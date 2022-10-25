ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site

By Octavia Johnson
WREG
WREG
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. ( WATE ) — An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.

Charles Van Morgan , of Knoxville, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and intimidation of voters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHkWt_0ilnNJ4l00
Charles Van Morgan. Courtesy of Chattanooga Police Department

Police said they responded to a call from the Hamilton County Election Commission stating that someone was causing a disturbance on the 700 block of River Terminal Road. The report stated, “A man was screaming about politics, cursing, getting into people’s faces and harassing the voters.”

After speaking with witnesses at the voting site, police were able to identify Van Morgan as the person who caused the disturbance, according to the arrest affidavit.

The arrest report added the Chattanooga officers approached Van Morgan after those operating the voting site ask to have him removed. Van Morgan attempted to walk away and police tried to place him under arrest.

‘He will be missed by everyone’: Dolly Parton responds to death of Leslie Jordan

In the report, after struggling to get Van Morgan to put his hands behind his back, officers eventually arrested him. Police said they also found a handgun on him.

Van Morgan was taken to Silverdale Jail.

Van Morgan was also a former Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who was fired in 2012 after driving past a fatal wreck .

