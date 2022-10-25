ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas

The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
NJ.com

Phillies announce World Series roster, make 2 changes from NLCS squad

The Phillies released their 26-man World Series roster on Friday, hours before Game 1 of the World Series. Infielder Nick Maton and reliever Nick Nelson are back on the roster, replacing outfielder Dalton Guthrie and starting pitcher Bailey Falter. Maton was on the Phillies’ roster for the National League Wild...
NJ.com

Yankees’ Nestor Cortes explains why Aaron Judge should stay

NEW YORK — Nestor Cortes knows what Aaron Judge means to the Yankees. The All-Star left-hander wants No. 99 playing behind him next season and beyond. “He’s a big part of this team,” Cortes said of Judge not long after the Astros swept the Yankees in the American League Championship Series.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Phillies can’t rally a second time, World Series heads to Philly tied at 1

On Friday night, the Phillies rallied from a 5-0 deficit for an improbable 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. Facing the same deficit a second time in Game 2, the Phillies chipped away and threatened but inevitably fell short, 5-2, on Saturday as the series will head back to Philadelphia tied at a game apiece. The Phillies are 5-0 at home in the postseason and have won the previous two series after splitting the first two games on the road.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy