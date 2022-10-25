Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Attorney General reminds public servants to apply for student debt relief before Oct. 31
Attention courthouse employees and other public servants — listen to Attorney General Letitia James and get your applications in for the Limited Waiver Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program prior to the deadline on Oct. 31. Public servants, which in Brooklyn includes judges, court attorneys, and other courthouse staff,...
