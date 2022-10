The Miami Hurricanes pulled off a surprising commitment on the recruiting trail on Thursday evening with the addition of five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. In this latest edition of Through The Smoke, Andrew Ivins is joined by David Lake to discuss what the commitment means for Miami, what type of player UM is adding in McClain, and shares some big picture thoughts on Miami’s recruiting efforts.

