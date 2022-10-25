Read full article on original website
Robert E. Jern Sr.
Robert E. Jern Sr. age 93, of Monmouth/Oquawka; passed away at 5:54 am on Friday October 28, 2022 at the home of his son, Robert in West Burlington, Iowa. Robert was born on July 16, 1929 in Oquawka, Illinois and is the son of Emil Warner and Hazel Edna (Decker) Jern. He was raised in Oquawka, Illinois where her attended local schools and Oquawka High School. Robert was married 71 years to Vera Fern Ditto on May 7, 1950 in Oquawka, Illinois. She preceded him in death on July 10, 2021. Robert first worked as a pig farmer for Shorty McGillicuddy for a time, then had numerous employments to include as a printing press operator for the Henderson County Journal, working at SS Kresge Stores as a stocker and Earl Riggle Grocery Store, at the 7 UP Bottling Company and managed the Oquawka Movie Theatre while he worked at Osco Drug in Burlington, also and lastly the Eagles Grocery Store. He is a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, the Monmouth/Galesburg congregation. Robert is survived by two daughters, Connie Packard and Daryl of East Dubuque, IL; and Brenda Randolph and Reuben of Galesburg, IL. There are three sons, David and Pam Jern of Monmouth, Illinois, Mike Jern of Marion, IA; and Robert and Jennifer Jern of West Burlington, IA. He has seventeen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren surviving. Robert is preceded in his death by his parents, his wife, Vera, his sister, Ruby Gilmore, and two brothers, Milton and Philip Jern.
Jimmie Lee Mims
Jimmie Lee Mims, 65, of Galesburg, died at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Marigold Health Care Center. He was born July 10, 1957, in Galesburg, the son of Sgt. Melvin and Goldia Mae (Kimbrough) Mims Jr. He married Sandy Jean West on June 1, 1997, in Galesburg. He...
Kevin F. Williams
Kevin F. Williams, age 64, of Knoxville, Illinois died at 10:01 PM on Monday, October 24, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois. He was born on April 30, 1958 in Galesburg, Illinois the son of Earl F. and Audrey J. (Peterson) Williams. He attended and graduated from Knoxville High School in the class of 1976. He married Gayle A. Linnenburger on October 4, 1980 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Galesburg, Illinois.
Diana L. Caldwell
Diana L. Caldwell, age 69, of Galesburg, Illinois and formerly of Monmouth, passed away at 11:00 am on Tuesday October 25, 2022 at her Galesburg apartment. Diana was born on May 17, 1953 in Monmouth and is the daughter of Homer K. and Ruth Gaskill Jared. She was raised in Monmouth where she attended school and graduated from Assumption High School with the class of 1971. Diana was formerly married to Michael E. Caldwell. She was trained as a Certified Nurses Assistant and was employed at Applegate Inn in Monmouth for a number of years and later at several Galesburg Nursing Homes. In later years she did private home health care until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, going to Bingo, Thrift Shopping and Crafting. Diana most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and visiting friends in Arizona. Surviving her are her three daughters, Jennifer L. Cutliff and Terry of Galesburg, Illinois, Heidi M. Rowland form Altona, Illinois, and Amity e. Caldwell of Bow, Washington. There are seven granddaughters, Angel Cutliff of Davenport, Iowa, Amanda Cutliff of Galesburg, Illinois, Kailin Cutliff of Galesburg, Illinois, Heaven Rowland of Altona, Illinois, Jordan Rowland in Louisiana, Julianna Caldwell and Sophie Caldwell both of Bow, Washington. There are two grandsons, Damion Miller of Altona, Illinois and William Smith of Galesburg, Illinois.
Fighting Scots Volleyball Sweeps Iowa Wesleyan in Home Finale
The Monmouth College volleyball team won their final home match of the 2022 season in straight sets on Wednesday, defeating Iowa Wesleyan 25-14, 25-21, 25-11. The Scots are now 11-12 on the season with three matches this weekend at the Central College Invite in Iowa. The Scots broke the first...
See Steinway & Sons Artist Lorraine Min in Concert
Do you have your tickets yet for “Hometown Melodies” featuring pianist Lorraine Min? The performance is Saturday, October 29 at 7:30 PM. A Steinway & Sons Artist, Lorraine is coming to Galesburg from Victoria, British Columbia. She’s thrilled to be performing the Grieg Piano Concerto in the brand new Hegg Performing Arts Center at Galesburg High School. Get your tickets today at www.kgsymphony.org !!
Trick or Treat … or Read: Monmouth College Faculty Member Creates ‘Ghost Stories’ Course
Total spending for Halloween this season is expected to hit a record $10.6 billion. The Oct. 31 holiday – much like the inside of a jack-o’-lantern – is lit. Kevin Roberts, a lecturer in Monmouth College’s English department, has noticed that trend, leading him to create a lit course, “Ghost Stories.”
WIU’s AGR Fraternity to Host 30th Annual Smokin’ Hog Fundraiser Oct. 29
The Alpha Tau Chapter of Western Illinois University’s Alpha Gamma Rho (AGR) Fraternity will host its 30th annual Smokin’ Hog philanthropy event Saturday, Oct. 29 at the fraternity house, located at 1010 N. Lafayette St. in Macomb. The annual, family-friendly event raises money, which is distributed back to...
WIU Hoops to Hit the Quad Cities
MACOMB/MOLINE, IL – – For the first time in Leatherneck men’s and women’s basketball history, the Western Illinois basketball programs are taking the home show on the road, playing a regular season men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader inside Vibrant Arena at THE MARK of the Quad Cities in Moline, Illinois on Friday, December 16.
Trick-Or-Treating on the Monmouth Square This Saturday
The annual trick-or-treating on the square in Downtown Monmouth with the Warren County Public Library is this Saturday, October 29th beginning at 10 am, shares Youth Librarian Cammy Davis:. “Ideally, if we have a smaller crowd, we will usher everyone to the Children’s Room and read a story, which will...
MDH to Kick-off Holiday Season by Holding 16th Annual Festival of Trees
The McDonough District Hospital Foundation will once again kick off the Holiday season by hosting the 16th annual Festival of Trees. The Festival is a fundraising event to benefit MDH and the funds raised this year are being directed toward a CT scanner technology upgrade. The festivities will begin Monday,...
Monmouth-Roseville Headed to Perennial Power Stillman Valley for Round One Playoff Match Up
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans have qualified for the postseason three out of the last four years and for the second year in a row. That’s the first back-to-back appearances for the Titans since the 2007-2008 seasons. Last year, Monmouth-Roseville drew private school power IC Catholic and took a trip to...
United Red Storm Football Heads Into Off Season With a Win Over Abingdon-Avon
The United Red Storm football season came to an end last Friday night. A plethora of seniors graduated from a 2021 playoff-qualifying squad, which led to a relatively young team this season. That, combined with another tough Lincoln Trail Conference slate, made it a rough season for the Red Storm in 2021, finishing (2-7). However, United finished the season on a good note, with a win over the Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes in last Friday night’s regular season finale. That win will allow the Red Storm to take some momentum into the off-season and the experience that the younger players got this fall should be great preparation for next year. While, United Head Coach David Milroy is already excited for next year, he will miss his 10 seniors off this season’s team. He is thankful for them and the growth he saw in his players this year.
