ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Obama-era watchdog agency's independence in peril

WHNT-TV (Huntsville, AL) The future of a powerful financial watchdog agency has been upended by a federal court, with both its funding and its independence now in danger. (CFPB) unique power to fund its own operations is unconstitutional. "For the time being, the decision raises more questions than it answers,"...
OHIO STATE
The Hill

Time for the United States to extend SpaceX’s Starlink to Russia

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has won some fame for providing Starlink internet services to Ukraine. Plans are underway to give the same access to the orbiting communications constellation to dissidents currently protesting the theocratic regime in Iran. Despite Musk starting a dustup over who should ultimately pay for those services, the point is that a space-based telecommunication service, like Starlink, is a crucial weapon in the war against tyranny.
InsuranceNewsNet

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation: Remarks by Martin J. Gruenberg, Acting Chairman, 21st Annual General Meeting International Association of Deposit Insurers

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina , Oct. 28 (TNStalk) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. , and Chief Executive Officer of SEDESA, for inviting me to share some thoughts on how we as deposit insurers must plan and prepare for the uncertainties we face in the current moment. Earlier this month, the.
InsuranceNewsNet

N.J. Gov. Murphy: Open Enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey Begins Nov. 1, With More Plan Options and Historic Levels of Financial Help Available for 2023

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner. announced today that consumers shopping for 2023 health coverage can start purchasing plans beginning. November 1, 2022. , when Open Enrollment begins at the state's. Official Health Insurance Marketplace. , Get Covered New...
InsuranceNewsNet

Will the economic ‘experts’ ever learn their lesson?

Debate now rages about whether the Federal Reserve should continue to raise interest rates to tame inflation or slow down these hikes and see what happens. This is not the first debate we've had recently about inflation and Fed actions. The lesson we should learn, and I fear we won't, is that government officials and those advising them from inside or outside the government don't know as much as they claim to about the interventions they design to control the economy.
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy