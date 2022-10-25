ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WanderWisdom

Video of the Reality of Air Travel in the 50s and 60s Makes Us Nostalgic

By Nicole Pomarico
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpYHE_0ilnPkM200

My, how times have changed.

These days, air travel has become a bit of a slog. Throw on your comfiest sweats and hope you get to the airport early enough to breeze through security and grab a coffee before your flight... where you will almost certainly be uncomfortably sandwiched between two strangers in a tiny seat on your way to your destination. But it wasn't always like this!

Back in the '50s and '60s, air travel was more of an event — and it was something that many people chose to get all dressed up for. If you feel nostalgic for those days (even if you never got to experience them yourself), there's a good chance you will totally understand why this video from @historyseason is going viral on TikTok.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The video shared footage and images to show what flying was like back then, and it looked like a way more pleasant experience. The inside of planes was structured more like trains, with sections that allowed people traveling together to face each other while seated... and the life of a flight attendant seemed to be an a fashionable one, with uniforms designed by Chanel and Christian Dior.

And though there are major perks like roomier seats, lounge areas on board the plane, and impressive meals being served in flight, it wasn't all good back then.

"Many airlines demanded that stewardesses had to be unmarried women who were selected because of their looks," the video states. Yikes!

Those of us who weren't around to fly during that time period will never get to experience it firsthand, but we get why it was so glamorous back then.

Maybe modern airlines could adopt a few of these positives while leaving the outdated parts in the past? Just a thought...

Comments / 7

Pat Coburn
3d ago

I was a hostess for Braniff Airlines in the early ‘60’s. I had nice passengers, great crews I worked with and a wonderful experience wherever I flew. I will never step on another plane again day. It’s like a cattle call, full of rude people everywhere. No thanks!

Reply
2
Vee Mo
4d ago

When people actually had good manners and were respectful of others, when you could carry on a conversation. When you had room to move your legs and recline a bit. Better times.

Reply
2
Dane Daniels
4d ago

In the 50’s coach was like first class now. Coach now looks like a sardine can.

Reply(1)
5
Related
BoardingArea

Non-Binary Virgin Atlantic Flight Attendant Throws Hissy Fit Over Over Lack Of Inclusion

Jaianni Olivier Russo is angry. Russo, who identifies as non-binary, claims credit for the recent change in Virgin Atlantic’s uniform policy, which now allows flight attendants to wear either male or female uniforms, regardless of gender. But there is indignation that Virgin Atlantic did not include Russo in its new ad campaign over the policy change. It’s a horrible look for Russo.
msn.com

What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?

Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you’re going. But the history of trains is far more glamorous, dating back to luxurious excursions — akin to today’s cruise lines — at the turn of the 20th century.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why

As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
Daily Mail

Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'

A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
HAWAII STATE
Insider

I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.

I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg's private jet made 28 trips in just 2 months, emitting 15 times more carbon than the average American does in a year, report says

The Meta CEO's private plane made 28 trips in less than two months, flight data shows. Those flights produced around 253 tonnes of carbon emissions, one analysis shows. The average American produces 16 tonnes of carbon a year, according to The Nature Conservancy. In just two months, Facebook creator Mark...
ARIZONA STATE
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
141
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy