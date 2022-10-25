Read full article on original website
2 arrested after East Texas robbery, accused of holding man at gunpoint
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested after a home invasion and robbery in Rusk County, according to officials. Officials said on Oct. 10 a man was held at gunpoint by two people who robbed him. The investigation was apart of the sheriff’s office new S.P.E.A.R. initiative. “During the continued follow-up investigation, […]
Multi-vehicle crash on I-20 in Smith County leads to fatality
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On the morning of Oct. 27, two cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 20 leaving one dead. According to the investigation done by Trooper Don Appleman, a freightliner truck was traveling east on Interstate 20. A Chevrolet Express van was also traveling east on Interstate 20 behind the freight truck. […]
Police: 14-year-old arrested in Tyler homicide
A 14-year-old Tyler boy turned himself in to law enforcement on a charge of capital murder, Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said Thursday afternoon. The teenager, whose name was not released, turned himself in on Thursday after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Tyler, according to Erbaugh.
Multi-vehicle wreck on I-20 in Van leaves people trapped, injured
VAN, Texas (KETK) – The Van Fire Department is on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident with patients trapped in a vehicle. Eastbound traffic is completely shut down at Interstate 20 and FM 314, expect significant delays. One dump truck rolled over, spilling 14 tons of rock and the roadway cleanup will take a while. […]
Harrison County man arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot against wife
According to police, 41-year-old Jarred Johnson was arrested after a citizen contacted the police claiming that Johnson offered money in exchange for his estranged wife's death on October 12.
East Texas man charged with criminally negligent homicide after fatal motorcycle crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection to a two-vehicle fatal crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville, was booked into the Harrison County Jail. The crash occurred on Oct. 15 around 8:15 p.m. in Harrison County on […]
16 People Booked Into Hopkins County Jail On Felony Warrants
Brandon Nicholas Carrell was served at 5:12 p.m. Oct. 26, 2022, at the county jail by Corrections Officer Courtney Steward with a warrant for insufficient bond on a manufacture or delivery of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams of a Penalty Group 1/1-B controlled substance in a drug-free zone charge. The new bond on the charge was recommended to be set at $150,000, according to arrest reports. Jail records show the 40-year-old Sulphur Springs man was arrested on a warrant for the controlled substance charge on Aug. 1, 2022, and as released from Hopkins County jail on a $35,000 bond Aug. 16, 2022.
East Texas man drove himself to hospital after being shot, suspect arrested
MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall Police arrested a man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., officials responded to a call on the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North where witnesses saw 38-year-old Demon Bray in a white pickup truck fire shots at a gold Buick LaSabre.
One person transported with minor injuries following crash on Hwy 110 and FM 344
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - One person was transported to UT Health, with minor injuries, after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 at FM 344 in Whitehouse. Just after 8 p.m. crews were called to the scene where a white truck was in the northbound ditch. A red car was on the southbound shoulder. Whitehouse Fire, Troup Police, UT HEMS, and DPS are responding to the scene.
Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years
A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
1 arrested after gunfire damages vehicle in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — One person has been arrested on unrelated warrants after gunfire damaged a vehicle Monday night in Longview. Longview police said officers were called to the 600 block of Oak Street in regarding multiple fired gunshots at 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers couldn't find any shooting victims but they did locate gunfire damage to a vehicle.
HCSO: Attempt To Serve A Warrant Results In Gunfire And 1 Death In Hopkins County
An attempt to serve a warrant resulted in gunfire and the suspect being found deceased, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies, accompanied by Sheriff Lewis Tatum, reportedly went to a residence in Harmony community Tuesday morning with the intent to serve the 48-year-old resident with a warrant for unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual materials.
Area deemed safe after hazmat incident shuts down roads in Gregg County, causes evacuation
UPDATE: The evacuation order has been lifted, and officials said the area has been deemed safe. GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The area of Johnny Clark Road and Highway 322 is site on active hazmat incident on Thursday morning in Gregg County, according to officials. The sheriff’s office said the area is being evacuated as […]
Multi-vehicle crash congesting traffic on Loop 323 just west of Troup Hwy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police, fire and EMS are at the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on Loop 323. The wreck involved several vehicles and happened near Texas Roadhouse. It happened shortly after 5 p.m. They have moved into the AT&T store parking lot outside the Walmart at 1900 SE Loop 323 as of 5:50 p.m.
Morris County Jail Log, Sept. 25-Oct. 1
• Chayse Bryant, of Pittsburg, was arrested by Morris County deputies for criminal negligent homicide. Bryant was later arrested Sept.
Wake Village PD identifies beer thief
The man, identified as 43-year-old Timothy Larry, is being sought by police on a felony warrant for Theft Less Than $2,500. Larry has previous convictions. Police are still trying to identify the second man in the surveillance video. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning the public about the increased...
1 killed, 1 charged in Harrison County crash
MARSHALL, Texas - A Hughes Spring woman was killed and a Hallsville man charged after an Oct. 15 crash west of Marshall, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Troopers were called around 8:15 p.m. to U.S. 80 about a half mile west of FM 968 and about three miles west of Marshall for a two-car crash.
