Guilford, CT

North Branford Unified Sports Participates in Soccer Tournament

The North Branford High School (NBHS) Unified Sports team participated in a soccer tournament hosted at Valley Regional High School on Oct. 18. NBHS coaches Jackie Thurston and Taylor Neelon were on hand to lead the team. The NBHS Unified Sports team competes in various events held in the local area and around the state throughout the school year. The events that the team participates in include soccer, volleyball, and basketball, among others.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
McCarthy Makes a Big Difference With the Hornets

Senior captain Lauren McCarthy is nearing the end of her tenure as a member of the Branford field hockey team. As one of four captains, Lauren not only holds an important role for the Hornets, but also for her younger sister Allison, who is a junior on the squad. Lauren...
BRANFORD, CT
Branford Sports Hall of Fame Inducting 10 New Members on Nov. 18

Since its inception in 1988, the Branford Sports Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who participated in sports as either a player, a coach, an organizer, a sponsor, a journalist, or a fan, while maintaining its focus on bringing pride, honor, and distinction to the town of Branford. Today, the Hall of Fame continues to stand as a shining tribute to the men and women who have given their service for the benefit of their community, their country, and their fellow teammates in the athletic spectrum.
BRANFORD, CT
Sale Pending: Chips’ Pub III

For 28 years Chips’ Pub III in downtown Clinton has been a landmark along the shoreline. Now, owner Steven Sinni has decided to retire and sell the restaurant. But fear not: the new owners are not expected to change much about the local favorite. Whether you were looking for...
CLINTON, CT
Lighting Up the Night in Remembrance

Hundreds of luminaries lit up the night sky over the East Haven Town Beach on Oct. 15 as residents gathered for an evening of remembrance and gratitude for those who served. The Light the Night celebration, organized by the Post 89 American Legion Auxiliary, was held on the 100th anniversary of the founding of Post 89 and recognized veterans, and lost loved ones.
EAST HAVEN, CT

