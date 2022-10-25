Read full article on original website
Related
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Provides Free Awareness Month Banners
Los Angeles, CA October 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- National Long-Term Care Awareness Month (November) kicks off next week. To help insurance professionals create awareness the. is releasing a series of social media banners. "A grassroots effort focused on consumers is vital and that’s why Awareness Month was established," says. Jesse...
N.J. Gov. Murphy: Open Enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey Begins Nov. 1, With More Plan Options and Historic Levels of Financial Help Available for 2023
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner. announced today that consumers shopping for 2023 health coverage can start purchasing plans beginning. November 1, 2022. , when Open Enrollment begins at the state's. Official Health Insurance Marketplace. , Get Covered New...
Food Stamps: What is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items...
6 Signs You Can’t Afford To Retire
No matter how old you are, retirement should be a goal you're planning for and working toward. Unfortunately, many people aren't on track. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every...
California Stimulus Update: Will You Receive the Middle Class Tax Refund?
Since federal Economic Impact Payments -- or pandemic stimulus checks -- were discontinued in 2021, California has been one of many states to provide regular financial relief to residents still...
Here's local help to apply for 2023 Affordable Care Act insurance
Akron Beacon Journal (OH) Local help is available for people looking for Affordable Care Act health insurance coverage options through the federal health insurance marketplace. AxessPointe Community Health Centers two years ago stopped in-person free group enrollment workshops due to the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to individual appointments. The counselors...
Easterseals Announces National Partnership with Nonprofit Health Insurer CareSource
Funding Will Support Critical Easterseals Services for People with Disabilities, Veterans, and Seniors Nationwide. /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals announced today that it has received a donation of. $2.55 million. from. CareSource. , a nationally recognized leader in managed care with a legacy of providing quality health care coverage for Medicaid consumers....
University of International Business and Economics Reports Findings in Science (Public long-term care insurance scheme and informal care use among community-dwelling older adults in China): Science
-- New research on Science is the subject of a report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The public long-term care insurance (LTCI) scheme has been implemented in a few countries. Although the hypotheses of crowding-out, crowding-in and specialisation can facilitate our understanding of the relationship between LTCI and informal care use, existing studies may suffer from reverse causality.”
Make the most of health insurance before year-end
Roswell Daily Record (NM) As the holidays approach, it's easy to forget to take advantage of your insurance benefits. Now is a good time to review your outstanding health care needs and take full advantage of paid-up deductibles or available funds in Flexible Spending Accounts while you still can. "In...
Patent Issued for Maintaining stability of health services entities treating influenza (USPTO 11468996): Cerner Innovation Inc.
Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11468996 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness with a long history of causing human morbidity and mortality. Despite extensive surveillance of seasonal influenza, its economic costs remain difficult to quantify. Although statistical methods have been proposed for estimating the excess hospitalization rate and mortality rate of influenza, few economic studies have attempted to measure the health insurance losses arising from acute-care hospitalizations resulting from influenza.
Universal Health Coverage – Nigeria Urged On 'Strategic Purchasing' for More Health Outcomes
As Nigeria strives towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC), stakeholders in the health sector have urged on strategic purchasing by ensuring that available resources are properly expended for health value. They said proper utilisation of available resources will enable more Nigerians or the population at risk to access healthcare. The global...
Emma Is Making Life Insurance Easier With Their Advanced Insurance Platform
Emma is working hard to make life insurance more accessible and easier to obtain for everyone with their affordable online platform. The advanced insurance company has worked with thousands of customers to find the perfect life insurance plans. Choosing the right life insurance can be an overwhelming process. Knowing when...
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid: Biden-Harris Administration Strengthens Medicare With Finalized Policies To Simplify Enrollment And Expand Access To Coverage
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a final rule that updates Medicare enrollment and eligibility rules to expand coverage for people with Medicare and advance health equity. The final rule, which implements changes made by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (CAA), makes it easier for people to enroll in Medicare and eliminates delays in coverage. Among these changes, individuals will now have Medicare coverage the month immediately after their enrollment, thereby reducing any delays in coverage. In addition, the rule expands access through Medicare special enrollment periods (SEPs) and allows certain eligible beneficiaries to receive Medicare Part B coverage without a late enrollment penalty.
Studies from National Taiwan Normal University Add New Findings in the Area of Dental Caries (Correlation between the beverage serving activities and the dental use of health care resources of National Health Insurance for common oral diseases): Dental Diseases and Conditions – Dental Caries
-- Current study results on dental caries have been published. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Background/purpose:: Taiwanese get use to drinking hand-shaken beverages. However, excessive sugar intake is strongly associated with the occurrence of dental caries.”. The news reporters obtained a quote...
Research on Health and Medicine Reported by Researchers at Tehran University of Medical Sciences (Basic Health Insurance Stewardship in Line with the Upstream Laws and Policies: Conflicts and Contradictions): Health and Medicine
-- Investigators publish new report on agriculture. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “One of the serious challenges regarding interactions between Iran’s social security system and health system is basic health insurance stewardship.”. Our news correspondents obtained a quote from the research...
Reports Outline Crop Insurance Study Results from Babes-Bolyai University (Machine Learning Models for Predicting Romanian Farmers’ Purchase of Crop Insurance): Agriculture – Crop Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on crop insurance. According to news reporting originating from Cluj Napoca,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Considering the large size of the agricultural sector in. Romania. , increasing the crop insurance adoption rate and identifying the factors that drive adoption can present a...
AM Best to Participate in ACLI’s Senior Investment Managers Seminar
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM BestSenior Director Michael Porcelli will participate in a panel discussion titled, “Alternative Investment Paradigms through Reinsurance,” during the American Council of Life Insurers’ (ACLI) upcoming Senior Investment Managers Seminar 2022, which will be held on. Nov. 6-9, 2022. , at the. Westin Mission Hills.
Studies from Guizhou University Yield New Data on Agricultural Insurance (The Influence of the Peer Effect on Farmers’ Agricultural Insurance Decision: Evidence from the Survey Data of the Karst Region in China): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on agricultural insurance. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Low insurance participation rate and low willingness to insure among farmers have always been major problems in the sustainable development of agricultural insurance in. China. . This paper attempts to...
Best’s Review: Leading U.S. Auto Insurers and More
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- October’sBest’s Review looks at the. auto insurance industry with Best’s Rankings for:. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
Study Data from National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology Update Knowledge of Public Health (Comparison between the Chief Care Manager and the Normal Care Manager on Hospitalization and Discharge Coordination Activities in Japan: An Online …): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- New research on public health is the subject of a new report. According to news reporting from the. by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The Japanese long-term care insurance system came into operation in the year 2000 and the chief care manager certification system was established in 2006 to improve the quality of care management.”
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0