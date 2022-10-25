Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
State police arrest Illinois woman for aggravated battery to a child
ELIZABETHTOWN, IL — A 29-year-old Elizabethtown, Illinois woman was arrested for aggravated battery to a child, state police say. Keisha D. Cullum was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a child. Hardin County sheriff's office requested Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation officials to investigate a...
cilfm.com
A Carbondale man has been charged after a report of shots fired
Carbondale, Ill. (WJPF) – Carbondale police officers responded to the 100 block of North Washington Street, October 27th, around 6:30pm due to a report of shots fired. They discovered the suspect left the area prior to the officers arrival but he was quickly located with the firearm still in his possession.
KFVS12
Carbondale Police investigating early morning shooting; 1 injured
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police responded to a shots fired call early Thursday morning, October 27 and found a shooting victim. Officers were called at 4:32 a.m. to the 700 block of South Rawlings Street and immediately began life saving efforts when saw a person had been shot. The...
8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois
Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
westkentuckystar.com
Ballard County stop nets Missouri pair on trafficking charges
A traffic stop early Thursday morning in Ballard County turned into a drug trafficking arrest for a Missouri pair. Ballard County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle for reportedly speeding 19 miles per hour over the limit, and as he approached, he noticed a strong smell of marijuana. The driver, 22-year-old Harlee Janes, and her passenger, 33-year-old Michael Maxwell of Springfield Missouri, were asked about marijuana in the vehicle.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man charged in connection with report of possible shots fired at home off Hwy. 177
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old Cape Girardeau man was arrested in connection with a report of possible shots fired at a home off of Highway 177. Dayvion Parker was charged with domestic assault in the first, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of certain weapons. Parker is...
kbsi23.com
1 facing charges after reports of firearms discharge in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces several felony charges after sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a possible domestic involving potential discharge of a firearm on Cedar Hills Lane in Cape Girardeau County on Thursday. This is near Hwy. 177 north of Cape Girardeau city limits.
KFVS12
Domestic situation, person in custody in Cape Girardeau County
Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here. Illinois seeing increased high school graduation...
KFVS12
Police: Driver arrested after hitting pole, man in wheelchair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in Cape Girardeau. The crash happened Friday, October 28 at 1:21 a.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway Street. According to Cape Girardeau Police, a vehicle went...
wrul.com
Theft’s And Damage To Property Reported Throughout The County
Multiple reports of theft and damage to property have been made to the White County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Deputy Wicker spoke with 68 year old Brian Mobley of Carmi in front of the Sheriff’s office about some oilfield equipment that had been stolen. He said he worked for Campbell Oil and was working on a rig near Mill Shoals around 10 AM, when he noticed that some pieces of equipment were missing from his drilling rig. They were four rod elevators worth approximately $900 each, two tubing elevators valued at about $1,800 each, and one Giberson pipe slip worth about $3,800. Bryan said he would be able to identify the pieces of equipment if he were to see them again. Deputy Wicker said a report of a Theft Over $500 will be placed on file at the White County Sheriff’s Department.
kbsi23.com
Passenger in truck facing drug charges after traffic stop in Ballard County
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – A man from Arkansas faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Ballard County, Ky. on Tuesday. A deputy with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office stop a red Chevrolet truck in Wickliffe for a traffic violation about 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. A...
KFVS12
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday, October 27. Officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard after hearing gunfire nearby. When they arrived, officer found a man had been shot. The victim was...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah men arrested after traffic stop
Two Paducah men were arrested following a traffic stop on Wednesday, one on drug charges, the other for traffic offenses. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a vehicle occupied by 33-year-old Joshua F. Gaia and 58-year-old Jay C. Clark, both of Paducah. Gaia had two active warrants for...
wjpf.com
One killed in Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Carbondale Police are investigating a fatal shooting. It happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West College Street. Carbondale Police say officers on foot patrol were monitoring a crowd when a disturbance broke out and shots were fired. No suspect information...
Ex-St. Louis Co. nurse obtained fentanyl for personal use
A former St. Louis County nurse pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and admitted to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cairo, Illinois, man charged in deadly Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a Cairo, Illinois, man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday in Carbondale. Police say 20-year-old Daurice T. Morse is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jacob C. Gary early Sunday morning in the 200 block of West College Street in Carbondale.
cilfm.com
Pinckneyville man killed in Jackson County crash
CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – A Pinckneyville was killed Monday in a single vehicle crash in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Jones, 37, was driving west on Brickplant Road when he lost control of his car a little over a mile west of Campbell Hill. Jones’ car left the roadway and overturned.
Effingham Radio
ISP Investigating Fatal Traffic Crash In Alexander County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22:. Interstate 57 at milepost 1, near Cairo, Alexander County. October 25, 2022 at approximately 4:52 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2023 Red Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – Dennis L. Davidson, 67-year-old male from...
