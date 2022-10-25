Video of the Reality of Air Travel in the 50s and 60s Makes Us Nostalgic

My, how times have changed.

These days, air travel has become a bit of a slog. Throw on your comfiest sweats and hope you get to the airport early enough to breeze through security and grab a coffee before your flight... where you will almost certainly be uncomfortably sandwiched between two strangers in a tiny seat on your way to your destination. But it wasn't always like this!

Back in the '50s and '60s, air travel was more of an event — and it was something that many people chose to get all dressed up for. If you feel nostalgic for those days (even if you never got to experience them yourself), there's a good chance you will totally understand why this video from @historyseason is going viral on TikTok.

The video shared footage and images to show what flying was like back then, and it looked like a way more pleasant experience. The inside of planes was structured more like trains, with sections that allowed people traveling together to face each other while seated... and the life of a flight attendant seemed to be an a fashionable one, with uniforms designed by Chanel and Christian Dior.

And though there are major perks like roomier seats, lounge areas on board the plane, and impressive meals being served in flight, it wasn't all good back then.

"Many airlines demanded that stewardesses had to be unmarried women who were selected because of their looks," the video states. Yikes!

Those of us who weren't around to fly during that time period will never get to experience it firsthand, but we get why it was so glamorous back then.

Maybe modern airlines could adopt a few of these positives while leaving the outdated parts in the past? Just a thought...