothers and enjoyed being an uncle. Most of all, he loved his mom, siblings, and niece, Lettie, and nephew, Treinen. Nik is survived by his loving parents, Roberta Ann Lopez of Nampa, ID and Salvador Lopez of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Amy Kappel of Nampa, ID; brother, Michael (Kylee) Lopez of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Gabriel Lopez of Salt Lake City, UT; and his numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herb & Trudi Kappel and Francisco & Maria de Jesus Lopez; and his dog, Jager. A Rosary will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. A visitation for family and friends will follow until 8:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, and as part of the fight against addiction, please donate in Nik's name to: https://www.youthranch.org/tributes. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Nikolas 7/14/1992 - 10/26/2022Anthony Lopez.
7 Brutal Reviews Of Kuna Confirm People Are Savage
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – I love reading a solid bad review. Having said that, I do want to be clear that I don’t necessarily condone the behavior nor do I even leave bad reviews myself. I honestly think if someone is petty enough to create an account somewhere to leave a 1-star review for a business (or in this case, a town!) then the problem probably isn’t with the business, but rather the person.
Nampa man killed in shooting
A Nampa man has died following a shooting late Saturday night. On October 28, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Nampa Dispatch received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness who heard the shots, the other from the adult male who was the shooter.
Deputy coroners resign over Roberts allegations
BLACKFOOT — Three Bingham County deputy coroners have resigned as a result of allegations of sexual battery filed last week in Ada County against interim Bingham County Coroner James “Jimmy” Roberts, according to an East Idaho News report. The resignations reportedly take effect Nov. 10, and it...
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
Coroner names 14-year-old hit and killed in Eagle
14-year-old Rylan Hoob was hit and killed by a semi-truck while he was riding his bike in Eagle. Idaho State Police are actively investigating the incident.
Generous Locally Owned Boise Pizza Shop Announces It’s Closing After 7 Years
Earlier this month, the locally-owned pizza shop announced they were temporarily reducing their hours due to staffing issues. Do you have a family of extremely opinionated eaters? Can you never come to a consensus when it comes to which pizza to order? Then chances are that Pizza Pie Cafe in Boise has come to your rescue on more than one occasion. The locally-owned pizza shop was well known for its all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta and salad buffet which offered everything from a basic cheese pizza to a uniquely Idaho “Spud-O-Licious” pizza to Cookie Dough, Apple and Oreo dessert pizzas.
Two From Caldwell Die in Oregon Crash on I-84
ONTARIO, Oregon (KLIX)-Two people from Caldwell, Idaho died after a three-vehicle crash near Ontario, Oregon on Saturday night. Oregon State Police (OSP) issued a statement Tuesday on the crash that claimed the life of 29-year-old Eric Santana and 20-year-old Noel Alejandro Santana Dominquez on October 15, on Interstate 84 in Ontario. OSP said Santana had been driving a Jeep Liberty at around 11:13 p.m. when he rear-ended a semi-truck traveling in the slow lane. The Jeep ended up in the fast lane and was struck by a Honda Fit driven by a 48-year-old from Nampa. Both Santana and Santana Dominguez were ejected from the Jeep; Santana died at the scene while Santanna Dominquez passed away later at an area hospital. The driver of the Honda was taken to to the hospital with critical injuries, according to OSP. The driver of the truck was not injured. Ontario police and fire, Treasure Valley Paramedics and Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the crash.
Four teens arrested as Boise Police investigate reports of battery
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are investigating several complaints about teens physically attacking people in the downtown area and, in at least one instance, just south of the Boise Towne Square mall. The Boise Police Department said Thursday that there are six to 10 reports from the past month...
