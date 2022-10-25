Read full article on original website
Pulaski County plans to turn Old Middle School into Housing Departments
After sitting untouched for years, the Old Pulaski Middle School is going to get some new life. Pulaski County plans to turn Old Middle School into …. After sitting untouched for years, the Old Pulaski Middle School is going to get some new life. Man charged with second-degree murder after...
Independence Elementary School and Grayson County Schools closed Tuesday after minor earthquake
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was detected in Grayson County shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries or damage have been reported at this time, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. It’s unusual to have any significant damage with an earthquake of this magnitude.
Earthquake felt in Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected in Grayson County early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter of the earthquake was along the Little River near the intersection of Old Baywood Road and Kemps River Road. It was 2.8 km (1.73 miles) deep.
Two staff members injured after hit and run at Christiansburg High School
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Christiansburg Police say one person is being charged in a hit and run that happened in a high school parking lot. According to police the incident happened on Tuesday Oct. 25 in the parking lot of Christiansburg High School. When officers arrived on the scene they noticed a vehicle exiting the parking lot after the driver struck a teacher and an administrator. The two staff members had minor injuries.
“I felt like I was going to die.” Grayson County residents react to quake
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people in Grayson County felt the Oct. 25 earthquake. Some people said it sounded like a bomb going off, and others thought their roof was caving in. “I felt like I was going to die,” Grayson County resident Charlie McCraw said. “The first...
Earthquake rattles southwest Virginia town
A 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled a southwest Virginia town early Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey says the quake struck Independence, Virginia around 5:25 a.m.
Earthquake hits North Carolina-Virginia border Tuesday morning
The North Carolina-Virginia border was hit by a small earthquake on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
Blacksburg High School Kicks off homecoming with a parade
Students at Blacksburg High School are celebrating their first full homecoming since the start of the pandemic. Blacksburg High School Kicks off homecoming with …. Students at Blacksburg High School are celebrating their first full homecoming since the start of the pandemic. Friday Night Blitz Week 10 – Hargrave Military...
Victim in accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain identified
A preliminary review by the Avery County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office says a man hiking at Grandfather Mountain fell to his death early Sunday. The attraction’s Stewardship Foundation said in a report that the victim, identified by law enforcement as Todd Buckman, 53, formerly of New Hampshire, was reported missing at 10 a.m. and was last seen at a park overlook.
Man dies in fall from North Carolina overlook
BANNER ELK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man fell to his death Sunday morning from an overlook at Grandfather Mountain, officials said. Park officials said someone reported a person missing at about 10 a.m. Rescue crews reportedly found a man’s body at the base of a cliff. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said the […]
Police in Damascus are searching for a missing woman
DAMASCUS, Va. (WCYB) — The Damascus Town Police Department is searching for a missing Damascus woman. According to police, 48-year-old Michelle “Shelly” Trivett has been reported missing. She has dark blonde hair with gray in it and brown eyes. If anyone has any information in regards to...
VDOC worker allegedly murdered pregnant girlfriend in Buchanan Co.
The boyfriend of a Vansant woman who was 7 months pregnant has been charged with her murder after police reportedly found her body in her Sunset Hollow Road home over the weekend.
No. 24 N.C. State comes back to beat Virginia Tech 22-21
RALEIGH, NC(WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies lost a heartbreaker to the No. 24 N.C. State Wolfpack 22-21 Thursday night in Raleigh, NC. The Hokies had a 21-3 lead in the game. The Wolfpack came back with 19 straight points for the win. Virginia Tech falls to 2-6 on the season. The Hokies are back in action on November 5th at Lane Stadium against Georgia Tech.
Obituary for Richard Gene Hedge, Jr.
Uncle – Fred (Jackie) Wright. The family will be having private funeral services for Richard. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com. Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
