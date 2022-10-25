ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

One man dies in house fire in Cleveland; two residents make it out safely

By Ian Cross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
One man died in a fire at a home on Grayton Road in Cleveland Tuesday morning.

Two other residents were able to safely get out of the home, according to a tweet from Cleveland fire.

Red Cross is assisting, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cleveland Fire

We will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

