Free adoptions at Allen County Animal Shelter in November
ALLEN CO., Ky.-For the month of November, all adoption fees for dogs and cats are covered at the Allen County Animal Shelter. Alpha Pet Boarding stepped up in a big way and announced they will sponsor all adoptions. Owner Jason Hanley said every year, 670,000 dogs alone are euthanized, a...
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Bourbon to Build Raffle
Today on Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we met with “Rodney Goodman,” the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity in Bowling Green and Warren County. Although in preparation for the upcoming spooky holiday, the Sunrise crew had a little trick and treat for today’s show. We later discovered that our guest was actually Matt Sheffield, The Re-Store Manager for Habitat for Humanity here in Bowling Green!
Volunteers lend helping hand in tire dump cleanup at Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over near Jennings Creek, a couple hundred tires were left in a parking lot, along with some tires tumbling into the stream. It was noticed by a fisherman who frequents the creek, as well as WKU’s CHNGES, or the Center for Human GeoEnvironmental Studies, who has been observing the area for research.
Police searching for suspect in dirt bike theft
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department is attempting to locate a suspect in a theft. Police say a suspect stole a 125 Yamaha dirt bike around 10 a.m. Wednesday. The suspect can be seen in the photo above. If you know any information on the theft or whereabouts...
Drake’s Creek’s new Dance Middle Red raises funds for Norton Children’s
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drake’s Creek Middle School students got footloose and fancy-free to fundraise for Norton Children’s Hospital. Students, faculty and staff moved and grooved at the first-ever Dance Middle Red – an adaption of Western Kentucky University’s Dance Big Red, which has raised hundreds of thousands for children in need of special care over the past eight years.
WHAT’S HAPPENING SOKY – Auburn Halloween Parade
On today’s What’s Happening SoKY segment, we had the pleasure of meeting with Rhonda Sullivan. She came in today to speak about an upcoming event, the Auburn Halloween Parade. This event is being organized by Auburn Kentucky Tourism and it is the city’s very first annual Halloween Parade!
Non-invasive magnet therapy treats depression at Med Center Health
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is using a unique approach to treat depression in patients. It’s a non-invasive treatment called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, or TMS. TMS uses a magnet on the patient’s head to draw out and increase a neurotransmitter release in the ‘mood center’. It’s located in the...
Father-daughter team race to find long-lost relatives on national TV
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A man who grew up in Bowling Green with adoptive parents is on a mission to find his biological mom. “She was a young woman who gave me up for adoption and I just didn’t know if there was any regret that she might have had,” said Scott Bradley.
Family Enrichment Center among community organizations to benefit from $1.3M
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. – On Thursday, Kosair Charities awarded $1,300,000 to Family Enrichment Center, Kentucky Youth Advocates, and 17 other community organizations. The funding is part of the Kosair Charities Face It Movement to end child abuse and neglect. The funding allows community partners to conduct abuse recognition and prevention...
Woman dies after KY 117 crash
One of the people injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road has died from her injuries. The report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year old Tonya Newberry of Oak Grove was southbound near KY 345 when she veered into the northbound lane and struck a vehicle head-on operated by Carolyn Hamby of Nashville.
BGPD arrests man in Butler Way shooting death
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released further details about a homicide investigation. Torian L. Jackson, 36, of Bowling Green has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection with a Monday morning shooting. Earlier this week, police identified Marcus McCathren, 40, of Bowling...
2 indicted in car crash death of Scottsville man
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – Two women were indicted Thursday in the death of a Scottsville man. Annissa K. Stanton, 28, of Nashville, Tennessee was indicted at the Allen Circuit Court on charges of murder, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, first-degree criminal mischief, failure to wear a seatbelt, speeding 26 mph over or greater, first-degree disorderly conduct, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle and illegal possession of alcohol in a dry territory, first offense.
UPDATE: Man killed in Bowling Green shooting identified
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police have identified the victim in an overnight shooting on Butler Way. Police said Marcus D. McCathren, 40, of Bowling Green was pronounced dead at the scene of a 100 block of Butler Way Monday morning. “We are aggressively working to locate...
Feds sentence man for selling meth inside Toyota
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana say 43-year-old Ronnie Rich Jr. of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, on April 1, 2021, Toyota Motor...
Caneyville man perishes in Shrewsbury Road crash
A Caneyville man has died in a rollover crash on Shrewsbury Road (Hwy 187). Sunday night at approximately 8:30, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash in the 3300 block of Shrewsbury Road. According to police, a Nissan Altima,...
Logan County man charged with arson, drug charges after fire
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A Russellville man is facing multiple charges in relation to drug offenses and violating a burn ban after police responded to a fire at a residence. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire on Stevenson Chapel Road around 1 p.m. Friday. Through...
Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter, gets arrested
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Damian Bowden, 49, in Nashville earlier this week.
Johnny Depp Pays Surprise Visit to Owensboro KY
A few years ago, on a Friday night, Chad Benefield called me at work and said he'd heard a rumor that Johnny Depp was in Owensboro. I was prepared to write about it, but I couldn't substantiate the visit. THE OWENSBORO/JOHNNY DEPP RUMOR MILL. The truth is, Johnny Depp's visits...
Hopkinsville Man Reports Assault And Kidnapping
A Hopkinsville man told police he was assaulted and kidnapped on North Drive Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say a family member restrained the man and assaulted him causing physical injury. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charges as kidnapping and second-degree assault.
100 mph chase ends with arrests in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a shoplifting investigation led to a speedy pursuit Monday afternoon in Central City. Around 4:15 p.m., the Central City Police Department says officers notice two people leave the Walmart amid a shoplifting investigation. Police say the suspects sped off over 100 mph while passing other cars and nearly […]
