Muskegon, MI

Mona Shores drops two matches in Thursday volleyball action

NORTON SHORES – — The Mona Shores volleyball team dropped two matches in a tri-match on Thursday. The Sailors fell to Grand Rapids West Catholic, 25-18, 21-25, 7-15, and Holland Christian, 20-25, 25-19, 10-15. Kyann Hellmann had 43 assists and 14 digs, while Grace Allen had 13 kills....
Hart sweeps Division 3 cross country regionals

The Hart boys and girls’ cross country teams swept the Division 3 regionals on Friday afternoon at Chippewa Hills High School. The Hart girls, under the direction of Coach Terry Tatro, will have an opportunity to do something no other high school team has done in cross country history – win six consecutive state titles.
Ravenna turns tables on North Muskegon in low-scoring affair in Division 7

North Muskegon had everything in its favor on Friday night – the momentum of an eight-game winning streak, home-field advantage and perfect weather conditions for its passing offense. But Ravenna had Hunter Hogan. Inspired by Hogan’s super-human effort on offense, defense and special teams, the Bulldogs dug deep and...
Mason County Eastern’s Wing soars to LSJ runner of the month honors

CUSTER– — It has been a special cross country season for Mason County Eastern senior Nate Wing. Wing has finished in first place in 10 of the 13 meets he has competed in. In the remaining three meets, he was second twice and also finished fourth. Those results...
Ludington’s McKinley honored as LSJ golfer of the month

Ludington junior Emma McKinley has been chosen as one of two Local Sports Journal golfers of the month during October. McKinley finished ninth overall at the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf finals. McKinley finished the season with a scoring average of 78.8. She was a top 10 medalist in all...
WMC’s VanderKooi garners LSJ’s runner of the month award

NORTON SHORES– — It’s been a solid month for Western Michigan Christian sophomore Grace VanderKooi. Because of her cross cross country accomplishments, VanderKooi has been chosen the girls cross country runner of the month by the Local Sports Journal. Most recently, VanderKook, ranked No. 20 in Division...
Grand Haven’s ‘Big Four’ garners LSJ monthly honors in swimming

The Grand Haven girls swimming team is having one of its best seasons in school history. They are currently undefeated in the OK Red and ranked second in Division 1 behind Ann Arbor Pioneer. This season’s Grand Haven team features a roster of 55 girls. Coach Doug Thorne says the...
Area volleyball teams tune up for districts with Thursday quad-match

The North Muskegon, Whitehall, Reeths-Puffer and Zeeland East volleyball teams competed in a quad-match on Thursday evening. North Muskegon finished up with a record of 2-1. The Norse defeated Whitehall, 25-20, 25-23 and Reeths-Puffer, 25-17, 25-16, but fell to Zeeland East 12-25, 12-25. Joslynne Bogner had 14 kills and two...
Tradition-rich Muskegon Catholic hosts Kent City in opening-round playoff contest

MUSKEGON–The Kent City Eagles face a tall task on Friday evening when they visit Muskegon Catholic Central to take on the Crusaders in a pre-district Division 6 matchup. The Crusaders are making their 33rd playoff appearance in the past 48 years. They have reached the state title game 15 times and won 12 state championships.
Muskegon blisters Sparta in Division 3 playoff opener, 64-9

Muskegon started off their quest for a long playoff run with an impressive 64-9 victory against Sparta on Friday night. The first-round game was a Division 3 pre-district game played at Hackley Stadium. The Muskegon Big Reds used defensive takeaways and big plays on offense to take a 42-9 lead...
Hart sweeps Walkerville in Wednesday volleyball action

The Hart girls’ volleyball team hosted Walkerville in a non-conference match to end the regular season on Wednesday night. In the last-minute schedule change, Hart came away with a three-set victory 25-17, 25-12 and 25-13. The teams decided to play two more sets as a tune up for next...
ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
