Read full article on original website
Related
Obama-era watchdog agency's independence in peril
WHNT-TV (Huntsville, AL) The future of a powerful financial watchdog agency has been upended by a federal court, with both its funding and its independence now in danger. (CFPB) unique power to fund its own operations is unconstitutional. "For the time being, the decision raises more questions than it answers,"...
Ex-Russian official who turned on Putin predicts his next moves
Boris Bondarev, who worked as a Russian official advancing Vladimir Putin's foreign policy goals for years before resigning over the war in Ukraine, discusses Putin's objectives and if he will use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.
Time for the United States to extend SpaceX’s Starlink to Russia
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has won some fame for providing Starlink internet services to Ukraine. Plans are underway to give the same access to the orbiting communications constellation to dissidents currently protesting the theocratic regime in Iran. Despite Musk starting a dustup over who should ultimately pay for those services, the point is that a space-based telecommunication service, like Starlink, is a crucial weapon in the war against tyranny.
'Very hopeful:' Dem candidate in tight race to flip NC Senate seat
North Carolina Senate candidate Cheri Beasley tells CNN's Dana Bash that she will fight to lower inflation costs for voters in her state if elected.
Obama Slams GOP Sen. Ron Johnson On Social Security In Explosive Rally Speech
The former president questioned the Wisconsin Republican's relatability with voters during a Milwaukee rally on Saturday.
Democrats in Florida’s statewide Cabinet races languish from lack of cash, support [Miami Herald]
When Democrat Naomi Blemur announced earlier this month that Hurricane Ian was forcing her to suspend her campaign for Florida’s agriculture commissioner, the response from some in her own party was harsh. “I was unaware she had a campaign,” tweeted Democratic strategist. Steve Schale. . “Same,” responded Democratic...
Juan Ciscomani makes his play in Arizona as Republicans look to expand their Hispanic ranks
Juan Ciscomani enthusiastically bounds toward potential voters, introducing himself by announcing that he is running for Congress.
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation: Remarks by Martin J. Gruenberg, Acting Chairman, 21st Annual General Meeting International Association of Deposit Insurers
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina , Oct. 28 (TNStalk) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. , and Chief Executive Officer of SEDESA, for inviting me to share some thoughts on how we as deposit insurers must plan and prepare for the uncertainties we face in the current moment. Earlier this month, the.
N.J. Gov. Murphy: Open Enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey Begins Nov. 1, With More Plan Options and Historic Levels of Financial Help Available for 2023
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner. announced today that consumers shopping for 2023 health coverage can start purchasing plans beginning. November 1, 2022. , when Open Enrollment begins at the state's. Official Health Insurance Marketplace. , Get Covered New...
Will the economic ‘experts’ ever learn their lesson?
Debate now rages about whether the Federal Reserve should continue to raise interest rates to tame inflation or slow down these hikes and see what happens. This is not the first debate we've had recently about inflation and Fed actions. The lesson we should learn, and I fear we won't, is that government officials and those advising them from inside or outside the government don't know as much as they claim to about the interventions they design to control the economy.
GOP Praise For Insurrectionists, Extremists Is Recipe For More Violence: Critics
“When you convince people that politicians are rigging elections, drink babies' blood... you will get violence," warned GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0