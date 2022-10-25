ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

4 Timeless Northern Michigan Inns for a Cozy Getaway

Storied stays of Northern Michigan. From an inn in Marquette in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to a cozy Ludington B&B, these four timeless Northern Michigan inns combine history and hospitality for a cozy fall or winter getaway. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
MARQUETTE, MI
12 Best Restaurants in Holland, MI

The city of Holland lies along the southwestern portion of the state east of the Lake Michigan shore. The largest city in two separate counties and well-known for its Dutch culture, Holland also hosts Latin-American festivities such as an annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta and the Tulipanes Latino Art & Film Festival.
HOLLAND, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
A Big Win for Michigan Rockhounds

If you’re a rock collector in Michigan, chances are you’ve heard of Michigan Rockhounds. Founded just two years ago as a hobbyist Facebook group with a mere dozen members, the organization has grown to nearly 100,000 members and is perhaps the state’s top convener for people who share the “rockhounding” passion. Now, Michigan Rockhounds has gotten its next big break. On Oct. 20, Facebook announced the latest round of participants for its prestigious Community Accelerator grant program, and out of more than 4,000 North American applicants, Michigan Rockhounds was selected as one of just 34 recipients. The grants are worth up to $40,000 and come with extensive coaching and networking opportunities, all intended “to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world.” Michigan Rockhounds, which seeks “to engage and educate Michiganders on the geological history of the mitten state,” says it will use the money and support from Facebook “to fast-track several ongoing projects to aid our community and the state of Michigan.” Learn more at michiganrockhounds.com.
MICHIGAN STATE
A List of the Best Amish Restaurants in Michigan

Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Michigan's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
MICHIGAN STATE
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
Is There an Age Restriction for Trick-or-Treaters in Michigan?

Every year we see Michiganders on social media voicing their opinions on whether or not teens should be allowed to go trick or treating. Well, it's that time of year again. Everyone does seem to have an opinion on the topic for some weird reason. It's kind of funny to see how mad some people get about teens going out trick or treating.
MICHIGAN STATE
