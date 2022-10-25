ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Woman arrested in connection Carbondale shooting

One person is in jail and another in the hospital following a shooting in Carbondale Friday. In just a few hours, much of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau will be a no parking zone. Woman arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Carbondale Police also arrested...
CARBONDALE, IL
1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after one person was injured in a shooting. Billy C. McDade, 62, of Carbondale, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 400 block...
CARBONDALE, IL
Suspect arrested in yesterday's Carbondale shooting

In just a few hours, much of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau will be a no parking zone. Carbondale Police also arrested this woman in connection with a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. 1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. One person is taken...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

State police locate, interview Crittenden County man in connection to assault

Kentucky State Police located and interviewed Charles E. Walker in reference to an assault in Livingston County. KSP responded to a report of an assault on Oct. 20. Through investigation, troopers determined Walker, 54, of Marion, Kentucky, was the last person to have been seen with the assault victim. State police asked the public to help locate Walker after they were advised he left the area on foot.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
Carbondale Police investigating early morning shooting; 1 injured

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police responded to a shots fired call early Thursday morning, October 27 and found a shooting victim. Officers were called at 4:32 a.m. to the 700 block of South Rawlings Street and immediately began life saving efforts when saw a person had been shot. The...
CARBONDALE, IL
8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois

Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Woman accused of thefts from Paducah Walmarts arrested, faces drug charges

A Paducah woman accused of stealing from both Paducah Walmart locations has been arrested and faces new charges in Ballard County. A deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Precious Burnside of Paducah for a traffic violation Wednesday night. Burnside allegedly told the deputy she did not have her license on her, and that her name was "Jawonna Williams."
PADUCAH, KY
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau

Shawnna Rhine from the Southern Seven Health Department shares how to protect yourself, children and loved ones from getting a cold, the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. According to ISP, a semi driver lost control of the rig on an exit ramp and overturned onto the driver's side. Small earthquake recorded...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Police: Driver arrested after hitting pole, man in wheelchair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in Cape Girardeau. The crash happened Friday, October 28 at 1:21 a.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway Street. According to Cape Girardeau Police, a vehicle went...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Drug complaint leads to charges for Paducah man

Complaints of illegal drug activity ended with drug charges for a Paducah Man on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they received complaints of illegal drug activity at the Jackson Oaks Retirement Community Facility. A deputy conducted a consented search inside of an apartment at the facility belonging...
PADUCAH, KY
Traffic stop leads to short chase, drug charges

A traffic stop and a short chase ended in drug charges for a Paducah man. McCracken County Sheriff deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Old Mayfield Road around 3:15 pm. The driver, 50-year-old Charles E. Huff, reportedly fled from deputies and was apprehended several streets over on Virginia Street.
PADUCAH, KY
Search warrant results in drug seizure, four arrested

Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home on Butler Lane in Paducah. Detectives reportedly found 15 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, methamphetamine smoking pipes, as well as other items of illegal drug paraphernalia during their search. They also allegedly seized money suspected to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.
PADUCAH, KY

