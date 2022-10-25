Waiver Wire Week 8: Gus Edwards, Marquise Goodwin, Greg Dulcich

Athlon Sports' fantasy expert canvasses the fantasy waiver wire and identifies the players you want on your team entering Week 8.

As we look ahead to Week 8, the fantasy landscape has changed since the start of the season. There are (a lot of) injuries to contend with, players being benched and players being traded. Now more than ever, fantasy managers need to pay attention to what is going on in the league as it seems that it changes daily. Look ahead to your lineup for Week 8 and see what you need to fill in for the week before placing those waiver claims.

Teams on bye : Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers

Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants (41 percent rostered)

I guess it is about time to recommend the quarterback who has led his team to a 6-1 record. While that is largely helped by Saquon Barkley (as there is a shortage of wide receivers on the team), Jones has no issue throwing the ball to Barkley. In Week 7, Jones threw for 202 yards and a touchdown. He added 107 yards and another touchdown on the ground. The Giants face the Seahawks in Week 8 and Jones is a borderline QB1.

Sam Ehlinger, QB, Indianapolis Colts (1 percent rostered)

For those that followed the football news, Matt Ryan is being benched not just because of injury (he has a Grade 2 shoulder separation), but more because of performance, according to head coach Frank Reich. Ehlinger will be the starting quarterback for the Colts moving forward. To be fair, Indianapolis has a terrible offensive line, so fantasy managers shouldn’t hold out a lot of hope for Ehlinger. For those in 2-quarterback leagues, he may be worth picking up.

Running Backs

Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens (44 percent rostered)

In his first game back from tearing his ACL last August, Edwards had 16 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns. It seemed that he would have been eased back in while Kenyan Drake would continue to handle the majority of carries. Yet, Drake had 11 carries for five yards. Ouch. Fantasy managers should treat this as Edwards’ backfield. If he is still available, grab him as an RB2.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Caroling Panthers (36 percent rostered)

While D'Onta Foreman (50 percent rostered) is the preferred pick, Hubbard will have work as well. For those in super-deep leagues, Raheem Blackshear (1 percent rostered) may also get some touches following the trade of Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco. In Week 7, Hubbard had nine carries for 63 yards and a touchdown (compared to Foreman’s 15 carries for 118 yards). In the passing game, both backs had two receptions (Foreman for 27 yards, Hubbard for 10). Blackshear, meanwhile had two carries for negative yardage (-5), so don’t waste a lot of FAAB on him. Be aware that Hubbard also is dealing with an ankle injury; keep an eye on practice reports.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (49 percent rostered)

When the news broke ahead of Week 7 that Pacheco would be the starting running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, fantasy managers rushed to add him from the waiver wire. He is still available in nearly half of the leagues, but after his showing in Week 7, he’s not going to be a priority this week. He had eight carries for 43 yards as the Chiefs are trying to figure out what they are doing at running back. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon are still in the picture, although Kansas City is on bye for Week 8.

Wide Receivers

Marquise Goodwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks (1 percent rostered)

For anyone that has been playing fantasy football for a while, you have likely had Goodwin on your team at some point (four years in Buffalo, three in San Francisco, one in Chicago)… and he hasn’t done much of anything. However, with DK Metcalf injured (and likely to miss at least one game, if not more), Goodwin appears to be the next man up for the Seahawks. He had four receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns in Week 7 and that will likely be his best game of the season. If you are desperate, he’s likely available, but don’t spend a lot of FAAB dollars on him.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns (20 percent rostered)

Peoples-Jones has been a target hog for the Browns with at least five in each of the past four games. He has at least four receptions and 50 yards in each of those games as well. The Browns face the Bengals in Week 8 and that should be a good matchup for Peoples-Jones as Amari Cooper seems to draw coverage. When Deshaun Watson returns, that will only help the value of Peoples-Jones.

Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets (32 percent rostered)

Moore didn’t play in Week 7 as he was hoping to be traded. That didn’t happen so he is back with the Jets. Corey Davis is dealing with a knee injury, so that should pave the way for Moore to have a chance to show what he can do just before the trade deadline (just because the trade didn’t happen last week doesn’t mean it’s off the table). He hasn’t topped 50 yards or found the end zone yet, but in deep leagues, he should be considered.

Tight Ends

Greg Dulcich, TE, Denver Broncos (12 percent rostered)

In his first outing in Week 6, Dulcich had two receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown (with Russell Wilson throwing to him). With Brett Rypien throwing to him in Week 7, Dulcich had nine targets. He caught six of them for 51 yards. With the Broncos struggling, they are going to rely on their tight end more. Dulcich is more than willing to fill that role and should be grabbed as a Week 8 streaming option before he goes on bye in Week 9.

Harrison Bryant, TE, Cleveland Browns (0 percent rostered)

With the news that David Njoku has a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss 2-5 weeks, the Browns are going to turn to Bryant as their starting tight end. Since they do seem to utilize that position, Bryant is worth a look on waivers. He hasn’t done much this season so far, but he hasn’t had the opportunity. Bryant is someone to look at, especially for those that lose their tight end to the bye week or injury.

Defense/Special Teams (DST)

Jacksonville Jaguars (27 percent rostered)

The Jaguars face Russell Wilson (maybe?) and the Denver Broncos in Week 8. While this seems like it would be a tough matchup, Wilson has struggled, and that’s assuming he returns from his hamstring injury. Brett Rypien threw for 225 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in Week 7 when Wilson was out. Neither running back can ignite this offense and with Javonte Williams out for the season, it may just be a lost year for the Broncos. Enter the Jags DST.

— Written by Sarah Lewis, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network and lives, eats, and breathes fantasy football. Have a fantasy football question? Send it to her on Twitter @Sarah_Lewis32 .