Galloway, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Person threatens to harm themselves; Asbury Park, NJ cops step in

Every Friday we honor local law enforcement in New Jersey. Some honorees get reported with multiple stories in the news and others are barely mentioned. We get a lot of feedback from our audience through the website about local cops doing great things and our morning show Producer Kristen spends a lot of time searching through social media in order to bring some of the lesser-known stories to the air.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Monroe, NJ fire chief charged with theft of funds, services

The treasurer and fire chief in one of Monroe Township's fire districts has been charged with theft after a review of some invoices found discrepancies. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said fire commissioners in the township's fire district #2 found taxes paid on items that are tax-exempt. An internal investigation found district chief James Carbin III, 55, of Clarksburg was using district funds to buy personal items.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Elizabeth, NJ man charged with stopping only to look at fatal hit-and-run victim

TOMS RIVER — An Elizabeth man wanted by police is accused of fatally striking a pedestrian on Sunday, stopping to look at the victim, and then fleeing the scene as she died. Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester, was crossing Route 70 at the intersection with Massachusetts Avenue in Toms River around 2 a.m. when she was hit by a Ford Explorer, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
ELIZABETH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
