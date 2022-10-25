ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

US uses farmers markets to foster ties at bases in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — As the United States and Japan further strengthen their military alliance, they’ve turned to farmers markets to foster friendlier ties between American military bases and their Japanese neighbors. On Sunday, about 20 Okinawan farmers and vendors came to Camp Hansen, a Marine Corps base on...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Israeli army preps Palestinian gunman's home for demolition

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Israeli military Sunday prepped the family home of a Palestinian gunman for demolition, a day after he killed an Israeli man near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank,. Several people were also wounded in the shooting late Saturday. Dramatic security camera...

