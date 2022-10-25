Brandon Nicholas Carrell was served at 5:12 p.m. Oct. 26, 2022, at the county jail by Corrections Officer Courtney Steward with a warrant for insufficient bond on a manufacture or delivery of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams of a Penalty Group 1/1-B controlled substance in a drug-free zone charge. The new bond on the charge was recommended to be set at $150,000, according to arrest reports. Jail records show the 40-year-old Sulphur Springs man was arrested on a warrant for the controlled substance charge on Aug. 1, 2022, and as released from Hopkins County jail on a $35,000 bond Aug. 16, 2022.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO