Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont boys, Ludington girls heading to cross country state finals in Division 2
The Fremont boys cross country team and Ludington girls’ team will both be competing next week in the Division 2 state meet. Both finished in the runner-up position on Friday afternoon at the regionals at Chippewa Hills High School. In the boys’ division, Fremont wound up with 78 points....
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores drops two matches in Thursday volleyball action
NORTON SHORES – — The Mona Shores volleyball team dropped two matches in a tri-match on Thursday. The Sailors fell to Grand Rapids West Catholic, 25-18, 21-25, 7-15, and Holland Christian, 20-25, 25-19, 10-15. Kyann Hellmann had 43 assists and 14 digs, while Grace Allen had 13 kills....
localsportsjournal.com
Hart sweeps Division 3 cross country regionals
The Hart boys and girls’ cross country teams swept the Division 3 regionals on Friday afternoon at Chippewa Hills High School. The Hart girls, under the direction of Coach Terry Tatro, will have an opportunity to do something no other high school team has done in cross country history – win six consecutive state titles.
localsportsjournal.com
First-half dominance carries Mona Shores to opening-round victory, 48-20
The Mona Shores Sailors turned in a masterful performance in the first half of their Division 2 playoff opener on Friday night. The Sailors bolted out to a 42-0 lead at the half and cruised to a 48-20 victory over Traverse City Central in a game played at Sailors Stadium.
localsportsjournal.com
Ravenna turns tables on North Muskegon in low-scoring affair in Division 7
North Muskegon had everything in its favor on Friday night – the momentum of an eight-game winning streak, home-field advantage and perfect weather conditions for its passing offense. But Ravenna had Hunter Hogan. Inspired by Hogan’s super-human effort on offense, defense and special teams, the Bulldogs dug deep and...
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Eastern’s Wing soars to LSJ runner of the month honors
CUSTER– — It has been a special cross country season for Mason County Eastern senior Nate Wing. Wing has finished in first place in 10 of the 13 meets he has competed in. In the remaining three meets, he was second twice and also finished fourth. Those results...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington’s McKinley honored as LSJ golfer of the month
Ludington junior Emma McKinley has been chosen as one of two Local Sports Journal golfers of the month during October. McKinley finished ninth overall at the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf finals. McKinley finished the season with a scoring average of 78.8. She was a top 10 medalist in all...
localsportsjournal.com
WMC’s VanderKooi garners LSJ’s runner of the month award
NORTON SHORES– — It’s been a solid month for Western Michigan Christian sophomore Grace VanderKooi. Because of her cross cross country accomplishments, VanderKooi has been chosen the girls cross country runner of the month by the Local Sports Journal. Most recently, VanderKook, ranked No. 20 in Division...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven’s ‘Big Four’ garners LSJ monthly honors in swimming
The Grand Haven girls swimming team is having one of its best seasons in school history. They are currently undefeated in the OK Red and ranked second in Division 1 behind Ann Arbor Pioneer. This season’s Grand Haven team features a roster of 55 girls. Coach Doug Thorne says the...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague slips into the playoffs, but faces big task against Reed City
MONTAGUE– — The Montague Wildcats are a rarity in this year’s high school football playoffs. The Wildcats take a losing record (3-6) into their Division 6 opener against once-defeated Reed City. Montague will travel to the home of the Coyotes (8-1) for a 7 p.m. game on...
localsportsjournal.com
Area volleyball teams tune up for districts with Thursday quad-match
The North Muskegon, Whitehall, Reeths-Puffer and Zeeland East volleyball teams competed in a quad-match on Thursday evening. North Muskegon finished up with a record of 2-1. The Norse defeated Whitehall, 25-20, 25-23 and Reeths-Puffer, 25-17, 25-16, but fell to Zeeland East 12-25, 12-25. Joslynne Bogner had 14 kills and two...
Lumber falls from truck in Michigan, killing driver
The Grandville Police Department says a trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed 51-year-old Levi Linton of Ontario, Canada.
localsportsjournal.com
Tradition-rich Muskegon Catholic hosts Kent City in opening-round playoff contest
MUSKEGON–The Kent City Eagles face a tall task on Friday evening when they visit Muskegon Catholic Central to take on the Crusaders in a pre-district Division 6 matchup. The Crusaders are making their 33rd playoff appearance in the past 48 years. They have reached the state title game 15 times and won 12 state championships.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon blisters Sparta in Division 3 playoff opener, 64-9
Muskegon started off their quest for a long playoff run with an impressive 64-9 victory against Sparta on Friday night. The first-round game was a Division 3 pre-district game played at Hackley Stadium. The Muskegon Big Reds used defensive takeaways and big plays on offense to take a 42-9 lead...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall takes care of Big Rapids, sets up showdown with Fruitport for district title
The Whitehall Vikings football team became the first team in the history of Whitehall to post 10 victories in a season. The host Vikings (10-0) dominated the Big Rapids Cardinals for a 42-12 Division 4 district victory. With the win, it sets up a showdown next week with the Fruitport...
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
localsportsjournal.com
White Cloud to face off against highly touted Beal City in first round of playoffs
WHITE CLOUD– — The White Cloud Indians have a monumental task in front of them on Friday night. The Indians (6-3) travel to Beal City to take on the No. 3-ranked Aggies in a Division 8 opening-round game. Beal City is considered one of the favorites to capture the state title this season.
localsportsjournal.com
Hart sweeps Walkerville in Wednesday volleyball action
The Hart girls’ volleyball team hosted Walkerville in a non-conference match to end the regular season on Wednesday night. In the last-minute schedule change, Hart came away with a three-set victory 25-17, 25-12 and 25-13. The teams decided to play two more sets as a tune up for next...
ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
Comments / 0