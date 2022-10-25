One man dies in house fire in Cleveland; two residents make it out safely

One man died in a fire at a home on Grayton Road in Cleveland Tuesday morning.

Two other residents were able to safely get out of the home, according to a tweet from Cleveland fire.

Red Cross is assisting, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cleveland Fire

