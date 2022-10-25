Today on Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we met with “Rodney Goodman,” the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity in Bowling Green and Warren County. Although in preparation for the upcoming spooky holiday, the Sunrise crew had a little trick and treat for today’s show. We later discovered that our guest was actually Matt Sheffield, The Re-Store Manager for Habitat for Humanity here in Bowling Green!

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO