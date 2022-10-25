An Elkton woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on West 2nd Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Opal Carroll was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on West 2nd Street that the driver fled on foot. After of search of the vehicle, deputies say a purse owned by Carroll was found to have a glass pipe with a white residue, a plastic baggie containing suspected meth, suspected marijuana, and another plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance.

