Hallsville, TX

KLTV

Man dies in Smith County I-20 crash after rear-ending rig

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Keller man died in a wreck on Interstate 20 in Smith County Thursday morning. According to DPS, the wreck happened on the interstate about six miles west of Hideaway. Perrin K. Hannah, 74, died in the crash. DPS says Hannah was driving a 2005...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Man arrested after vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A man was arrested for allegedly being involved in a shooting in Marshall, Texas. On Oct. 25 at 2:23 p.m., the Marshall Police Department was called to a shooting in the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North. Witnesses reported that a man in a white pickup truck had fired shots at a gold Buick LaSabre.
MARSHALL, TX
inforney.com

Police: 14-year-old arrested in Tyler homicide

A 14-year-old Tyler boy turned himself in to law enforcement on a charge of capital murder, Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said Thursday afternoon. The teenager, whose name was not released, turned himself in on Thursday after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Tyler, according to Erbaugh.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

16 People Booked Into Hopkins County Jail On Felony Warrants

Brandon Nicholas Carrell was served at 5:12 p.m. Oct. 26, 2022, at the county jail by Corrections Officer Courtney Steward with a warrant for insufficient bond on a manufacture or delivery of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams of a Penalty Group 1/1-B controlled substance in a drug-free zone charge. The new bond on the charge was recommended to be set at $150,000, according to arrest reports. Jail records show the 40-year-old Sulphur Springs man was arrested on a warrant for the controlled substance charge on Aug. 1, 2022, and as released from Hopkins County jail on a $35,000 bond Aug. 16, 2022.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

East Texas man drove himself to hospital after being shot, suspect arrested

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall Police arrested a man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., officials responded to a call on the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North where witnesses saw 38-year-old Demon Bray in a white pickup truck fire shots at a gold Buick LaSabre.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

One person transported with minor injuries following crash on Hwy 110 and FM 344

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - One person was transported to UT Health, with minor injuries, after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 at FM 344 in Whitehouse. Just after 8 p.m. crews were called to the scene where a white truck was in the northbound ditch. A red car was on the southbound shoulder. Whitehouse Fire, Troup Police, UT HEMS, and DPS are responding to the scene.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
swarkansasnews.com

Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years

A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
PIKE COUNTY, AR
CBS19

1 arrested after gunfire damages vehicle in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person has been arrested on unrelated warrants after gunfire damaged a vehicle Monday night in Longview. Longview police said officers were called to the 600 block of Oak Street in regarding multiple fired gunshots at 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers couldn't find any shooting victims but they did locate gunfire damage to a vehicle.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

HCSO: Attempt To Serve A Warrant Results In Gunfire And 1 Death In Hopkins County

An attempt to serve a warrant resulted in gunfire and the suspect being found deceased, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies, accompanied by Sheriff Lewis Tatum, reportedly went to a residence in Harmony community Tuesday morning with the intent to serve the 48-year-old resident with a warrant for unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual materials.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Multi-vehicle crash congesting traffic on Loop 323 just west of Troup Hwy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police, fire and EMS are at the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on Loop 323. The wreck involved several vehicles and happened near Texas Roadhouse. It happened shortly after 5 p.m. They have moved into the AT&T store parking lot outside the Walmart at 1900 SE Loop 323 as of 5:50 p.m.
TYLER, TX
ktoy1047.com

Wake Village PD identifies beer thief

The man, identified as 43-year-old Timothy Larry, is being sought by police on a felony warrant for Theft Less Than $2,500. Larry has previous convictions. Police are still trying to identify the second man in the surveillance video. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning the public about the increased...
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
KTBS

1 killed, 1 charged in Harrison County crash

MARSHALL, Texas - A Hughes Spring woman was killed and a Hallsville man charged after an Oct. 15 crash west of Marshall, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Troopers were called around 8:15 p.m. to U.S. 80 about a half mile west of FM 968 and about three miles west of Marshall for a two-car crash.
MARSHALL, TX

