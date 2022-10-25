On Friday night, the Phillies rallied from a 5-0 deficit for an improbable 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. Facing the same deficit a second time in Game 2, the Phillies chipped away and threatened but inevitably fell short, 5-2, on Saturday as the series will head back to Philadelphia tied at a game apiece. The Phillies are 5-0 at home in the postseason and have won the previous two series after splitting the first two games on the road.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO