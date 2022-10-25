Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Attica Prison Massacre, took place September 9, 1971, in Attica, New York: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIAAttica, NY
Clocks Go Back Next Weekend: Heads-Up New YorkersBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas
The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
Mets’ search for Sandy Alderson’s replacement gets jumpstart with big front office news (UPDATE)
Some new out of Milwaukee may be hinting at the future of the New York Mets. Mets president Sandy Alderson will be stepping down once the search for his replacement is complete. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. On Thursday, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported: David Stearns steps down...
Phillies announce World Series roster, make 2 changes from NLCS squad
The Phillies released their 26-man World Series roster on Friday, hours before Game 1 of the World Series. Infielder Nick Maton and reliever Nick Nelson are back on the roster, replacing outfielder Dalton Guthrie and starting pitcher Bailey Falter. Maton was on the Phillies’ roster for the National League Wild...
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes explains why Aaron Judge should stay
NEW YORK — Nestor Cortes knows what Aaron Judge means to the Yankees. The All-Star left-hander wants No. 99 playing behind him next season and beyond. “He’s a big part of this team,” Cortes said of Judge not long after the Astros swept the Yankees in the American League Championship Series.
Giants push back on ‘crazy’ idea they’re all-in on Yankees’ Aaron Judge
The San Francisco Giants are pushing back on the notion that they will be all-in when it comes to chasing New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in free agency. A Giants person called “crazy” and “ridiculous” reports saying they’d pay Judge whatever it took. “I...
Yankees Hall of Famer walks back controversial comments about Aaron Boone
Once again, Mariano Rivera is trying to put out a fire for the New York Yankees. But unlike the MLB-record 652 saves the Hall of Famer recorded during his 19 big-league seasons, Rivera is pitching his way out of a mess of his own making. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
With Giants trading Kadarius Toney to Chiefs, Kenny Golladay needs to play. But he’s still hurt
Giants general manager Joe Schoen on Thursday traded one underwhelming wide receiver. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Last offseason, GM Dave Gettleman drafted Kadarius Toney 20th overall and signed Kenny Golladay to a lucrative contract. Both have been duds. Schoen on Thursday traded Toney to the Chiefs...
Phillies can’t rally a second time, World Series heads to Philly tied at 1
On Friday night, the Phillies rallied from a 5-0 deficit for an improbable 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. Facing the same deficit a second time in Game 2, the Phillies chipped away and threatened but inevitably fell short, 5-2, on Saturday as the series will head back to Philadelphia tied at a game apiece. The Phillies are 5-0 at home in the postseason and have won the previous two series after splitting the first two games on the road.
Mets bracing for AL contender to ‘pony up’ for Jacob deGrom, MLB insider says
The New York Mets ace is expected to opt out of his contract after the World Series and become a free agent. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So it’s time for the Mets to pay attention to the competition in their quest to re-sign the two-time Cy...
Updating offseason plans for Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi, Aaron Hicks
Winter is coming. So are changes to the New York Yankees’ roster. Of course, No. 1 on the to-do list is to re-sign Aaron Judge. But he’s not the only Yankees outfielder hitting the open market after the World Series. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Giants’ Joe Schoen amazingly gets something for nothing by trading Kadarius Toney
Conventional wisdom suggested that the Giants could not get anything for Kadarius Toney at the trade deadline. Joe Schoen tried anyway and succeeded Thursday by dealing the star-crossed wide receiver to the Kansas City Chiefs for two draft picks -- a compensatory third-rounder and a sixth-rounder. That would not have...
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 2