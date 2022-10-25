Read full article on original website
Angry mom who plowed car into 3 teens released from NJ jail
GLASSBORO — A mom who admitted to driving at three teenage girls in a parking lot after a fight with the father of their infant was released from jail during her detention hearing Friday. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, dropped her 3-month-old at the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
NJ cold cases: South Jersey’s unsolved murders & mysteries
Here's a look at some famous cold cases from South Jersey. A police case becomes “cold” when all probative investigative leads available to the primary investigators are exhausted and the case remains open and unsolved after a period of three years. Cold cases are reviewed to determine if...
Person threatens to harm themselves; Asbury Park, NJ cops step in
Every Friday we honor local law enforcement in New Jersey. Some honorees get reported with multiple stories in the news and others are barely mentioned. We get a lot of feedback from our audience through the website about local cops doing great things and our morning show Producer Kristen spends a lot of time searching through social media in order to bring some of the lesser-known stories to the air.
NJ man gets prison for killing dad and housemate, setting house on fire
It’s 70 years in prison for a Jamesburg man convicted of killing his own father and a second man before setting a house fire in an attempted cover-up nearly three years ago. Back in June, a jury found 24-year-old Jaree Kitchen guilty of the November 2019 murders of Clifford Kitchen Jr. and Gregory Fisher, both 53 and from Jamesburg.
Monroe, NJ fire chief charged with theft of funds, services
The treasurer and fire chief in one of Monroe Township's fire districts has been charged with theft after a review of some invoices found discrepancies. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said fire commissioners in the township's fire district #2 found taxes paid on items that are tax-exempt. An internal investigation found district chief James Carbin III, 55, of Clarksburg was using district funds to buy personal items.
Former Miss New Jersey hired as reporter at local NBC station
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Elizabeth, NJ man charged with stopping only to look at fatal hit-and-run victim
TOMS RIVER — An Elizabeth man wanted by police is accused of fatally striking a pedestrian on Sunday, stopping to look at the victim, and then fleeing the scene as she died. Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester, was crossing Route 70 at the intersection with Massachusetts Avenue in Toms River around 2 a.m. when she was hit by a Ford Explorer, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
Last two men charged in Bridgeton, NJ stray bullet killing found guilty
BRIDGETON — With two men already sentenced, another two individuals were convicted Wednesday in connection to the killing of a 9-year-old girl when a stray bullet ripped through her bedroom wall in the summer of 2018. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said in a release Thursday that Michael Elliot,...
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Another NJ beach plans on raising the cost of admission
I get that supply chain issues may be increasing the cost of chicken, but this is getting a little out of hand!. If you plan on spending some time at the beach next summer, you're going to have to dig a little deeper into your pocket. Last week, I told...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Vote for Republican, says this NJ city’s Democratic council president
Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt, who has been a prominent registered Democrat for more than two decades, has taken the extraordinary step to formally and publicly endorse Republican Vern Macon for Atlantic County Board of Commissioners in the 1st District. Tibbitt’s announcement came live on the air on Monday,...
20 absolute best steak restaurants in South NJ
Is there anything better than a tender, juicy, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned steak?. With apologies to those that don't eat meat, there isn't much that beats hearing that sizzle of a perfect steak coming off of a grill. Let's face it -- when you want a steak, you gotta have...
Toms River, NJ dentist wants to pay you for your Halloween candy
TOMS RIVER — Does this happen every year? Halloween is over and you’re stuck with a ton of candy. You’re not sure what to do with it so you eat it. Think about getting rid of that extra trick-or-treat candy, make a little money in the process, and support our military troops.
You pay a Costco membership, would you for a veterinarian in NJ?
If you've owned a pet in the last 10 years, you probably know veterinary bills can be expensive. Vets today can offer treatments and surgery options they couldn't 30 years ago, and that comes at a cost. When big things go wrong it is not uncommon for families who feel...
NJ church repairs donated cars to give them to families in need
PLAINSBORO — Starting in the mid-1980s on Route 1 and continuing for the last 25-plus years on Schalks Crossing Road, Princeton Alliance Church has accepted vehicle donations from the community, repaired those cars, and given them away to single parents and others who need transportation. "There's just so many...
Brick, NJ Zoning Board turns down popular fast-food spots
We've asked you numerous times what kind of restaurants you'd like to see in Ocean County. And last month, there was a beacon of hope that one of the most popular responses, Shack Shack, would be coming to Brick. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but according to...
Ariel Elias, after NJ beer throwing incident, makes her debut on Kimmel
What a month it's been for comedian Ariel Elias! She goes from having a beer thrown at her at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Pt Pleasant to making her late-night debut on "The Jimmy Kimmel Show." It all began when someone threw a beer at Elias while she was performing...
The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
New technology can stop obnoxiously loud Airbnb parties
For an Airbnb host renting out their home a big fear is property damage. For a neighborhood where someone is renting out their home through Airbnb a big fear is raucous, loud parties. There was a famous one in Jackson, New Jersey, where a large home was rented out through...
