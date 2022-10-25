ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Earthquake felt in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected in Grayson County early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter of the earthquake was along the Little River near the intersection of Old Baywood Road and Kemps River Road. It was 2.8 km (1.73 miles) deep.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two staff members injured after hit and run at Christiansburg High School

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Christiansburg Police say one person is being charged in a hit and run that happened in a high school parking lot. According to police the incident happened on Tuesday Oct. 25 in the parking lot of Christiansburg High School. When officers arrived on the scene they noticed a vehicle exiting the parking lot after the driver struck a teacher and an administrator. The two staff members had minor injuries.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Blacksburg High School Kicks off homecoming with a parade

Students at Blacksburg High School are celebrating their first full homecoming since the start of the pandemic. Blacksburg High School Kicks off homecoming with …. Students at Blacksburg High School are celebrating their first full homecoming since the start of the pandemic. Friday Night Blitz Week 10 – Hargrave Military...
BLACKSBURG, VA
993thex.com

Victim in accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain identified

A preliminary review by the Avery County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office says a man hiking at Grandfather Mountain fell to his death early Sunday. The attraction’s Stewardship Foundation said in a report that the victim, identified by law enforcement as Todd Buckman, 53, formerly of New Hampshire, was reported missing at 10 a.m. and was last seen at a park overlook.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Man dies in fall from North Carolina overlook

BANNER ELK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man fell to his death Sunday morning from an overlook at Grandfather Mountain, officials said. Park officials said someone reported a person missing at about 10 a.m. Rescue crews reportedly found a man’s body at the base of a cliff. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said the […]
BANNER ELK, NC
wcyb.com

Police in Damascus are searching for a missing woman

DAMASCUS, Va. (WCYB) — The Damascus Town Police Department is searching for a missing Damascus woman. According to police, 48-year-old Michelle “Shelly” Trivett has been reported missing. She has dark blonde hair with gray in it and brown eyes. If anyone has any information in regards to...
DAMASCUS, VA
wfxrtv.com

No. 24 N.C. State comes back to beat Virginia Tech 22-21

RALEIGH, NC(WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies lost a heartbreaker to the No. 24 N.C. State Wolfpack 22-21 Thursday night in Raleigh, NC. The Hokies had a 21-3 lead in the game. The Wolfpack came back with 19 straight points for the win. Virginia Tech falls to 2-6 on the season. The Hokies are back in action on November 5th at Lane Stadium against Georgia Tech.
BLACKSBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Richard Gene Hedge, Jr.

Uncle – Fred (Jackie) Wright. The family will be having private funeral services for Richard. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com. Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
PULASKI, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy