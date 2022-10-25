Kentucky State Police located and interviewed Charles E. Walker in reference to an assault in Livingston County. KSP responded to a report of an assault on Oct. 20. Through investigation, troopers determined Walker, 54, of Marion, Kentucky, was the last person to have been seen with the assault victim. State police asked the public to help locate Walker after they were advised he left the area on foot.

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO