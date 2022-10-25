Debate now rages about whether the Federal Reserve should continue to raise interest rates to tame inflation or slow down these hikes and see what happens. This is not the first debate we've had recently about inflation and Fed actions. The lesson we should learn, and I fear we won't, is that government officials and those advising them from inside or outside the government don't know as much as they claim to about the interventions they design to control the economy.

