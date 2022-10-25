CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For almost 22 years straight, someone has died on a Texas roadway, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. November 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roads. TxDOT is hosting a Zoom call Thursday about their campaign to end the streak of traffic deaths, and they're calling on the media and influencers to help.

