ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Berlin-Paris ties under strain as EU faces harsh tests

By John MACDOUGALL, Anatolii STEPANOV, Benoit TOUSSAINT and Tom BARFIELD, Thibaud MORITZ
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096s2H_0ilnPuw400
The Berlin-Paris axis has been the foundation of EU compromise for decades /AFP

Signs are growing that the crucial partnership between Germany and France is stumbling, experts say, just as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and soaring energy costs place extreme stress on the EU.

Amid disagreements over energy, foreign policy, arms procurement and more, a joint cabinet meeting has been pushed back to January, while a parliamentary gathering of French, German and Polish MPs was cancelled at the weekend.

There have always been "difficult moments" in the relationship, said France's former ambassador to China, Britain and Russia, Sylvie Bermann.

"But we're clearly in a period of crisis, and the Franco-German relationship seems more strained than ever," she said.

It did not help that the Ukraine war erupted when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had barely taken office, with insiders saying French President Emmanuel Macron's relationship with him is nothing like as warm as with former chancellor Angela Merkel, with whom he exchanged text messages daily.

Scholz and Macron are set to meet one-on-one in Paris on Wednesday following last week's gathering of European leaders.

"There's a necessary learning process" as Germany's three-party governing coalition finds its feet, said Alexandre Robinet-Borgomano, a German politics expert at French think-tank Institut Montaigne.

"In future, the German government will have to build compromises with more dialogue, more connection with its European partners," he added.

- Energy dust-up -

The Berlin-Paris axis has been the foundation of EU compromise for decades, and the bloc's two biggest and wealthiest countries are still more critical since Britain's departure.

Europe's economic heavyweight Germany has sowed discord with plans for a national 200-billion-euro ($197-billion) energy subsidy, rather than an EU-wide agreement to cap prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8Qs0_0ilnPuw400
It did not help that the Ukraine war erupted when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had barely taken office /AFP

"I don't think it's good for Germany or for Europe if it isolates itself," Macron said last week of the plans, which smaller countries fear could drive up prices for them.

Ironically, the complaints from France and elsewhere come as Germany appears to be caving to long-standing demands, analyst Robinet-Borgomano said.

France has spent 10 years "firstly rebuking (Germany) for not spending enough on defence, for not having a strategic or geopolitical vision, and second rebuking it for staying stuck in austerity policy and spending no money", he pointed out.

That's "exactly what we're complaining about today", Robinet-Borgomano added.

Berlin "is investing more to stimulate growth and domestic demand, it's taking on a leadership role and is building European defence" with massive new spending following Russia's assault on Ukraine.

The energy subsidy dust-up was brushed under the carpet with an agreement for an energy price "roadmap" at last week's EU summit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26BEYg_0ilnPuw400
In defence -- a field where France and Germany have striven to display unity -- differences have been exposed /AFP

France has also snubbed Germany's pleas to build a new overland gas pipeline -- known as MidCat -- from import terminals in Spain and Portugal to European networks.

Instead, Macron last week announced an undersea pipeline from Barcelona to Marseille, with no timetable for completion or details of its funding.

- War means business -

Meanwhile in defence -- a field where France and Germany have striven to display unity -- differences have also been forced to the surface.

Paris has stayed out of a Germany-led plan for an anti-missile shield stretching across much of Europe, which has so far brought 14 countries including Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands on board.

One Macron adviser said France fears a "restart of the arms race in Europe", and will stick to its own air defence systems.

Analyst Robinet-Borgomano suggested that Paris was in fact annoyed that the shield would use US- and Israeli-made equipment rather than a French-Italian alternative.

France "ought to have pushed for interoperability between systems to ensure European sovereignty, we can see that it's about competing for leadership in European defence", he said.

A still thornier issue is a plan to develop a German-French-Spanish next-generation fighter jet known as the Future Combat Air System (FCAS).

Contracts for the next phase of development on the plane, supposed to replace existing fleets of French Rafales and German and Spanish Eurofighters by 2040, have not yet been signed.

"There's political agreement, but it's jammed at the level of the companies," one senior French official said.

French manufacturer Dassault "is afraid of losing its market position" if forced to work with competitor Airbus, they added.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

War in Ukraine strains ties between Africa and West

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dug a rift between African countries and supporters in the West who are urging the continent to show solidarity with Europe. Russia's invasion is "an existential threat to the stability and integrity of our continent", French minister of state Chrysoula Zacharopoulou told the conference.
AFP

Ukraine grain exports halted after Russia suspends deal participation

Ukraine's maritime grain exports were halted Sunday after Russia suspended its participation in a landmark agreement that allowed the vital shipments, blaming drone attacks on its ships in Crimea. "In light of the terrorist act carried out by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts against ships of the Black Sea fleet and civilian vessels involved in the security of grain corridors, Russia suspends its participation in the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram.
AFP

Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory

The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
AFP

More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul

More than 150 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul, officials said Sunday, with South Korea's president vowing a full investigation into one of the country's worst-ever disasters. China also confirmed that four of its nationals had died, with President Xi Jinping sending his country's "deep condolences for the victims" to Seoul.
AFP

Israel, Lebanon strike 'historic' maritime border deal

Israel and Lebanon struck a US-brokered maritime border agreement Thursday that opens up lucrative offshore gas fields for the neighbours that remain technically at war.  London-listed Energean on Wednesday said it began producing gas from Karish, an offshore field at the heart of the border agreement, a day after Israel gave the green light. 
AFP

Iran protests swell, as Guards chief says stay home

Students led the way Saturday in protests across Iran over Mahsa Amini's death, even as the commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guards told them: "Do not come to the streets." The students turned out even as Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, told demonstrators: "Do not come to the streets!
AFP

US terror alert in S.Africa 'unfortunate': Ramaphosa

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday regretted as "unfortunate" the US embassy's issuing of a warning of a possible weekend "terrorist" attack in the country without consulting his government. "Any form of alert will come from the government of the republic of South Africa and it is unfortunate that another government should issue such a threat as to send panic amongst our people," said Ramaphosa.
AFP

Ultra-rich UK PM to move into Downing Street flat

Britain's ultra-wealthy new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family plan to live in the flat above number 10 Downing Street, despite owning a string of luxury properties including one in London. Although the number 10 flat in Downing Street is in a prime location, it is relatively small.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Artillery battles engulf Ukraine's southern front

The thrill of a precise artillery strike was fading as the Ukrainian defenders of the last village before the invading Russians cowered for safety in the shattered remains of a school.  A drone gliding somewhere above the darkening horizon beamed back images suggesting that two Russians had been killed in one of the artillery strikes.
AFP

'Lot of progress' in India trade talks: UK foreign minister

Britain's foreign minister has insisted during a visit to India that "a lot of progress" has been made in talks on a post-Brexit free-trade deal despite negotiators missing a recent deadline. "We have made a lot of progress in the negotiations, and we continue to work for an agreement that works for both countries," James Cleverly said in a Times of India interview published Sunday.
AFP

EU strikes deal to ban combustion-engine cars by 2035

The European Union on Thursday struck an agreement on legislation to phase out new CO2-emitting vehicles by 2035, negotiators announced. Currently around 12 percent of new cars sold in the European Union are electric vehicles, with its consumers shifting away from CO2-emitting models as energy costs and greener traffic regulations bite.
AFP

Brazil runoff: 3 key factors

Charisma and campaign strategy won't be the only things in play when Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva face off in a polarizing runoff election Sunday. - Rejection - Millions of Brazilians hate Bolsonaro, Lula or both -- and that rejection vote will play a decisive role, analysts say.
AFP

AFP

90K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy