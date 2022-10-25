Read full article on original website
Jay Kleberg addresses climate change in South Texas during campaign tour
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Land Commissioner hopeful Jay Kleberg is vying for residents votes this election season. The South Texas native is hoping to take over after incumbent George P. Bush lost his primary bid for attorney general. Kleberg was in Corpus Christi Tuesday as part of his campaign...
Someone has died everyday on Texas roads for nearly 22 years. TxDOT wants you to help change that.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For almost 22 years straight, someone has died on a Texas roadway, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. November 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roads. TxDOT is hosting a Zoom call Thursday about their campaign to end the streak of traffic deaths, and they're calling on the media and influencers to help.
Gov. Greg Abbott visits Corpus Christi for Get out the Vote Rally
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott was in the Coastal Bend Thursday for his get out the Vote Rally. The event took place downtown at Brewster Street Ice House. The visit comes as early voting continues. Both Abbott and gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke are making a big push to get out the vote.
NOAA Releases 2022/2023 Winter Outlook: What it means for the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another change of season, another longer range outlook. Up front, I am no fan of long range, seasonal forecasts because they do not capture the nuances of the season. Rather, they lump months together and take an average, leading to numbers that may be misleading to the end user. Let's unpack...
Gov. Greg Abbott to hold roundtable discussion in Corpus Christi Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott will be in Corpus Christi Thursday afternoon to talk about border security. Abbott will be meeting with 19 border county sheriffs, including Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper. According to Hooper, Abbott has provided the "only help to local counties to try to improve border security."
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick talks re-election, law enforcement in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s campaign trail led him to Corpus Christi this week for the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Conference at the American Bank Center. The conference is held by members of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, a state agency that establishes...
Abbott's absence from Saturday's Trump rally is 'interesting,' says Whitely
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former President Donald Trump's trip to South Texas will take place just ahead of the start to early voting, which begins on Monday. While Trump's rally in Robstown is mostly aimed at firing up the Republican base, there is also another agenda at play. He...
