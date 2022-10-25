Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Officials arrest man after he admits to breaking into Alcester home
ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A Monrose man faces a list of charges after officials say he admitted to breaking into a residence Saturday morning. According to the Alcester Police Department, an officer was parked in a driveway along SD-11 around 3 a.m. The officer noticed a vehicle drive out of acreage that officials believed to be abandoned.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Teen Arrested For Car Theft, Fleeing From Officer
Hull, Iowa — An Orange City teen was arrested Thursday afternoon, for allegedly eluding police in a stolen vehicle earlier in the week. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 3:15 Thursday afternoon, their deputies arrested 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson on charges stemming from an incident that took place Monday afternoon.
Sioux City man sentenced to prison for murder of roommate
A Sioux City man found guilty of the murder of his roommate has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Fatal west side shooting suspect taken into custody
An investigation was launched on Saturday after officials responded to shots fired in Sioux City.
kscj.com
SUSPECT CHARGED WITH BURGLARY OF CATHOLIC CATHEDRAL
A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH BURGLARIZING THE CATHOLIC CATHEDRAL OF THE EPIPHANY CHURCH AT 1011 DOUGLAS STREET THURSDAY AFTERNOON. SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE DISPATCHED THERE AROUND 1 P.M. FOR A REPORT OF A MALE SUSPECT WHO HAD BROKEN OUT A WINDOW ON A DOOR TO GAIN ENTRY. THE...
kiwaradio.com
Man Behind Bars After Allegedly Threatening To Shoot Sanford Hospital Employees
Orange City, Iowa — A Granville man is behind bars, facing a felony charge after he allegedly threatened to shoot hospital employees. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, in the 3:00 p.m. hour on Wednesday, October 26, one of their deputies arrested 58-year-old Ryan Betcke of Granville.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City jewelry store robbed by two suspects with sledgehammers, police say
SIOUX CITY — Two male suspects, wearing masks and carrying sledgehammers, broke into a Sioux City jewelry store and made off with an untold amount of jewelry just before 1 p.m. on Saturday. That's according to Sioux City Police who say the suspects busted a glass jewelry case at...
Man charged for stealing money from Sioux City church
A man is being charged with breaking into a Sioux City church and stealing money out of a locked cash box on Thursday.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Short Chase In Spencer Leads To Arrest on Drug Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is in custody on an active warrant following a short chase Wednesday evening. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop 45-year-old Thaddeus Currans on his bicycle a little after 9:30 but he failed to stop until reaching the 10 block of West 3rd Street.
Officials searching for Sioux City smash-and-grab robbery suspects
Officials received a report of a robbery at Gundersons Jewelers at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Police investigating double homicide on West Fifth Street
SIOUX CITY — Two people were killed in a shooting in the wee hours of Saturday morning on Sioux City's west side, according to Sioux City Police. According to a press release, officers say the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of West Fifth Street where they came across two victims: one who was pronounced dead at the scene and the other who was pronounced dead after arriving at a local hospital.
KELOLAND TV
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash in Minnehaha County
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County are investigating a fatal rollover crash Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, a beige Chevy Tahoe was traveling north on 457th Ave and lost control. The vehicle entered the west ditch and rolled. One person was ejected from the vehicle.
more1049.com
Additional Witnesses Take Stand in Van Der Wilt Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Testimony from the State’s witnesses continues today in the trial of Cee Jay Van der Wilt. Up first today was a forensic firearms expert for the Division of Criminal Investigation. They stated the gun recovered from the property of Connor Uhde’s stepfather was test fired to compare markings on the shell with the one recovered at the scene of the crime. The expert concluded the markings on the test fired shells were consistent with the one from the crime scene.
Man leads deputies in Plymouth County on high-speed chase
What ensued was a multi-mile chase that reached speeds in excess of 80 miles an hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The a
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
Iowa man arrested for allegedly shaking, hitting 2-month-old son
Astleford also stated that he shook his son on three separate occasions in October and slapped his son on the head in October, court records said.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities searching for man wanted for murder, kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on the whereabouts of a man suspected of several crimes. 35-year-old Brandyn Smith, who also goes by ‘King’, is wanted for murder, robbery and kidnapping — all with the use of a deadly weapon. The warrant for his arrest is out of Las Vegas, but there’s a chance he’s here in Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 4 young men carjacked Buick off I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are looking for four young men who carjacked a Buick off I-90. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday morning on N Marion Road off I-90, a driver was flagged down by four young men who said they needed a ride. When the man pulled over and stopped, the suspects dragged him out of the vehicle and stole it. It is a 2004 Gold Buick Regal, and neither the vehicle nor the suspects have been found at this time.
nwestiowa.com
Harris man cited for yelling at neighbor
HARRIS—A 63-year-old Harris man was cited Sunday, Oct. 23, on a charge of disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise. The citing of Milton James Smith stemmed from a report of him yelling at his neighbor whenever the neighbor would go to the west side of his yard about 6:40 p.m. that day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Man accused of attempted murder for shooting Flying J employee in South Dakota
Police say a man was arrested early Wednesday morning after shooting a man at the Flying J in northwestern Sioux Falls.
Comments / 0