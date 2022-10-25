ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Stars Move Into Multi-Sports Facility Management

The Dallas Stars have completed the purchase of The MAC Multipurpose Athletic Complex in Lewisville, Texas as part of its long-range plan to bring the team’s management expertise in youth hockey and facilities operations to other youth sports in the state. The Stars will continue to operate volleyball and...
