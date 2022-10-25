Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection Carbondale shooting
Woman arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Carbondale Police also arrested...
KFVS12
1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after one person was injured in a shooting. Billy C. McDade, 62, of Carbondale, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 400 block...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police Chief Stan Reno says help from the community helped them make an arrest after a reported shooting. Antwan Tillman, 45, faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. Carbondale officers were called...
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in yesterday's Carbondale shooting
Carbondale Police also arrested this woman in connection with a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. 1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. One person is taken...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police respond to shots fired, charge Carbondale man with aggravated battery, unlawful weapon use
CARBONDALE, IL — Police charged a 62-year-old Carbondale, Illinois man with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon after a report of shots fired. City of Carbondale police officers responded to the 400 block of East Jackson Street at 3:49 p.m. on...
KFVS12
Woman arrested by Illinois State Police for aggravated battery to a child
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police have made an arrest and charged a woman with Aggravated Battery to a Child. 29-year-old Keisha Cullum from Elizabethtown was taken into custody after an investigation into children who were badly injured. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office made a request on Oct....
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged in connection with possible shots-fired incident near school in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A 19-year-old man faces a domestic assault charge and other offenses after authorities say he was involved in a possible shots-fired incident in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home on Cedar Hills Lane off of...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man charged in connection with report of possible shots fired at home off Hwy. 177
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old Cape Girardeau man was arrested in connection with a report of possible shots fired at a home off of Highway 177. Dayvion Parker was charged with domestic assault in the first, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of certain weapons. Parker is...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police locate, interview Crittenden County man in connection to assault
Kentucky State Police located and interviewed Charles E. Walker in reference to an assault in Livingston County. KSP responded to a report of an assault on Oct. 20. Through investigation, troopers determined Walker, 54, of Marion, Kentucky, was the last person to have been seen with the assault victim. State police asked the public to help locate Walker after they were advised he left the area on foot.
KFVS12
Carbondale Police investigating early morning shooting; 1 injured
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police responded to a shots fired call early Thursday morning, October 27 and found a shooting victim. Officers were called at 4:32 a.m. to the 700 block of South Rawlings Street and immediately began life saving efforts when saw a person had been shot. The...
8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois
Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
KFVS12
Domestic situation, person in custody in Cape Girardeau County
Illinois seeing increased high school graduation...
westkentuckystar.com
Woman accused of thefts from Paducah Walmarts arrested, faces drug charges
A Paducah woman accused of stealing from both Paducah Walmart locations has been arrested and faces new charges in Ballard County. A deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Precious Burnside of Paducah for a traffic violation Wednesday night. Burnside allegedly told the deputy she did not have her license on her, and that her name was "Jawonna Williams."
KFVS12
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau
Shawnna Rhine from the Southern Seven Health Department shares how to protect yourself, children and loved ones from getting a cold, the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. According to ISP, a semi driver lost control of the rig on an exit ramp and overturned onto the driver's side. Small earthquake recorded...
KFVS12
Police: Driver arrested after hitting pole, man in wheelchair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in Cape Girardeau. The crash happened Friday, October 28 at 1:21 a.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway Street. According to Cape Girardeau Police, a vehicle went...
westkentuckystar.com
Drug complaint leads to charges for Paducah man
Complaints of illegal drug activity ended with drug charges for a Paducah Man on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they received complaints of illegal drug activity at the Jackson Oaks Retirement Community Facility. A deputy conducted a consented search inside of an apartment at the facility belonging...
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop leads to short chase, drug charges
A traffic stop and a short chase ended in drug charges for a Paducah man. McCracken County Sheriff deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Old Mayfield Road around 3:15 pm. The driver, 50-year-old Charles E. Huff, reportedly fled from deputies and was apprehended several streets over on Virginia Street.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man facing several felony charges after traffic stop
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces several felony charges after a traffic stop on October 23. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle near Broadway and Clark Street. Kaydence Kyler Robertson, 20, Cape Girardeau faces charges of a Class D felony of unlawful...
kbsi23.com
Passenger in truck facing drug charges after traffic stop in Ballard County
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – A man from Arkansas faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Ballard County, Ky. on Tuesday. A deputy with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office stop a red Chevrolet truck in Wickliffe for a traffic violation about 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. A...
westkentuckystar.com
Search warrant results in drug seizure, four arrested
Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home on Butler Lane in Paducah. Detectives reportedly found 15 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, methamphetamine smoking pipes, as well as other items of illegal drug paraphernalia during their search. They also allegedly seized money suspected to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.
