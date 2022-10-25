Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Gun And Vehicle Stolen In Hopkinsville
A gun and a vehicle were stolen on Hunters Lane in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a 2010 gray Ford Fusion along with a 9mm handgun were taken without the owner’s consent. They have a combined value of $3,200. No arrest has been made.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Snorting Drugs In Courthouse Parking Lot
A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking drugs in the Christian County Justice Center parking lot Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 32-year-old Tyler Allen was seen snorting a crushed-up M30 pill that is known to contain fentanyl in the parking lot. He was reportedly found to have several pills in...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Meth Possession
A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of meth after a report of a suspicious person on North O’Neal Avenue Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a suspicious person and located 39-year-old Jack McLendon who was unsteady on his feet and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Receiving Stolen Property
A man was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 51-year-old Todd McTaggart was stopped at a gas station and found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle and marijuana. He was arrested and charged with receiving...
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Man Charged With Attempting To Steal A Catalytic Converter
A Clarksville man was charged with theft after a report of a theft in progress on East 5th Street in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old Ronald Bradford was seen under a vehicle by witnesses and attempted to flee the area before law enforcement arrived. He was located and...
wevv.com
18-year-old accused of trying to sell fentanyl pills at Madisonville gas station
A Hopkins County, Kentucky man is facing multiple charges including fentanyl trafficking after an incident that happened at a local gas station. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to the Stop N' Go gas station on East Center Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to check on a man who reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
wkdzradio.com
Elkton Woman Charged With Drug Possession
An Elkton woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on West 2nd Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Opal Carroll was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on West 2nd Street that the driver fled on foot. After of search of the vehicle, deputies say a purse owned by Carroll was found to have a glass pipe with a white residue, a plastic baggie containing suspected meth, suspected marijuana, and another plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Christian County High-Speed Pursuit
A pursuit that started on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County ended on Kentucky 117 Friday morning. Kentucky State Police say they attempted to stop a car for speeding and the driver 27-year-old Jhanti Gold of Clarksville fled at speeds of over 100 mph before turning onto Interstate 24 westbound. The...
kbsi23.com
Reckless driver complaint leads to arrest of Cadiz woman
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Cadiz woman faces several charges after the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver complaint. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of 139. Upon locating the vehicle and further investigation, Deputy Evan Head charged and arrested,. Shanna Spurlock,...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Trespassing Complaint Leads To Burglary Charges
Two men were charged with burglary after a report of someone trespassing on Douglas Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old Timmy Wells and 48-year-old Kenneth Gentry cut the power off and the lock off the building and were found inside when law enforcement arrived. They were both...
Stewart County fugitive taken into custody after 3 months
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted Stewart County man managed to avoid authorities for several months, but on Thursday morning, he was finally arrested, officials said. According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took 32-year-old Zachary Miller into custody at a home in the Tobacco Port community on Thursday, Oct. 27. Miller was […]
whvoradio.com
Woman Claims Someone Hit Her With Vehicle
A Hopkinsville woman told police someone hit her with a vehicle on Cottage Street Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say the woman told them she was hit in the 100 block of Cottage Street, with the vehicle then fleeing the scene. The woman refused medical attention. The investigation is continuing.
wkdzradio.com
Madisonville High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Christian County
A police pursuit that started in Madisonville ended in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the pursuit started on Pennyrile Parkway in Madisonville and ended at the 19 mile marker in Christian County after spike strips were used to deflate the tires. The driver 31-year-old Donald...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Robbery
A Hopkinsville man was charged with robbery after an altercation on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 56-year-old Timothy Bingham asked for money for drugs from a woman and when she wouldn’t give him the money he pushed her onto the couch and took her cell phone.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Fleeing From Police
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a foot pursuit on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 43-year-old Harold Jones while he was walking with some kind of weapon in his hands. He allegedly would not follow commands to drop the weapon and stop walking...
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged After Report Of A Disturbance In Todd County
Two men have been charged after a report of a violation of a domestic violence order in Todd County Wednesday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for Carlton Goodin who was beating on the back door and throwing things on his ex-girlfriend’s porch who had an active domestic violence order against him.
wkdzradio.com
Man Wanted In November Fatal Shooting Arrested
A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on East 8th Street in Hopkinsville on November 28th was taken into custody Wednesday. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Jaquavian Spencer was wanted in connection to the shooting that took place after a party at the Princess Theater. During the investigation, 21-year-old Aniya Collins was found deceased in her vehicle from a gunshot wound. 21-year-old Zamarius Humphries and 30-year-old Gteria Acree were injured in the incident.
wkdzradio.com
Tenant Charged With Damaging Rental Property
A Hopkinsville man was charged Wednesday morning with causing over $9,000 in damages to a rental property. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old Thomas Kaneer caused $9,204 worth of damage to drywall, flooring, and the ceilings in a home he was renting. Kaneer reportedly disconnected a sink causing water damage to the home.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl
Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Theft Of $15,000 In Hopkinsville
An Antioch, Tennessee, man reported a theft of money in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man paid $15,000 in two checks for rental property payments after making a deal with two people. He reported the theft to police after finding a story about them scamming others out of...
Comments / 0