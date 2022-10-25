ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments

toby sharp
5d ago

Same crime has been in Oklahoma before Kevin Stitt. This lady will bring Joe Biden right into our freaking state. You want to ruin our state to high taxes

44
Carolyn Post
5d ago

It’s no better or worse than before stitt was elected. But why was Joy starting this campaign as a Republican when she is a Democrat ⁉️. One of her adds claims she always been a Republican now she has took that add off and now shes running as a Democrat. But Why Did She LIE ⁉️. What else is She lying about Why are our Schools in bad shape

15
navillusone
4d ago

Hoffmeister is a flip flop politician, and as state superintendent did nothing for our students or teachers. She will bring socialist liberal agendas such as gender affirmation, sanctuary state, and easy on crime to our state. I'm not much of a Stitt fan myself, but in this case it's definitely about choosing the lesser of two evils.

12
